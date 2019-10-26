TUSCOLA -- Ryder James was the individual champion on the boys' side of Saturday's IHSA Class 1A Tuscola Regional.
The Paxton-Buckley-Loda sophomore runner finished first with a time of 15:37.
As a team, PBL finished third with a score of 95 in the regional. As a result, they will run in the Effinigham St. Anthony Sectional next Saturday.
Nik Schnabel finished 15th with a time of 17:04 while Ashton Goss finished 21st with a time of 17:17, Liam McMullin finished 28th with a time of 17:36, Daniel Busby finished 30th with a time of 17:41, Jesse Barfield finished 37th with a time of 18:11 and Paul Cleary finished 39th with a time of 18:16.
The PBL girls team will also run at sectionals after finishing sixth with a score of 187.
Maddie Royer finished 12th with a time of 19:20 while Lorena Arnett finished 35th with a time of 21:11, Alexis Putnam placed 39th with a time of 23 minutes, Jordan Parrish finished 48th with a time of 24:43, Alexis Gray finished 53rd with a time of 27:36, Kate Wilson finished 55th with a time of 27:59 and Mandy Muhl placed 56th with a time of 28:15.
IHSA Class 1A
TUSCOLA REGIONAL
BOYS
Team scores
1. Monticello, 28; 2. Urbana University, 83; 3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 95; 4. Tolono Unity, 95; 5. St. Joseph-Ogden, 97; 6. Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, 158; 7. St. Thomas More, 231; 8. Tuscola, 237; 9. Armstrong, 279; 10. Argenta-Oreana, 285; 11. Bement, 321; 12. Villa Grove, 329; 13. Cerro Gordo, 330.
Advancing teams
Monticello
3. Luke Sokolowski, 15:58; 4. Josh Baysore, 16:05; 6. Morgan Dixon, 16:31; 7. Ed Mitchell, 16:34; 8. Jackson Grambart, 16:39; 16. Joey Wenke, 17:06; 36. Shawn Derby, 18:04.
Urbana University
2. Henry Kraatz, 15:55; 17. Matty Tang, 17:07; 19. Nicolas Ramkumar, 17:09; 22. Sasha Rushing, 17:24; 23. Aniket Gargya, 17:24; 25. Henry Laufenberg, 17:28; 27. Ethan Ashbrook, 17:32.
PBL
1. Ryder James, 15:37; 15. Nik Schnabel, 17:04; 21. Ashton Goss, 17:17; 28. Liam McMullin, 17:36; 30. Daniel Busby, 17:41; 37. Jesse Barfield, 18:11; 39. Paul Cleary, 18:16.
Unity
9. Jarrett Cox, 16:40; 11. Connor O'Donnell, 16:46; 18. Benjamin Gavel, 17:07; 17:07; 26. Derek Dayton, 17:29; 31. Thomas Cler, 17:50; 38. Clayton Jamison, 18:13; 41. Nolan Miller, 18:21.
St. Joseph-Ogden
10. Brandon Mattsey, 16:44; 14. Eric Poe, 17:03; 20. Charlie Mabry, 17:15; 24. Elijah Mock, 17:26; 29. Luke Stegall, 17:39; 35. Braden Clampitt, 18:02; 43. Ethan Blackburn, 18:39.
BHRA
5. Gabe Martinez, 16:26; 12. Eli Mojonnier, 16:52; 32. Emerson Tholrton, 17:51; 44. Michael Moreman, 18:42; 65. Josh Gernand, 21:07; 69. James Dulin, 21:57; 75. Kayden Trimble, 23:49.
St. Thomas More
13. Ryan Hendrickson, 16:55; 40. Will Moore, 18:16; 45. Ian Clapper, 18:43; 63. Jack Williamson, 21:04; 70. Jude Pisarczyk, 21:58.
Advancing individuals
33. Mason Day (Tuscola) 17:51; 34. Tyler Heldt (AO) 17:56; 41. Malaki Verkler (Cissna Park) 18:18; 43. Ryan Woodruff (AO) 18:28; 47. Michael Helmuth (Hoopeston Area) 18:49.
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Monticello, 37; 2. Tolono Unity, 47; 3. St. Joseph-Ogden, 85; 4. St. Thomas More, 87; 5. Urbana University, 104; 6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 187; 7. Tuscola, 219; 8. Villa Grove, 223; 9. Argenta-Oreana, 246.
Advancing teams
Monticello
3. Mabry Bruhn, 18:29; 4. Rachel Koon, 18:30; 7. Kyara Welter, 19:05; 10. Emma Brown, 19:16; 13. Grace Talbert, 19:20; 28. Mackenzie Murphy, 20:28; 29. Estella Miller, 20:31.
Unity
5. Kylie Decker, 18:42; 6. Taylor Joop, 18:58; 8. Audrey Remole, 19:08; 11. Evelyn Atkins, 19:19; 17. Malia Fairbanks, 19:44; 18. Elizabeth Hulick, 19:44; 24. Harper Hancock, 19:58.
St. Joseph-Ogden
9. Jillian Plotner, 19:10; 16. Ashlyn Lannert, 19:43; 19. Ava Knap, 19:48; 20. Malorie Sarnecki, 19:54; 21. Ally Monk, 19:55; 27. Addie Allen, 20:16; 30. Kailyn Ingram, 20:43.
St. Thomas More
2. Fran Hendrickson, 18:25; 14. Bella Ramshaw, 19:22; 15. Kennedy Ramshaw, 19:39; 25. Reese Hogan, 20:07; 31. Claire Monahan, 20:52; 36. Sophie Dowling, 21:11.
Uni High
1. Kate Ahman, 18:16; 22. Danbi Choi, 19:56; 23. Erin Smith, 19:58; 26. Anya Kaplan-Hartnett, 20:10; 32. Maxine van der Donk, 20:55; 33. Cadi Hu, 20:56; 34. Erin Minor, 20:57.
PBL
12. Maddie Royer, 19:20; 35. Lorena Arnett, 21:11; 39. Alexis Putnam, 23:00; 48. Jordan Parrish, 24:43; 53. Alexis Gray, 27:36; 55. Kate Wilson, 27:59; 56. Mandy Muhl, 28:15.
Tuscola
38. Brynn Tabeling, 21:42; 42. Faithlyn Daugherty, 23:46; 44. Makenzie Herschberger, 24:02; 46. Hannah Hornaday, 24:31; 49. Hannah Lemay, 25:12; 54. Kenzi Heckler, 27:43.
Advancing individuals
37. Heidi Heldt (AO) 21:16; 38. Allison Pickett (Hoopeston Area) 21:19; 40. Grace Davis (Oakwood) 21:55; 42. Lexi Darby (BHRA) 23:12; 43. Kyleigh Price (VG) 23:27.