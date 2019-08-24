GIBSON CITY -- When Josh Pritchard was hired last May to be Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School's head football coach, the community declared one of their goals to him.
The first thing Pritchard said he heard regards the Panthers' season-opening contest at 7 p.m. Friday against their Ford County counterpart, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
"People were saying, 'We really want to beat GCMS this year,'" Pritchard said.
The excitement about the game is not lost on GCMS head coach Mike Allen, who graduated from Paxton High School.
"I've talked to a lot of people in Paxton," Allen said. "They're excited. The community's excited. The kids are excited. I expect them to have a great year. Hopefully, we do also. It's week one -- both teams are going to learn a lot about their teams and go from there."
The Falcons will host PBL after winning 28 games, including back-to-back IHSA Class 2A state championships, over the past two seasons.
"I think our kids are ready to play them. It's going to be a tough opponent. It's definitely not going to be easy, but I think our kids are definitely pumped up and ready to play," Pritchard said.
"We're not scared of GCMS. We respect them because they're very talented. We know we're going to get their best game, so we're just hoping we can make it an exciting game for everybody."
Meanwhile, Pritchard is entering his first year as PBL's head coach after his predecessor, Jeff Graham, led the Panthers to five straight playoff appearances. That adds a greater element of the unexpected that what a week-one game usually provides, says Allen.
"It's tough to prepare for, anyway, but then with the new head coach, you don't know what they're going to run on either side of the ball, so it's difficult to prepare for," Allen said. "We're just working on our fundamentals and focusing on what we do and trying to get better at that right now."
Last year, the Panthers went 7-4.
"I think PBL's loaded with talent," Allen said. "They had a lot of young kids play last year, and now with a year of experience underneath their belt, they're going to be that much better."
Last year, GCMS defeated PBL 28-0 after leading 14-0 at halftime. It was the only regular-season game in which the Falcons did not force a running clock.
"I think our kids are just ready to play," Pritchard said. "Our kids gave them the best game they had in the regular season last year."
"It's a big game for both teams, and I expect them to be prepared, and we'll be prepared. It's going to be a great atmosphere," Allen said. "They're a big school. They're a team that, no matter what type of season either team is going to have, you expect a great game that first game when GCMS and PBL play."
Pritchard said he hopes his team can score some points this time around.
"We obviously have to score points to win football games," Pritchard said. "They had a dominating defense."
That may not come easy, as the Falcons yielded just 72 points in 14 games last year.
"That's just unreal in high school football," Pritchard said. "We hope we can just sustain a few drives. If we can punch a few in (the end zone), maybe we'll give ourselves a fighting chance in the fourth quarter."
The Falcons said goodbye to 17 seniors last spring, including nine of their starters on defense from last year and seven offensive starters.
On Saturday, GCMS announced its new captains after its morning practice -- Cade Elliott, Daniel Jones, Payton Kean and Keegan Kutemeier.
"We've had a great three days of practice over the last three years," Allen said. "Things are finally starting to click for us, so we're excited to see that. We got rid of some of the mental mistakes we were making, and now we're just able to build upon where we should be.
"We're just excited to play. We're tired of hitting each other. I know they're tired of hitting each other. On Friday, you finally get to face somebody else besides your own teammates, so we're looking forward to it."
A day before PBL's football team participated in a live, public scrimmage on Friday, Pritchard said the feeling was mutual for his Panthers.
"I think our kids are going to be ready to hit something else besides our players in practice. I know the kids are ready for that," Pritchard said. "You can only hit your teammates so many times before you get tired of it."
Overall, the Gibson City/GCMS and Paxton/PBL football programs have played each other 123 times, according to the Ford County Record's count. Gibson City/GCMS holds a 62-60-1 record overall against Paxton/PBL.
In the past 14 years, the Falcons defeated the Panthers 12 times.
"Our kids definitely know some of their players, and I'm sure their players know our players. You can watch film of what teams did in the past, but every year, coaches change it from year to year, even from week to week," Pritchard said. "We know they're going to be really fast and really strong. We just hope we can match up with them and see if we can give them a game."
After the game, both Pritchard and Allen said they think the two school will continue a mutual respect for one another.
"We just hope that we can do what we can do against GCMS. They're going to be really good. It's going to be a tough game. I know after the game, they'll probably respect us, and we'll definitely respect them," Pritchard said. "I'm sure their coach will hope that we can win the next games, and I'm sure we'll do the same thing with them, too. We just want a really good game for everybody."
"It's a big rivalry. Being a Paxton alum, I root for PBL eight weeks out of the year. There's just one week where I don't root for them," Allen added. "It's always a good game. It's always a clean game between two teams. Paxton runs a good program. We run a good program, so it's going to be one of those games that's going to be a good high school football game. It's not going to be sloppy or anything like that. They're going to be prepared, and we will. We'll see what happens."
Regardless of the outcome, Pritchard said his team will be on to week two.
"Every coach wants to win every single game, but like I've told our kids and people I met in the community, just because we beat GCMS doesn't mean that, all of a sudden, our season is made," Pritchard said. "That's one game. It's a nine-game schedule, and to me, going 1-8 and winning the first game isn't exciting. The goal is to win as many games as you can and go far in the playoffs. This is just one other game on our schedule that we hope to win."