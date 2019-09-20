PAXTON -- After winning its previous two games by 40 and 50 points, Paxton-Buckley-Loda held on for a 22-18 win Friday over Seneca.
With both teams entering Friday's contest with identical records both overall and in the Sangamon Valley Conference, PBL head coach Josh Pritchard knew it was going to be a hard-fought battle.
“We talked about it on Monday. We told our kids it was going to be a four-quarter ballgame," Pritchard said. "We knew we weren’t going to have a ton of possessions to score. Our kids played a complete game – no cramps and stuff like that. We finished when we needed to at the end of the game. We got a big stop on defense.
"It’s kind of nice when you don’t have to score 50 to win and you can get some nice stops, and that’s what we did.”
With the win, the Panthers are halfway toward a guaranteed playoff berth.
They will host their homecoming game against Momence (0-4, 0-2) at 7 p.m. next Friday.
“Homecoming is kind of messy," Pritchard said. "We just hope we show up and next week and can get another win. It doesn’t matter if you win by 50 or by four. We’ll take the win any way.”
On the final two plays of Seneca's final possession, Drake Schrodt sacked the Fighting Irish's Cody Carey for a loss of 12 yards before coming up
with a game-sealing interception with 34.9 seconds remaining.
“We knew what we were getting into. They were a run-hard football team, and we just managed to stop the ball,” Schrodt said. “My team had my back, and they were getting me really pumped up.”
Gunner Belt connected with Gavin Coplea for what would be the game-winning touchdown from 40 yards out with 1:06 left in the third quarter.
It was Coplea's second touchdown reception of the evening after seeing limited action -- defense only -- the previous week against Iroquois West and being sidelined for week two against Georgetown-Ridge Farm due to an ankle injury.
"Gavin Coplea coming back and making some really big plays made me look like a really good coach," Pritchard said. "I may not be the best coach, but when you’ve got playmakers who can do things for you, it’s kind of nice.”
On the ensuing two-point conversion attempt, Belt completed a pass in the end zone to Colton Coy. The Panthers (3-1, 2-0 Sangamon Valley Conference) went 2-for-3 on two-point tries while Seneca (2-2, 1-1) went 0-for-3.
“Two-point conversions came into effect," Pritchard said. "We worked on them all week because we knew they were going to go for two. We go for two, and that’s essentially what won the ballgame.”
Coplea's third-quarter touchdown capped a 10-play, 61-yard drive for PBL.
Schrodt ran for six yards on the first play before scampering for a first down to Seneca's 48-yard line. Belt ran for another six yards before Hunter Anderson scampered 44 yards for what would have been a Panthers touchdown, but PBL was called for a holding penalty, moving the ball back to PBL's own 49-yard line.
After a screen pass fell incomplete, Belt found Schrodt down the middle for a first-down pass on third-and-13, moving the ball to Seneca's 36-yard line.
Anderson ran for a loss of one yard before Jarred Gronsky ran down the left side for six yards. On the play prior to Coplea's touchdown, a first-down run by Schrodt was called back due to another PBL holding penalty.
After starting its ensuing possession on its own 43-yard line, Cole Underhill scampered down the right side for a first down. The Panthers were called for a personal foul on the run, placing the ball on PBL's 23-yard line.
Myles Mitchell ran for seven yards on the next play before Underhill scampered for a first down on the PBL 10-yard line.
Mitchell was tackled by Draven Scroggins and Alex Rueck for a gain of a yard on first-and-goal before Underhill ran for five yards on second-and-goal. Ryan McCauley then ran for a 4-yard touchdown -- his third score of the game, and second rushing touchdown -- with 10:40 left in the fourth quarter.
McCauley attempted to run on the ensuing two-point attempted, but he was tackled short of the goal line.
After Zac Jayne ran for 28 yards on the ensuing kickoff return to put the ball on PBL's own 36-yard line.
Belt ran for one yard before Anderson scampered for five yards. Belt then found Coplea on a screen pass to move the ball to the Panthers' own 46-yard line.
After Schrodt ran for no gain on first down, however, Belt ran to his right to evade a pass rusher, only to throw an interception to Brock Moore, giving Seneca the ball back on its own 48-yard line.
“We made a really dumb decision," Pritchard said.
The Panthers would get the ball back via an interception of their own.
Underhill was tackled by Dalton Busboom, gaining three yards on first down.
On second down, Scroggins tackled McCauley for no gain.
On third-and-7, Drew Diesburg made a successful diving effort to intercept Carey, giving PBL the ball back on its own 27-yard line with 6:58 remaining in the game.
“The defense got the stops when we needed it," Pritchard said.
Belt ran for six yards on first down and for one yard on second-and-4 before Seneca gave the Panthers a first down via an encroachment penalty.
Schrodt ran for five yards from PBL's own 40-yard line, but the Panthers gave the yardage back via a false-start penalty. Schrodt ran for another five yards on second-and-10, but PBL was called for another false start on third-and-5.
On third-and-10, Coplea caught a screen pass and ran seven yards to the left side. The Panthers punted on fourth down to Seneca's 27-yard line with 3:19 remaining in the game.
Underhill ran for three yards, with Scroggins and Busboom recording a tackle, before Mitchell ran for two yards on first down. Nathaniel Finch caught a pass for a first down, moving the ball to the Irish's own 38-yard line.
Carey overthrew McCauley on first down before Moore ran for seven yards on second down. Moore scampered for a first down on the next play, the one prior to Schrodt's sack and interception, which he returned to PBL's own 42-yard line.
“I thought he was going to try to take it (for some more yards)," Pritchard said. "Luckily, he was smart enough to finally go down so we could take a knee and end the game. We did just enough to make them throw the ball."
The Panthers scored in two different ways in the second quarter to take a 14-6 lead.
A 13-play, 73-yard drive that took almost six minutes off the clock ended with a 22-yard touchdown as Schrodt ran down the right sideline after catching a screen pass from Belt. A two-point conversion run by Hunter Anderson gave PBL an 8-6 lead with 10:53 left in the second quarter.
It was the first of three touchdowns thrown by Belt.
“Gunner had some decent balls, and when he had a bad ball, we were picking him up, and then he picked himself up," Schrodt said. “Our line finally started to pick it up, and we moved the line of scrimmage.”
The drive started with 4:42 left in the first quarter.
Belt ran for nine yards on on the first pay of the drive before scampering toward PBL's own 41-yard line for a first down.
Schrodt caught a screen pass on the next play, but the Panthers were called for a holding penalty. On first-and-22, Anderson caught a screen pass for 10 yards.
Following an incomplete pass on second-and-22, Seneca was called for pass interference on third down, giving PBL a first down on the Irish's 46-yard line.
Anderson ran for 14 yards to move the ball to the 30-yard line. He then ran for three yards on the next play before Belt ran for another three yards on second down.
Seneca gave PBL another first down via an encroachment penalty on third-and-4, placing the ball on the 19-yard line.
After Belt ran for two yards on first down PBL was called for a neutral-zone infraction. Schrodt scored his touchdown on the next play.
“We knew we wanted to use the clock because we didn’t want to give them a bunch of possessions," Pritchard said.
The Panthers forced a three-and-out on Seneca's ensuing possession. Scroggins, Rueck and Busboom combined for a tackle for no gain on first down before Busboom tackled McCauley for a loss of three yards.
After Seneca was called for a false start, Underhill ran for four yards before the Irish punted on fourth down to PBL's own 23-yard line with 8:15 left in the second quarter.
After running for four yards on first down, Belt connected with Gavin Coplea for a 73-yard touchdown with 7:23 remaining in the first half.
“We obviously threw the ball well enough," Pritchard said. "I wouldn’t say we did really well."
The Panthers' defense forced another three-and-out as Virgo ran for a yard, with Coy making a tackle, before Schrodt tackled Carey as Carey gained one yard on the right side. After another rushing attempt, Seneca punted to PBL's own 15-yard line.
Schrodt ran for three yards on first down and Belt ran for another five yards on second down before PBL was called for a false start. Schrodt caught a screen pass for five yards before Belt ran toward the Panthers' own 36-yard line for a first down.
On the next play, however, Moore stripped the ball away from Schrodt on a rushing attempt, giving the Irish the ball on PBL's 38-yard line. One play later, Carey connected with McCauley on a touchdown pass, cutting the Irish's deficit to 14-12 with 2:19 left in the second quarter.
Underhill was stopped short of the goal line on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt.
Moore tackled Schrodt for a loss of two yards on the first play of PBL's ensuing possession before Belt ran for no gain and Anderson ran for two yards on third down, forcing the Panthers to punt to their own 42-yard line with 23.4 seconds left in the first half.
Seneca was called for a holding penalty before Mitchell ran for a gain on the final play of the first half.
The Panthers started their first possession of the second half on their own 35-yard line.
Schrodt ran for three yards before Anderson scampered to the Irish's 48-yard line on second-and-7. The Panthers were called for a holding penalty on an Anderson run before Coy caught a pass for 14 yards on first-and-17.
Anderson ran for another first down, moving the ball to Seneca's 32-yard line. After Belt ran for one yard and Anderson was stopped for no gain on second down, Coy caught a pass for five yards.
Though PBL turned the ball over on downs on Seneca's 26-yard line via an incomplete pass on fourth-and-4, the Panthers milked 4:51 off the clock with that drive.
By the game's end, PBL had a time of possession of 25:01.
“It helps us keep control of the game, and when you do that, good things happen,” Schrodt said.
Prior to PBL's third-quarter touchdown drive, the Panthers' defense forced a three-and-out as Underhill ran for three yards and one yard and first and second down, respectively, before Diesburg tackled McCauley, who ran for two yards via a sweep left on third-and-6.
Seneca was forced into a three-and-out to start the game.
Mitchell was tackled by Rueck for no gain on the first play from scrimmage before Schrodt pressured Carey into an intentional-grounding penalty on second-and-10. On third-and-25, McCauley ran for no gain.
After PBL took over on Seneca's 36-yard line, Anderson ran for one yard before Belt was tackled by Gavin Robertson and Trey Thorsen for a loss of five yards. Two incomplete passes forced the Panthers to turn the ball over on downs on the Irish's 40-yard line.
Busboom tackled McCauley for a loss of a yard on first down before PBL was called for an offsides penalty. Underhill ran for a first down to PBL's 44-yard line before scampering for another 29 yards on the next play.
Underhill then ran for another three yards before Mitchell gained another first down, moving the ball to the 5-yard line. Underhill was tackled by Clayton Robidoux and Busboom for no gain on first-and-goal before McCauley ran for a touchdown on second down, giving Seneca a 6-0 lead with 4:48 left in the first quarter.
A pass attempt from Carey to Craighton O'Boyle on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt was broken up by Coplea.
PBL 22, Seneca 18
SEN 6 6 0 6 -- 18
PBL 0 14 8 0 -- 22
Scoring summary
S -- McCauley 5 run (pass failed)
P -- Schrodt 22 pass from Belt (Anderson run)
P -- Coplea 73 pass from Belt (run failed)
S -- McCauley 38 pass from Carey (run failed)
P -- Coplea 40 pass from Belt (Coy pass from Belt)
S -- McCauley 4 run (run failed)