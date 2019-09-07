CHRISMAN -- Ryder James of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School cross country team finished first in the boys No. 1 runners' race with a time of 15:34 at Saturday's Cow Chip Classic.
James' time was the best out of all sophomore boys runners.
Paul Cleary finished third in the boys No. 6 runners' race with a time of 18:27.
Ashton Goss finished fourth in the boys No. 4 runners' race with a time of 18:03.
Liam McMullin finished fourth in the boys No. 7 runners' race with a time of 18:51.
Daniel Busby finished fifth in the boys No. 5 runners' race with a time of 18:34.
Lorena Arnett finished fifth in the girls No. 7 runners' race with a time of 22:47.
COW CHIP CLASSIC
At Chrisman
BOYS
No. 1 runners
1. Ryder James (PBL) 15:34; 2. Negus Bogard (Robinson) 15:38; 3. Layton Hall (ALAH) 15:44; 4. Henry Kraatz (UNI) 15:47; 5. Josh Baysore (Monticello) 16:26; 6. Nick Zwilling (Newton) 16:43; 7. Brian Dust (St. Anthony) 16:49.
No. 2 runners
1. Aryan Lalwani (UNI) 16:24; 2. Morgan Dixon (Monticello) 16:40; 3. Ryan Hendrickson (St. Thomas More) 16:51; 4. Logan Beckmier (Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 16:58; 5. Connor Price (Iroquois West) 17:12; 6. Koty Amdahl (Robinson) 17:25; 7. Ben Ross (Marshall) 17:26.
No. 3 runners
1. Alex Dolcos (UNI) 16:51; 2. Ed Mitchell (Monticello) 17:01; 3. Maverick Wright (Robinson) 17:39; 4. Elijah Mock (SJO) 17:46; 5. Jace Green (ALAH) 17:58; 6. Ty Wiedman (St. Anthony) 18:12; 7. Derek Dayton (Unity) 18:14.
No. 4 runners
1. Jackson Grambart (Monticello) 17:15; 2. Matty Tang (UNI) 17:41; 3. Tyler Heldt (Argenta-Oreana) 18:00; 4. Ashton Goss (PBL) 18:03; 5. Ben Gavel (Unity) 18:11; 6. Luke Stegall (St. Joseph-Ogden) 18:12; 7. Lyle Adcock (ALAH) 18:13.
No. 5 runners
1. Joey Wenke (Monticello) 17:21; 2. Nic Ramkumar (UNI) 17:43; 3. Charlie Mabry (St. Joseph-Ogden) 18:13; 4. Thomas Cler (Unity) 18:27; 5. Daniel Busby (PBL) 18:34; 6. Mick Willenborg (St. Anthony) 18:39; 7. Cade Hendrickson (ALAH) 18:44.
No. 6 runners
1. Holden Miller (Monticello) 17:29; 2. Henry Laufenberg (UNI) 18:15; 3. Paul Cleary (PBL) 18:27; 4. Clayton Jamison (Unity) 18:39; 5. Braden Clampitt (SJO) 19:00; 6. Griffin Elder (St. Anthony) 19:02; 7. Justin Miller (ALAH) 19:39.
No. 7 runners
1. Shawn Derby (Monticello) 18:00; 2. Aniket Gargya (UNI) 18:36; 3. Lukas Hutcherson (SJO) 18:47; 4. Liam McMullin (PBL) 18:51; 5. Brody Mette (Teutopolis) 18:51; 6. Nolan Miller (Unity) 18:59; 7. Austin Faber (St. Anthony) 19:01.
GIRLS
No. 1 runners
1. Mabry Bruhn (Monticello) 18:14; 2. Kate Ahmari (UNI) 18:51; 3. Kylie Decker (Unity) 19:25; 4. Isabel Arthur (Marshall) 19:26; 5. Fran Hendrickson (STM) 19:45; 6. Jillian Plotner (SJO) 20:07; 7. Abby Stone (Newton) 20:11.
No. 2 runners
1. Rachel Koon (Monticello) 19:40; 2. Brooklyn Bender (Marshall) 20:06; 3. Taylor Joop (Unity) 20:36; 4. Hannah Rajlich (SJO) 20:38; 5. Erin Smith (UNI) 21:07; 6. Kaitlyn Coombes (Paris) 22:22; 7. Sam Hartke (Iroquois West) 23:01.
No. 3 runners
1. Emma Gard (Marshall) 20:18; 2. Kyara Welter (Monticello) 20:30; 3. Evelyn Atkins (Unity) 20:40; 4. Danbi Choi (UNI) 20:44; 5. Ava Knap (SJO) 20:51; 6. Reese Hogan (STM) 21:39; 7. Tory Tensen (Teutopolis) 23:23.
No. 4 runners
1. Emma Brown (Monticello) 20:05; 2. Malia Fairbanks (Unity) 20:37; 3. Anya Kaplan-Hartnett (UNI) 20:51; 4. Cailin Morris (Marshall) 21:37; 5. Kennedy Ramshaw (St. Thomas More) 21:47; 6. Ashlyn Lambert (SJO) 22:15; 7. Macy Sutfin (Robinson) 22:48.
No. 5 runners
1. Audrey Remole (Unity) 20:22; 2. Estella Miller (Monticello) 20:33; 3. Jasmyne Dittamore (Cumberland) 20:52; 4. Ally Monk (SJO) 21:02; 5. Heidi Heldt (Argenta-Oreana) 21:16; 6. Maxine Van Der Donk (UNI) 21:42; 7. Ally Compton (Marshall) 21:58.
No. 6 runners
1. Elizabeth Hulick (Unity) 20:41; 2. Mackenzie Murphy (Monticello) 20:55; 3. Hope Rajlich (SJO) 21:32; 4. Cadi Hu (UNI) 21:39; 5. Sophie Dowling (STM) 22:51; 6. Kaelin Wilson (Marshall) 23:05; 7. Taylor Slough (Newton) 24:00.
No. 7 runners
1. Harper Hancock (Unity) 21:14; 2. Grace Talbert (Monticello) 21:21; 3. Kailyn Ingram (SJO) 21:34; 4. Erin Minor (UNI) 21:35; 5. Lorena Arnett (PBL) 22:47; 6. Grace Hopper (Tri-County) 22:51; 7. Alexis Hetzer (Newton) 24:30.