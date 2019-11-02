EFFINGHAM -- Ryder James of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys cross country team finished first with a time of 15:55 in the IHSA Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Sectional.
As a team, the PBL boys finished their season by finishing seventh with a score of 211.
Nik Schnabel finished 30th with a time of 17:35, followed by Ashton Goss (52nd, 17:57), Paul Cleary (61st, 18:12), Jesse Barfield (67th, 18:21), Daniel Busby (73rd, 18:30) and Keagan Busboom (94th, 19:13.
On the girls' side, PBL finished its season with a 16th-place score of 434.
Maddie Royer finished 26th with a time of 20:03, followed by Lorena Arnett (65th, 22:11), Alexis Putnam (96th, 24:19), Jordan Parrish (120th, 25:55), Alexis Gray (127th, 27:11), Kate Wilson (131st, 28:09) and Mandy Muhl (134th, 29:03).
IHSA Class 1A
EFFINGHAM ST. ANTHONY SECTIONAL
BOYS
Team scores
1. Monticello, 42; 2. Urbana University, 96; 3. St. Joseph-Ogden, 158; 4. Tolono Unity, 162; 5. Robinson, 173; 6. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 198; 7. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 211; 8. Effingham St. Anthony, 252; 9. Marshall, 281; 10. Shelbyville, 327; 11. Carlinville, 328; 12. St. Thomas More, 335.
Advancing teams
Monticello
3. Luke Sokolowski, 16:07; 7. Josh Baysore, 16:30; 9. Morgan Dixon, 16:34; 11. Ed Mitchell 16:46; 12. Jackson Grambart, 16:51; 35. Joey Wenke, 17:40; 38. Holden Miller, 17:44.
Urbana University
2. Henry Kraatz, 16:06; 6. Aryan Lalwani, 16:23; 27. Nicolas Ramkumar, 17:22; 29. Aniket Gargya, 17:29; 32. Matty Tang, 17:36; 49. Henry Laufenberg, 17:53; 60. Alex Dolcos, 18:11.
St. Joseph-Ogden
13. Brandon Mattsey, 16:56; 22. Eric Poe, 17:16; 36. Charlie Mabry, 17:40; 42. Elijah Mock, 17:50; 45. Logan Wolfersberger, 17:52; 50. Luke Stegall, 17:53; 80. Lukas Hutcherson, 18:49.
Unity
16. Benjamin Gavel, 17:01; 18. Jarrett Cox, 17:02; 26. Connor O'Donnell, 17:21; 48. Derek Dayton, 17:53; 54. Brendan Graven, 18:01; 58. Thomas Cler, 18:09; 66. Clayton Jamison, 18:20.
Robinson
5. Negus Bogard, 16:17; 15. Maverick Wright, 16:59; 31. Koty Amdahl, 17:35; 39. Parker Middleton, 17:44; 83. Zack Buttolph, 18:52; 88. Cameron Shew, 19:02; 90. Evan Ferris, 19:04.
Advancing individuals
1. Ryder James (PBL) 15:55; 4. Layton Hall (ALAH) 16:10; 7. Isaac Stanford (Flora) 16:27; 9. Gabe Martinez (BHRA) 16:33; 11. Brian Dust (St. Anthony) 16:44; 15. MIchael Carpenter (CUMB) 16:58; 18. Eli Majonnier (BHRA) 17:01.
Other PBL results -- 30. Nik Schnabel, 17:35; 52. Ashton Goss, 17:57; 61. Paul Cleary, 18:12; 67. Jesse Barfield, 18:21; 73. Daniel Busby, 18:30; 94. Keagan Busboom, 19:13.
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Monticello, 53; 2. Tolono Unity, 66; 3. St. Joseph-Ogden, 110; 4. St. Thomas More, 116; 5. Urbana University, 132; 6. Marshall, 161; 7. Shelbyville, 211; 8. Decatur St. Teresa, 261; 9. Litchfield, 290; 10. Staunton, 317; 11. Newton, 361; 12. Auburn, 372.
Advancing teams
Monticello
3. Rachel Koon, 18:41; 5. Mabry Bruhn, 19:02; 10. Grace Talbert, 19:30; 13. Emma Brown, 19:38; 22. Kyara Welter, 19:56; 42. Estella Miller, 20:47; 43. Mackenzie Murphy, 20:53.
Unity
4. Kylie Decker, 18:53; 9. Caroline Bachert, 19:22; 12. Elizabeth Hulick, 19:36; 20. Audrey Remole, 19:50; 21. Taylor Joop, 19:51; 30. Evelyn Atkins, 20:06; 38. Malia Fairbanks, 20:26.
St. Joseph-Ogden
11. Jillian Plotner, 19:33; 23. Ashlyn Lannert, 19:57; 24. Hannah Rajlich, 19:58; 25. Ava Knap, 19:59; 27. Malorie Sarnecki, 20:04; 36. Addie Allen, 20:23; 40. Ally Monk, 20:38.
St. Thomas More
7. Fran Hendrickson, 19:18; 14. Kennedy Ramshaw, 19:40; 16. Bella Ramshaw, 19:45; 32. Reese Hogan, 20:11; 47. Claire Monahan, 21:02; 57. Sophie Dowling, 21:32.
Urbana University
2. Kate Ahmari, 18:29; 28. Erin Smith, 20:06; 29. Anya Kaplan-Hartnett, 20:06; 34. Danbi Choi, 20:18; 39. Maxine van der Donk, 20:31; 49. Cadi Hu, 21:15; 50. Erin Minor, 21:18.
Advancing individuals
1. Lydia Roller (Staunton) 17:48; 6. Gabrielle Spain (Shelbyville) 19:09; 7. Riley Vickrey (Marquette) 19:13; 9. Ailey Mitchell (Shelbyville) 19:19; 16. Isabel Arthur (Marshall) 19:43; 18. Caroline Quarton (Litchfield) 19:45; 19. Jasmyn Dittamore (Cumberland) 19:46.
PBL results -- 26. Maddie Royer, 20:03; 65. Lorena Arnett, 22:11; 96. Alexis Putnam, 24:19; 120. Jordan Parrish, 25:55; 127. Alexis Gray, 27:11; 131. Kate Wilson, 28:09; 134. Mandy Muhl, 29:03.