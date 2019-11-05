PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won 32-20 over Prairieview-Ogden on Tuesday.
The Panthers outscored PVO 13-4 in second quarter to break a 4-4 tie. Bailey Bruns scored eight points while Brooke Kleinert and Leah Eyre each scored two points and Aubree Gooden added a free throw.
In the fourth quarter, PBL outscored PVO 7-0 in the fourth quarter as Bruns scored four points and Jordyn Goss each had three points.
Bruns finished the game with 19 points while Goss scored six points, Gooden had three points and Kleinert and Eyre each had two points.
The seventh-grade girls lost 19-14 to Prairieview-Ogden.
8th-grade girls
PBL 32, Prairieview-Ogden 20
PVO 4 8 8 0 -- 20
PBL 4 13 8 7 -- 32
PVO
Amaya Gula 2-0-4, Lauren Lannert 0-0-0, Jayce Hayes 0-0-0, Mya Bott 0-0-0, Sammy Uden 1-0-2, Miranda Loosa 3-0-6, Zoey Sweet 1-0-2, Ellie Ward 1-0-2, Grace Goldenstein 1-0-2, Haley Hetterberg 1-0-2. Totals 10-0-20.
PBL
Aubrey Busboom 0-0-0, Mackenzie Swan 0-0-0, Jordyn Goss 2-2-6, Brooke Kleinert 1-0-2, Aubree Gooden 1-1-3, Bailey Luebchow 0-0-0, Bailey Bruns 7-5-19, Tessa Poplett 0-0-0, Leah Eyre 1-0-2. Totals 12-8-32.