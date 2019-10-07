PIPER CITY -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won 34-15 over Tri-Point on Monday.
In the first quarter, Brooke Kleinert scored four points and Bailey Bruns had two points as PBL took a 6-2 lead. Bailey Luebchow and Bruns each had four points in the second quarter as the Panthers went into halftime leading 14-7.
In the third quarter, Bruns had eight points and Jordyn Goss and Aubree Gooden each made two free throws as PBL extended its lead to 26-13.
At the game's end, Bruns had 18 points while Kleinert had six points, Luebchow had four points and Poplett, Goss and Gooden each had two points.
The PBL seventh-graders lost 29-14 to Tri-Point.
Sam Hewerdine finished the game with four points while Aubrey Busboom had three points, Natalie Bunag and Ally Wright had two points and Taryn Rock had one point.
8th-grade girls
PBL 34, Tri-Point 15
PBL 6 8 12 8 -- 34
TP 2 5 6 2 -- 15
PBL
Mackenzie Swan 0-0-0, Jordyn Goss 0-2-2, Brooke Kleinert 3-0-6, Aubree Gooden 0-2-2, Bailey Luebchow 2-0-4, Bailey Bruns 9-0-18, Tessa Poplett 1-0-2, Leah Eyre 0-0-0. Totals 15-4-34.
Tri-Point
Dyrby 0-0-0, Bertrand 0-1-1, Curling 0-0-0, A. Hummel 1-0-2, K. Hummel 2-0-4, Donley 1-0-2, Weber 0-0-0, Jensen 1-1-3, Power 0-0-0, Hughes 1-1-3, Marcum 0-0-0. Totals 6-3-15.
7th-grade girls
Tri-Point 29, PBL 14
PBL 2 3 4 5 -- 14
TP 7 12 6 4 -- 29
PBL
Tanner Graham 0-0-0, Peyton Duffin 0-0-0, Taryn Rock 0-1-1, Addison Lavender 1-0-2, Aubrey Busboom 0-3-3, Sydney Pickens 0-0-0, Karley Putnam 0-0-0, Sam Hewerdine 2-0-4, Kendyl Badgley 0-0-0, Destani McClatchey 0-0-0, Natalie Bunag 1-0-2, Ally Wright 1-0-2, Devani McClatchey 0-0-0. Totals 5-4-14.
Tri-Point
Bertrand 2-3-9, K. Harris 0-0-0, A. Hummel 0-0-0, K. Hughes 3-0-6, K. Hummel 3-0-6, R. Prisock 2-0-4, A. Schuette 0-0-0, D. Taylor 0-0-0, M. McNeil 0-0-0, A. Lucero 0-0-0, K. Kemplin 2-0-4. Totals 12-3-29.
3-pointers -- Tri-Point 2 (Bertrand 2).