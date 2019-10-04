CATLIN -- With a 42-0 win over Salt Fork, Paxton-Buckley-Loda is eligible for its sixth straight playoff appearance.
"Playoffs are always fun," PBL junior Gavin Coplea said. "Hopefully, we can clinch it with a sixth win."
Gunner Belt connected with Coplea for two touchdown passes covering a combined 168 yards in the first half.
After Coplea tallied the Panthers' first score via an 82-yard reception, Jarred Gronsky intercepted a pass to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Drake Schrodt that extended PBL's lead to 14-0 with 4:57 left in the first quarter.
Salt Fork (4-2) drove into the red zone on its ensuing possession, but lost a fumble that was recovered by the Panthers (5-1) on their own 14-yard line. On the next play, Belt and Coplea connected for an 86-yard touchdown.
"I was just doing my job," Coplea said. "Gunner put the ball right on, and I was playing my hardest to get into the end zone."
Hunter Anderson extended PBL's lead to 28-0 via a 24-yard touchdown run with 5:35 left in the second quarter. After Anderson scored from 34 yards out with 8:15 left in the third quarter, a fumble recovery by Keegan Marty set up a 39-yard scoring reception by Coplea that put the running clock into play.
"We hit some big plays early, and we spread the ball around," PBL head coach Josh Pritchard said. "(Gavin's) just a big-play kid."
Marty's fumble recovery was the third turnover forced by a PBL defense that pitched its second shutout of the season.
"Pitching shutouts is not an easy thing to do," Pritchard said. "We forced turnovers. We put them out of their game. Our size and numbers pretty much took over that game, and that's what we have to do as a Class 3A program when you're playing a 1A program. I know (Salt Fork's) not happy about it, but I don't put the schedule together. I just play the games that they line up for me."
PBL 42, Salt Fork 0
PBL 14 14 14 0. -- 42
SF 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Scoring summary
P -- Coplea 82 pass from Belt (Belt run)
P -- Schrodt 1 run (pass failed)
P -- Coplea 86 pass from Belt (Wilson kick)
P -- Anderson 24 run (Wilson kick)
P -- Anderson 34 run (Wilson kick)
P -- Coplea 39 pass from Belt (Wilson kick)