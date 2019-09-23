PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School varsity football team enters Friday's 7 p.m. game against Momence on a three-game winning streak.
Despite the streak, head coach Josh Pritchard and his players are staying humble as the regular season surpasses its midway point.
"I think our kids know that we have to continue to get better. We can pick out things in film and easily see where our mistakes are, and I think every kid knows that they need to get better," Pritchard said. "Whether you're on a three-game winning streak or a three-game losing streak, you have lots of improving (to do) because you hope that you play your best ball in November."
Like PBL, Momence will also be coming off a win when it enters Zimmerman Field after defeating Iroquois West 19-13 last Friday.
"We are focused on one game at a time," Momence head coach Wayne Walker said. "We are focused on doing the little things correct this season."
Jackson Franc scored on a 68-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against Iroquois West while Jhett Anderson scored on a 36-yard rushing touchdown. Grant Laney tallied a touchdown as well via a 7-yard rush and has rushed for 157 yards on 41 carries through the season.
Dayquain Hughes-Bell, who had a fumble recovery for Momence against Iroquois West, has also rushed for 101 yards on six carries.
"They're super-fast. They have lots of athletes," Pritchard said. "They're running a unique offense that's something different that we probably won't see for the rest of the year. We're definitely going to have to contain them because they've got lots of kids who have game-breaking speed, and they can hit an 80-yarder without trying just based on their speed."
Momence's win over Iroquois West was preceded by a 35-7 loss to Watseka, a 49-13 loss to Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin and a 43-0 loss to Herscher.
"Some of their scores are a little off because they were close in a lot of ballgames going into the third or fourth quarter, and then they just kind of lost with a little mistake here or there," Pritchard said. "We've got to contain them, or they'll be putting points on the board."
A win over Momence (1-3, 1-1 Sangamon Valley Conference) would mean that PBL (3-1, 2-0) would be one win away from playoff eligibility, and two wins away from clinching its sixth straight playoff berth.
"I think our kids are ready to play," Pritchard said. "It's another home game, and we hope to have a nice, huge crowd there. I think our kids are ready to impress them. I think everybody saw a good ballgame last Friday, and we came out with a win, and we're just hoping we can do that again."
The Panthers' three-game winning streak has consisted of 52-12 and 50-0 wins over Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Iroquois West, respectively, and a 22-18 win over Seneca. Their defense forced two interceptions late in the fourth quarter last Friday against Seneca.
"The defense and the offense of PBL is very good," Walker said. "We will need a good week of practice for the game this Friday."
It is homecoming week for PBL, which has not lost a homecoming game since 2014.
"We want them to have fun," Pritchard said. "They're only in high school for four years -- at least, that's all we hope they're in high school for -- so we want them to have fun, but obviously, there wouldn't be a homecoming dance without a homecoming football game. It's a lot more fun to go to a dance after you've won on a Friday night."