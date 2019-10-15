PAXTON -- Less than two weeks before competing in the IHSA Class 1A regionals, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School cross country team hosted its End of Season Meet.
The PBL boys finished with a score of 37 behind Clifton Central (18). The Panther girls finished second with a score of 31 behind Iroquois West (18).
“We decided to pack this up and treat this as a workout for most of the meet," PBL head coach Dustin Franckey said.
Nik Schnabel and Ryder James finished ninth and 10th, respectively, with times of 17:53 and 17:54.
Ashton Goss finished seventh with a time of 17:56 while Liam McMullin and Paul Cleary finished ninth and 10th, respectively, with times of 18:02 and 18:19.
Jesse Barfield and Daniel Busby finished 13th and 14, respectively, with times of 18:24 and 18:37.
Sam Bice finished 22nd with a time of 19:49 while Keagan Busboom finished 23rd with a time of 20:15.
Aiden Kerr placed 25th with a time of 20:18 while Tyson Franckey finished 26th with a time of 22:29 and Cameron Grohler placed 27th with a time of 23:54.
"We’re still trying to figure out our top seven on the boys’ side, so we had a number of guys racing. They’re racing for their varsity spots," Franckey said. "It’s a good problem to have at this time of year to be deep and have a number of guys under 18 minutes.”
On the girls' side, Maddie Royer finished third with a time of 20:26.
Lexi Putnam paced Jordan Parrish en route to a 12th-place finish and a time of 26:21 while Parrish finished 13th with a time of 26:32.
“It was good to see our runners helping each other out," Franckey said.
Kate Wilson, who finished her season of freshman volleyball, paired up with Gracie Smith en route to finishing 17th with a time of 29:05 while Smith placed 18th with a time of 29:06.
It was Wilson's second meet in less than a week as she ran in the open race at the Prairie Central Hawk Invite the previous Saturday.
“She saw an opportunity to help the team out," Franckey said. "It’s awesome to have a great kid like that step up and be willing to help a team out when she can. She brings a great attitude and personality to the team. It’s awesome to have her with us.”
Tuesday's meet served as PBL's senior night, as Nik Schnabel, Gracie Smith, Lexi Gray and Mandy Muhl -- who finished Tuesday's meet in 20th place with a time of 31:22 on the girls' side -- were recognized as PBL's seniors members.
“It’s been great having them this year,” Franckey said.
The Panthers will compete in the Patriot Invite on Saturday. The meet will be their regular-season finale as they will compete in the 1A Tuscola Regional the following Saturday.
“We love this meet. The kids run fast there. For a lot of the junior varsity kids, that’s their last meet of the year, and they run really fast there just because that’s what the training’s leading up to for them," Franckey said. "Our varsity kids run fast there, but we still have a little more work to be done. We’re going to squeeze a little bit more out of them over the last three or four weeks of the season. It’s definitely an exciting time for our varsity kids.”
At Paxton
PBL END OF SEASON MEET
BOYS
Team scores
1. Clifton Central, 18; 2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 37; 3. Iroquois West, 85.
Top individuals
1. Anthony (CC) 16:19; 2. T. Swanson (CC) 17:03; 3. Ditta (CC) 17:16; 4. J. Snejberg (CC) 17:42; 5. Nik Schnabel (PBL) 17:53; 6. Ryder James (PBL) 17:54; 7. Ashton Goss (PBL) 17:56; 8. Schamness (CC) 17:58; 9. Liam McMullin (PBL) 18:02; 10. Paul Cleary (PBL) 18:19.
PBL results -- 13. Jesse Barfield, 18:24; 14. Isaiah Busby, 18:37; 22. Sam Bice, 19:49; 23. Keagan Busboom, 20:15; 25. Aiden Kerr, 20:18; 26. Tyson Franckey, 22:29; 27. Cameron Grohler, 23:54; 31. Seth Wolken, 25:46.
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Iroquois West, 25; 2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 31
Top individuals
1. S. Marquis (CC) 20:25; 2. M. Marquis (CC) 20:26; 3. Maddie Royer (PBL) 20:26; 4. Ward (CC) 22:36; 5. Lorena Arnett (PBL) 23:03; 6. Parker (IW) 23:06; 7. Hooky (IW) 23:10; 8. Lopez (IW) 23:57; 9. Harke (IW) 24:00; 10. Smolinski (CC) 24:09.
PBL results -- 12. Lexi Putnam, 26:21; 13. Jordan Parrish, 26:32; 17. Kate Wilson, 29:05; 18. Gracie Smith, 29:06; 20. Mandy Muhl, 31:22.