PAXTON -- Ryder James holds himself to a high standard.
The sophomore Paxton-Buckley-Loda cross country runner, who won a Class 1A state medal last year, was not satisfied with his performance at the PBL Invite, despite a fourth-place finish in the varsity boys' race. He finished Saturday's race with a time of 15:50.
“It definitely wasn’t my best time and not where I wanted whatsoever, but I can’t complain," James said. "It’s early in the second, and I’ve just got to learn from it.”
James finished behind Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Layton Hall (15:30), Herscher's Drew Rogers (15:37) and Clifton Central's Isaiah Ditta (15:40).
“It was a good pack," James said. "They were the exact runners I thought would be up there. It was a solid pack race throughout. I just kind of fell off and couldn’t really hand. I just didn’t have my best race.”
At the previous Saturday's Chrisman Cow Chip Classic, James finished first in the boys No. 1 runners' race with a time of 15:34, 16 seconds faster than his time at the PBL Invite.
“It was a pretty solid race. It was another pack race," James said. "The course wasn’t really the best, but I still had a really good time. I was pretty happy with that. I expected to carry the momentum into this week, and it just didn’t go as planned.”
As a team, the PBL boys finished third overall with a score of 91.
Clifton Central won the invite with a score of 51 while Herscher placed second with a score of 73. ALAH finished fourth with a score of 93 while Tolono Unity placed fifth with a score of 116.
“We knew that we would be in the hunt based on the teams that were here," PBL head coach Dustin Franckey said. "A lot of great state-level teams competed here today. We fared pretty well.”
All seven of PBL's boys runners finished in the top 40, and five of them placed in the top 25.
Nik Schnabel finished 18th with a time of 17:37 while Ashton Goss placed 20th with a time of 17:39. Keagan Busboom and Daniel Busby finished 24th and 25th, respectively, with times of 17:51 and 17:52.
“To have our fifth man in at 25th place is awesome at this meet with the level of competition," Franckey said.
Jesse Barfield finished 37th with a time of 18:32 while Liam McMullin placed 39th with a time of 18:37. The PBL boys were without one of their top-seven runners as Paul Cleary was out due to illness on Saturday.
“Hopefully, it’s not the cough that’s going around. I’m sure he’ll be fine. He’s been training really well," Franckey said. “Our eighth man stepped up and ran huge for us and kept us in the hunt team-wise, so I’m happy with how they performed. That was good. I was, overall, extremely happy to have all seven in the top 40. I just can’t talk enough about how the guys are training together and building each other up from the 15th man all the way to the No. 1 man. It’s a team effort.”
On the girls' side, Madeline Royer ran the fastest sophomore girls' time in PBL history, finishing 13th with a time of 20:54.
“I thought it was a good race. The second mile was tough," Royer said. "I know that I went out a little too fast, but it was a good race overall.”
It was Royer's first race of the season since she participated in a Paarlauf Relay last August.
Since then, she was out due to illness during the Saber Corn Classic on Aug. 31, and was kept out of the Cow Chip Classic.
Last year, Royer saw limited action due to hip injuries. She had an ice pack on her hips after Saturday's race.
“I feel good. I’m just a little sore in my hip, but I feel good. I didn’t feel it during the race," Royer said. “I’ve had a pretty good season so far. Being back strong feels really good. Picking up from where I ended last year, and getting even quicker, is nice. I’m just hoping that I can stay healthy through the rest of the season.”
According to Franckey, Royer had a game plan for Saturday's race -- pace the first lap, then race the second one.
“She said she went out a little quick, but she’ll learn," Franckey said. "She’ll be fine.”
“The weather was really nice. The first mile felt good," Royer added. "In the second mile, it started getting pretty hot, but I just pushed through it.”
Lorena Arnett finsihed 29th with a time of 22:26, three seconds behind her personal record.
“She’s running outstanding this year," Franckey said.
Alexis Putnam's time of 23:48 was in the top eight or nine in PBL history for freshmen girls, according to Franckey.
Gracie Smith finished 48th with a time of 24:34 while Jordan Parrish and Alexis Gray finished 63rd and 65th, respectively, with times of 26:22 and 27:16. Amanda Muhl set a personal record, placing 80th with a time of 30:18.
As a team, PBL finished sixth with a score of 164.
“We had a girl who wasn’t feeling really well, but still ran within 10 or 15 seconds of her lifetime best," Franckey said.
In the open race, Jarrett Hazelwood finished fourth among boys' runners with a time of 20:14, followed by Cameron Grohler (20th, 23:27), Tyson Franckey (21st, 23:37) and Seth Wolken (26th, 27:30).
After racing at Urbana University High School on Tuesday, PBL will compete at the Tuscola Classic next Saturday. Tuscola is the site of the Panthers' IHSA Class 1A regional, which will be held on Oct. 26.
The following Saturday, PBL will compete at St. Joseph-Ogden.
"That's always a fast course," Franckey said.
The Twin Valley Conference meet will take place on Oct. 5. The following Saturday, the Panthers will compete in the Fairbury Invite, which was rained out last year.
“That’s a fun race," Franckey said. "That’s a course that’s really going to test how strong they are. We’ll see Herscher again up there. We’ll see a lot of the same teams for the rest of the season.”
PBL XC INVITE
At Paxton
BOYS
Team scores
1. Clifton Central, 51; 2. Herscher, 73; 3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 91; 4. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 93; 5. Tolono Unity, 116; 6. Heyworth, 172; 7. Iroquois West, 208; 8. Kankakee McNamara, 235; 9. Peotone, 253; 10. Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, 264; 11. Downs Tri-Valley, 282; 12. Armstrong Township, 297; 13. Villa Grove, 355.
Top individuals
1. Layton Hall (ALAH) 15:30; 2. Drew Rogers (HER) 15:37; 3. Isaiah Ditta (CC) 15:40; 4. Ryder James (PBL) 15:50; 5. Trevor Swanson (CC) 16:21; 6. Chase Provost (MCN) 16:28; 7. Connor Price (IW) 16:29; 8. Logan Beckmier (ALAH) 16:50; 9. Jarod Snejberg (CC) 16:57; 10. Noah Perry (HEY) 16:58; 11. Connor O'Donnell (UNITY) 16:59; 12. Kamden Lockwood (HER) 17:03; 13. Jarrett Cox (UNITY) 17:09; 14. Joey Uthe (PEO) 17:10; 15. Blake Stua (CC) 17:14; 16. Ben Morgan (HER) 17:16; 17. Wyatt Dohe (HER) 17:34; 18. Nik Schnabel (PBL) 17:37; 19. Christian Ladehoff (CC) 17:38; 20. Ashton Goss (PBL) 17:39; 21. Eli Mojonnier (BHRA) 17:43; 22. Jace Green (ALAH) 17:46; 23. Derek Dayton (UNITY) 17:47; 24. Keagan Busboom (PBL) 17:51; 25. Daniel Busby (PBL) 17:52.
Other PBL results -- 37. Jesse Barfield, 18:32; 39. Liam McMullin, 18:37.
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Tolono Unity, 21; 2. St. Thomas More, 53; 3. Herscher, 107; 4. Kankakee McNamara, 113; 5. Iroquois West, 147; 6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 164; 7. Peotone, 195; 8. Fithian Oakwood, 197; 9. Downs Tri-Valley, 223; 10. Heyworth, 256; 11. Villa Grove, 265.
Top individuals
1. Fran Hendrickson (STM) 19:25; 2. Caroline Bachert (UNITY) 19:32; 3. Taylor Joop (UNITY) 19:38; 4. Evelyn Atkins (UNITY) 19:44; 5. Elizabeth Hulick (UNITY) 20:00; 6. Grace Battiato (PEO) 20:02; 7. Audrey Remole (UNITY) 20:06; 8. Reese Hogan (STM) 20:25; 9. Sidney Marquis (CC) 20:29; 10. Malia Fairbanks (UNITY) 20:31; 11. Madison Marquis (CC) 20:36; 12. Bella Ramshaw (STM) 20:47; 13. Madeline Royer (PBL) 20:54; 14. Eden Rainbolt (MCN) 21:02; 15. Lilly Styan (UNITY) 21:08; 16. Kennedy Ramshaw (STM) 21:23; 17. Addie Langelet (MCN) 21:26; 18. Jadyn Baker (IW) 21:27; 19. Mady Rogers (HER) 21:29; 20. Molly Raymond (HER) 21:30; 21. Natalie Rink (HER) 21:32; 22. Claire Monahan (STM) 21:35; 23. Madison Hamilton (MCN) 22:00; 24. Sophie Dowling (STM) 22:08; 25. Allison Pickett (HA) 22:13.
Other PBL results -- 29. Lorena Arnett, 22:26; 42. Alexis Putnam, 23:48; 48. Gracie Smith, 24:34; 63. Jordan Parrish, 26:22; 65. Alexis Gray, 27:16; 80. Amanda Muhl, 30:18.
OPEN RACE
PBL boys results -- 4. Jarrett Hazelwood, 20:14; 20. Cameron Grohler, 23:27; 21. Tyson Franckey, 23:37; 26. Seth Wolken, 27:30.