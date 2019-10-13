FAIRBURY -- Ryder James of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys cross country team finished second in the boys' race with a time of 15:06.2 during Saturday's Prairie Central Hawk Invitational.
Nik Schnabel finished 10th with a time of 16:39. As a team, the PBL boys finished third with a score of 101, behind Herscher (69) and Urbana University (70).
Ashton Goss finished 21st with a time of 16:53.3 while Liam McMullin placed 34 with a time of 17:17.1 and Daniel Busby finished 38th with a time of 17:26.6. Keagan Busboom finished 49th with a time of 17:39.3 and Paul Cleary placed 58th with a time of 18:02.6.
On the girls' side, Maddie Royer finished 11th with a time of 19:22.5 while Lorena Arnett finished 34th with a time of 21:11.9, Alexis Putnam placed 47th with a time of 22:23.2 and Gracie Smith finished 51st with a time of 22:44.3.
Jordan Parrish placed 64th with a time of 24:52 while Alexis Gray finished 69th with a time of 27:00.3 and Amanda Muhl placed 71st with a time of 28:05.9.
As a team, the PBL girls finished eighth with a score of 190.
In the boys' open race, Jarrett Hazelwood finished 11th with a time of 18:32.6, followed by Sam Bice (12th, 18:33.5), Aiden Kerr (25th, 19:20.6), Cameron Grohler (46th, 21:03.3), Tyson Franckey (64th, 22:03.7) and Seth Wolken (71st, 23:39.6).
In the girls' open race, Hope Johnson finished 41st with a time of 30:30.7.
PRAIRIE CENTRAL HAWK INVITATIONAL
At Fairbury
BOYS VARSITY
1. Herscher, 69; 2. Urbana University, 70; 3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 101; 4. Eureka, 104; 5. St. Joseph-Ogden, 107; 6. Fieldcrest, 119; 7. Pontiac, 172; 8. Plano, 199; 9. Morris, 222; 10. Peoria, 292; 11. Midwest Central, 313; 12. Prairie Central, 335; 13. Shelbyville, 338; 14. Peoria Heights, 422.
Top individuals
1. Drew Rogers (HER) 15:04.3; 2. Ryder James (PBL) 15:06.2; 3. Aryan Lalwani (UNI) 15:37.5; 4. Henry Kraatz (UNI) 15:41.4; 5. Jack Cook (EUR) 15:48.7; 6. Brandon Mattsey (SJO) 16:10.4; 7. Braden Moore (PP) 16:12.1; 8. Martin Diaz (Plano) 16:29.7; 9. Alex Dolcos (UNI) 16:31.5; 10. Nik Schnabel (PBL) 16:39.
PBL results -- 21. Ashton Goss, 16:53.3; 34. Liam McMullin, 17:17.1; 38. Daniel Busby, 17:26.6; 49. Keagan Busboom, 17:39.3; 58. Paul Cleary, 18:02.6.
GIRLS VARSITY
Team scores
1. Eureka, 52; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden, 58; 3. Urbana University, 78; 4. Shelbyville, 125; 5. Herscher, 129; 6. Pleasant Plains, 145; 7. Morris, 187; 8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 190; 9. Prairie Central, 204.
Top individuals
1. Anna Perry (EUR) 17:38.7; 2. Kate Ahmari (UNI) 17:48.8; 3. Alexi Fogo (EUR) 17:53.8; 4. Ailey Mitchell (SHE) 18:27.1; 5. Gabrielle Spain (SHE) 18:43.2; 6. Molly Raymond (HER) 19:03.4; 7. Hannah Rajlich (SJO) 19:04.8; 8. Caroline Jachino (PP) 19:08; 9. Elle Knapp (EUR) 19:08.9; 10. Jillian Plotner (SJO) 19:21.2.
PBL results -- 11. Maddie Royer, 19:22.5; 34. Lorena Arnett, 21:11.9; 47. Alexis Putnam, 22:23.2; 51. Gracie Smith, 22:44.3; 64. Jordan Parrish, 24:52; 69. Alexis Gray, 27:00.3; 71. Amanda Muhl, 28:05.9.
BOYS OPEN
Team scores
1. Urbana University, 29; 2. Morris, 79; 3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 81; 4. Herscher, 127; 5. Pleasant Plains, 127; 6. Eureka, 139; 7. Pontiac, 169; 8. Fieldcrest, 170.
Top individuals
1. Jesse Barfield (PBL) 17:44.9; 2. Mariano Herrera (UNI) 18:08.1; 3. Joshua Mok-Chih (UNI) 18:11.2; 4. Dylan Geiser (EUR) 18:13.6; 5. Ethan Blackburn (SJO) 18:16.2; 6. Braden Clampitt (SJO) 18:21.3; 7. Joel Armas (UNI) 18:23.4; 8. Finley Cracco (HER) 18:23.9; 9. Nicholas Phillips (UNI) 18:24.8; 10. Riley Flannigan (PP) 18:32.1.
PBL results -- 11. Jarrett Hazelwood, 18:32.6; 12. Sam Bice, 18:33.5; 25. Aiden Kerr, 19:20.6; 46. Cameron Grohler, 21:03.3; 64. Tyson Franckey, 22:03.7; 71. Seth Wolken, 23:39.6.
GIRLS OPEN
Team scores
1. St. Joseph, 32; 2. Urbana University, 34; 3. Eureka, 69; 4. Morris, 107.
Top individuals
1. Hanna Eastin (SJO) 20:00.8; 2. Kendra Riddle (SJO) 21:03.6; 3. Madeleine Keenan (UNI) 21:18.6; 4. Elle Hoffman (EUR) 21:24.2; 5. Faizah Rauther (UNI) 21:29.4; 6. Ellen Hood (FLD) 21:46.6; 7. Isabel Tolman-Bron... (UNI) 22:03.2; 8. Ava Knap (SJO) 22:04; 9. Kaytlyn Baker (SJO) 22:07.5; 10. Edie Hoganson (UNI) 22:15.4.
PBL results -- 41. Hope Johnson, 30:30.7.