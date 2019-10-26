PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won 28-24 Saturday over Iroquois West in the quarterfinals of the Twin County Conference Tournament.
The Panthers outscored Iroquois West 8-3 in the final quarter to overcome a 21-20 deficit as Bailey Bruns tallied six points while Jordyn Goss made a two-point basket.
In the second quarter, PBL outscored the Raiders 11-7 to tie the game at 14-14 at halftime. Goss scored 10 of her game-total 12 points during the second quarter while Aubree Gooden added a free throw.
Bruns finished with a game-high 13 points while Bailey Luebchow had two points and Gooden had one point.
The Panthers will play in the semifinals at 5:15 p.m. on Monday.
PBL 28, Iroquois West 24
IW 7 7 7 3 -- 24
PBL 3 11 6 8 -- 28
Iroquois West
J. Fowler 0-0-0, E. Rhodes 0-0-0, E. Thompson 0-1-1, I. Nambo 3-2-11, M. McTaggart 3-6-12, K. Tammen 0-0-0, E. Gomez 0-0-0, J. Rodriguez 0-0-0. Totals 6-9-24
PBL
Aubrey Busboom 0-0-0, Mackenzie Swan 0-0-0, Jordyn Goss 3-6-12, Brooke Kleinert 0-0-0, Aubree Gooden 0-1-1, Bailey Luebchow 1-0-2, Bailey Bruns 5-2-13, Tessa Poplett 0-0-0, Leah Eyre 0-0-0. Totals 9-9-28.
3-pointers -- Iroquois West 3 (Nambo 3). PBL (Bruns).