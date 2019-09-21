TUSCOLA -- Uni High relied on five runners placing in the top nine to take home the team title at the Tuscola Classic.
Henry Kraatz paced the Illineks with a second-place finish in 15 minutes, 56.33 seconds at Wimple Park, while teammates Aryan Lalwani (third, 16:08.66), Matty Tang (fifth, 16:41.54), Alex Dolcos (seventh, 17:10.41) and Henry Laufenberg (ninth, 17:17) complemented Kraatz’s run.
Ryder James of Paxton-Buckley-Loda won the race in 15:52.32, helping the Panthers to second place at the 19-team meet. Nik Schnabel finished 22nd for the Panthers with a time of 17:56.95 while Daniel Busby finished 25th with a time of 18:02.64.
On the girls' side, consistent performances from Unity saw the Rockets secure the team title at the Tuscola Classic, with five Unity runners finishing in the top nine.
Kylie Decker led Unity with a fourth-place finish in 19 minutes, 11.01 seconds, while teammates Evelyn Atkins (fifth, 19:30.41), Taylor Joop (sixth, 19:37.28), Caroline Bachert (eighth, 19:58.36) and Elizabeth Hulick (ninth, 20:00.75) weren’t far behind.
Kate Ahmari of Uni High won the race, touring the Wimple Park course in 18:28.67 to help lift the Illineks to second place at the 14-team meet. Payne Turney of Clinton was runner-up in 18:46.17 as the Maroons placed fourth.
The Panthers placed eighth with a score of 210 as Madeline Royer finished 10th with a time of 20:01.23.
42nd Annual Tuscola Classic
BOYS
TEAM SCORES
1. Urbana Uni 26; 2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 107; 3. Unity 140; 4. ALAH 151; 5. Clinton 157; 6. Effingham St. Anthony 174; 7. Tuscola 200; 8. Shelbyville 207; 9. Toledo Cumberland 217; 10. Maroa-Forsyth 245; 11. Sullivan 314; 12. Prairie Central 331; 13. Argenta-Oreana 382; 14. Cowden-Herrick 394; 15. Tri-County 415; 16. Paris 427; 17. Neoga 460; 18. Cerro Gordo 486; 19. Villa Grove/Heritage 497.
TOP 25 INDIVIDUALS
1. James (PBL) 15:52.32; 2. Kraatz (UNI) 15:56.33; 3. Lalwani (UNI) 16:08.66; 4. Dust (ESA) 16:32.38; 5. Tang (UNI) 16:41.54; 6. Hale (CL) 17:00.14; 7. Dolcos (UNI) 17:10.41; 8. Beckmier (ALAH) 17:12.47; 9. Laufenberg (UNI) 17:17.00; 10. Gargya (UNI) 17:17.92; 11. Ashbrook (UNI) 17:21.06; 12. Cox (UNITY) 17:26.54; 13. Day (TUS) 17:33.35; 14. McClure (SUL) 17:37.49; 15. Green (ALAH) 17:39.25; 16. Ramkumar (UNI) 17:40.58; 17. Wallace (TUS) 17:42.51; 18. Ewards (CUMB) 17:47.98; 19. O’Donnell (UNITY) 17:51.09; 20. Brennan (CL) 17:52.70; 21. Carpenter (CUMB) 17:53.69; 22. Schnabel (PBL) 17:56.95; 23. Woodruff (A-O) 17:57.77; 24. Shanks (CL) 18:01.44; 25. Busby (PBL) 18:02.64.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES
1. Unity 32; 2. Urbana Uni 61; 3. Shelbyville 117; 4. Clinton 143; 5. Prairie Central 180; 6. Toledo Cumberland 201; 7. Paris 206; 8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 210; 9. Maroa-Forsyth 229; 10. Tuscola 238; 11. Neoga 266; 12. Cowden-Herrick 288; 13. Argenta-Oreana 297; 14. Cerro Gordo 363.
TOP 25 INDIVIDUALS
1. Ahmari (UNI) 18:28.67; 2. Turney (CL) 18:46.17; 3. Ailey (SHEL) 18:58.65; 4. Decker (UNITY) 19:11.01; 5. Atkins (UNITY) 19:30.41; 6. Joop (UNITY) 19:37.28; 7. Dittamore (CUMB) 19:52.23; 8. Bachert (UNITY) 19:58.36; 9. Hulick (UNITY) 20:00.75; 10. Royer (PBL) 20:01.23; 11. Fairbanks (UNITY) 20:05.55; 12. Hancock (UNITY) 20:13.71; 13. Kaplan-Hartnett (UNI) 20:21.81; 14. Remole (UNITY) 20:23.12; 15. Styan (UNITY) 20:30.72; 16. Smith (UNI) 20:51.44; 17. Millsap (UNITY) 20:52.88; 18. Tabeling (TUS) 21:07.61; 19. Turnbaugh (Sullivan) 21:07.86; 20. Choi (UNI) 21:08.51; 21. van der Donk (UNI) 21:08.54; 22. Kite (Sullivan) 21:15.65; 23. Hu (UNI) 21:20.29; 24. Heldt (A-O) 21:24.32; 25. Minor (UNI) 21:24.54.