PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys track and field team finished second in the PBL Boys Invite on Friday.
The Panthers finished with a score of 93 while Clifton Central finished first with a score of 160.
Ryder James finished first in the 1,600-meter run for PBL with a time of 4:40.63 while teammates Nik Schnabel and Daniel Busby finished fourth and eighth, respectively, with times of 4:59.36 and 5:07.04.
Alec St. Julien finished first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:07.56 for PBL while Liam McMullin finished 12th with a time of 2:23.24 and Seth Wolken finished 17th with a time of 3:10.4.
Mason Medlock finished first in the long jump of 20-2 while T.J. Jones finished fourth with a jump of 19-6 1/2.
Brett Giese finished first in the high jump with a leap of 6-1 while Chase Elson placed fifth with a jump of 5-7. Giese also finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 39-2.
Zac Jayne finished second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12 seconds while Connor Beland finished sixth with a time of 12.45 seconds and Jayden Ware finished 12th with a time of 13.06 seconds.
T.J. Jones, Chase Elson, Alec St. Julien and Jordan Giese finished second in the 4x200 relay with a time of 3:43.04.
The PBL 4x200 relay team (Zac Jayne, Garrett Bachtold, Connor Beland and Mason Medlock) finished third with a time of 1:41.99.
Cameron Grohler finished third in the pole vault with a height of 9-9.
The PBL 4x100 relay team (Zac Jayne, Garrett Bachtold, Connor Beland and Mason Medlock) finished fourth with a time of 48.64 seconds.
Connor Beland finished fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.2 seconds while Matt Miller finished 13th with a time of 27.67 seconds.
Paul Cleary finished seventh in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.12 seconds while Jesse Barfield finished 10th with a time of 58.64 seconds.
Luke Waterson and Colin Wieneke finished eighth and 10th, respectively, in the discus with throws of 83-3 and 81-0. Waterson and Wieneke finished 11th and 12th, respectively, in the shot put with throws of 29-11 each.
PBL BOYS INVITE
At Paxton
Team scores
1. Clifton Central, 160; 2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 93; 3. Watseka, 84; 4. Tri-Valley, 82; 5. Iroquois West, 72; 6. Milford/Cissna Park, 28; 7. Tri-Point, 24.
100-meter dash
1. Chandler Burrow (CC) 11.45; 2. Zac Jayne (PBL) 12.0; 3. Jared Reiling (TV) 12.07; 4. Carson McGill (CC) 12.23; 5. Jimmy Andrade (IW) 12.35.
PBL results -- 6. Connor Beland, 12.45; 12. Jayden Ware, 13.06.
200-meter dash
1. Jefferson Caspary (CC) 23.96; 2. Zach Gerling (IW) 24.16; 3. Luke Myszka (TV) 24.21; 4. Max Grant (IW) 24.85; 5. Connor Beland (PBL) 25.2
PBL results -- 13. Matt Miller, 27.67.
400-meter dash
1. Shane Myszka (TV) 53.28; 2. Caden Perry (CC) 53.3; 3. Justin McTaggart (WAT) 53.85; 4. Blake Castonguay (WAT) 54.8; 5. David Knipp (TV) 55.62.
PBL results -- 7. Paul Cleary, 58.12; 10. Jesse Barfield, 58.64.
800-meter run
1. Alec St. Julien (PBL) 2:07.56; 2. Jeremy Snejberg (CC) 2:09.76; 3. Kade Murray (WAT) 2:09.88; 4. Wyatt Dohe (TP) 2:12.13; 5. Justin Bunting (WAT) 2:12.46.
PBL results -- 12. Liam McMullin, 2:23.24; 17. Seth Wolken, 3:10.4.
1,600-meter run
1. Ryder James (PBL) 4:40.63; 2. Trevor Swanson (CC) 4:44.1; 3. Isaiah Ditta (CC) 4:44.43; 4. Nik Schnabel (PBL) 4:59.36; 5. Lucas Alvarez (IW) 5:04.35.
PBL results -- 8. Daniel Busby, 5:07.04.
3,200-meter run
1. Blake Stua (CC) 10:37.07; 2. Christian Ladehoff (CC) 10:58.73; 3. William Teig (MCP) 12:34.65; 4. Alex Markwell (TV) 12:45.22.
110-meter hurdles
1. Jefferson Caspary (CC) 15.67; 2. Luke Myszka (TV) 16.39; 3. Brad Stock (MCP) 16.99; 4. Bobby Mogged (TP) 17.71.
300-meter hurdles
1. Max Grant (IW) 41.8; 2. Luke Myszka (TV) 44.04; 3. Caden Chamness (CC) 44.67; 4. Ty Platz (TP) 46.94; 5. Bobby Mogged (TP) 47.16.
4x100 relay
1. Clifton Central, 44.8; 2. Watseka, 45.56; 3. Tri-Valley, 47.34; 4. PBL (Zac Jayne, Garrett Bachtold, Connor Beland, Mason Medlock), 48.64; 5. Iroquois West, 50.38.
4x200 relay
1. Clifton Central, 1:34.67; 2. Iroquois West, 1:41.22; 3. PBL (Zac Jayne, Garrett Bachtold, Connor Beland, Mason Medlock), 1:41.99; 4. Watseka, 1:43.39; 5. Milford/Cissna Park, 1:52.3.
4x400 relay
1. Watseka, 3:36.82; 2. PBL (T.J. Jones, Chase Elson, Alec St. Julien, Jordan Giese), 3:43.04; 3. Clifton Central, 3:49.83; 4. Iroquois West, 3:58.02; 5. Milford/Cissna Park, 4:02.53.
4x800 relay
1. Clifton Central, 8:45.83; 2. Tri-Valley, 8:50.08; 3. Iroquois West, 9:25.67; 4. Watseka, 9:28.72; 5. Milford/Cissna Park, 9:37.21.
High jump
1. Brett Giese (PBL) 6-1; 2. Spencer Wells (MCP) 5-11; 3. Max Grant (IW) 5-11; 4. Wyatt Dohe (TP) 5-9; 5. Chase Elson (PBL) 5-7.
Long jump
1. Mason Medlock (PBL) 20-2; 2. Zach Gerling (IW) 19-11 1/2; 3. Chandler Burrow (CC) 19-11 1/2; 4. T.J. Jones (PBL) 19-6 1/2; 5. Caleb Kent (CC) 18-9.
Triple jump
1. Zach Gerling (IW) 39-11 1/2; 2. Brett Giese (PBL) 39-2; 3. Preston Schroeder (WAT) 33-1 1/2; 4. Connor Cardenas (TP) 32-9 1/2.
Shot put
1. Rusty Kuhlmann (WAT) 40-9; 2. Kodie Willis (CC) 42-6 1/2; 3. Caleb Toberman (CC) 41-6; 4. Tylor Durflinger (WAT) 39-7; 5. George Isaacs (TV) 39-0.
PBL results -- 11. Luke Waterson, 29-11; 12. Colin Wieneke, 29-11.
Discus
1. Rusty Kuhlmann (WAT) 133-9; 2. Kodie Willis (CC) 129-9; 3. Caleb Toberman (CC) 120-5; 4. Tylor Durflinger (WAT) 112-3; 5. Martin Kretz (TV) 111-10.
PBL results -- 8. Luke Waterson, 83-3; Colin Wieneke, 81-0.
Pole vault
1. Ryan Steiner (TV) 13-9; 2. Camdyn McFarland (TV) 12-3; 3. Cameron Grohler (PBL) 9-9; 4. Justin McTaggart (WAT) 7-3.