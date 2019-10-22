WATSEKA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won 28-23 over Watseka on Tuesday.
In the fourth quarter, Brooke Kleinert and Bailey Bruns each made two free throws while Bailey Luebchow made a basket and Jordyn Goss made a foul shot to extend a 21-18 lead.
Kleinert scored four points in the first quarter to take a 4-2 lead. In the second quarter, Kleinert had another four points while Tessa Poplett made a basket and Mackenzie Swan made a free throw.
In the third quarter, Kleinert had six points while Bruns had three points and Aubree Gooden had one point.
Kleinert finished the game with 16 points while Bruns had five points, Luebchow and Poplett each had two points and Swan, Goss and Gooden each had one point.
8th-grade girls
PBL 28, Watseka 23
PBL 4 7 10 7 -- 28
WAT 2 6 10 5 -- 23
PBL
Aubrey Busboom 0-0-0, Mackenzie Swan 0-1-1, Jordyn Goss 0-1-1, Brooke Kleinert 7-2-16, Aubree Gooden 0-1-1, Bailey Luebchow 1-0-2, Bailey Bruns 1-3-5, Tessa Poplett 1-0-2, Leah Eyre 0-0-0. Totals 10-8-28.
Watseka
Kaylie Lange 0-1-1, Jasmine Essington 1-0-2, Brianna Denault 4-2-11, Dominguez 0-0-0, Ava Swartz 2-3-7, Diara Wellmaker 0-2-2, Holohan 0-0-0. Totals 7-8-23.
3-pointers -- Watseka (Denault).