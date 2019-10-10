PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won 22-10 over Fisher on Thursday.
After Bailey Bruns scored PBL's lone two points in the first quarter, the Panthers took an 8-3 lead into halftime as Leah Eyre and Aubree Gooden each scored two second-quarter points and Bailey Luebchow and Aubrey Busboom each made a free throw.
Brooke Kleinert, Bruns and Tessa Poplett each scored two points for PBL in the third quarter as the Panthers extended their lead to 14-7.
In the fourth quarter, Poplett had six points and Bruns had two points.
By the game's end, Poplett finished with eight points while Bruns had six points, Kleinert, Gooden and Eyre each had two points and Luebchow and Busboom each had one point.
8th-grade girls
PBL 22, Fisher 10
FISH 1 2 4 3 -- 10
PBL 2 6 6 8 -- 22
Fisher
Evans 0-0-0, Flesner 0-0-0, Lucas 0-0-0, Hott 0-2-2, Ferguson 2-0-4, Clemmons 0-1-1, Estes 0-0-0, Jackson 1-0-2, Becker 0-1-1. Totals 3-4-10.
PBL
Mackenzie Swan 0-0-0, Jordyn Goss 0-0-0, Brooke Kleinert 1-0-2, Aubree Gooden 0-2-2, Bailey Luebchow 0-1-1, Bailey Bruns 3-0-6, Tessa Poplett 4-0-8, Leah Eyre 1-0-2, Aubrey Busboom 0-1-1. Totals 9-4-22.