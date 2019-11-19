PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity boys basketball team was in unfamiliar territory as it hosted its annual preseason scrimmage on Friday, Nov. 15.
The Panthers did not have enough varsity players to put a full squad on the court, let alone have a separate varsity scrimmage, so PBL instead held a scrimmage combining varsity players with members of the junior varsity and freshman teams.
The shortage of players was only temporary, as the varsity players who were unavailable for the scrimmage would play in the school's first state quarterfinal football game since 1998 the following day.
"It was different. It was the first time we've ever had something like that happen in a long time here, but we wanted to let them get out there and play because it's fun for them and gives them a chance to play in front of a crowd," PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. "They were still excited to do that, although it wasn't with all their teammates."
After PBL's football team lost to Princeton in the state quarterfinals, the players who are on the basketball were given two days off from basketball practice.
"It was a physical game on Saturday," Schonauer said. "We gave them a couple of days off to let them get their bodies back and get mentally refreshed."
The football players participated in Tuesday's basketball practice, and Schonauer expects the football team's success to carry over into basketball season.
"They had success in football because they're hard workers and good athletes," Schonauer said. "That mindset is going to carry over into basketball. They're smart basketball players. They're hard workers. They're competitive, and so I expect that success from the football field to carry over onto the basketball court as well."
One of the players participating in the scrimmage was Trey VanWinkle, who returns for his senior season after leading PBL in scoring last year with 10.7 points per game and 56 3-pointers.
"He had a really good summer," Schonauer said. "He has really improved his game. He's being a lot more aggressive and looking for his shots. He's just driving to the hole more and getting to the rim, not just settling for jump shots. I'm definitely excited for his season."
While VanWinkle led the team in scoring, Colton Coy had a field-goal percentage of 45.7 through 127 shots, Drake Schrodt had a 70.6 free-throw percentage out of 51 shots and made 25 3-pointers, Sam Penicook had 11 treys.
"We had really balanced scoring last year," Schonauer said. "We don't necessarily have a superstar on our team, but we have a lot of guys who are skilled, who can shoot the ball, handle the ball and pass the ball, and they're also very unselfish players, so they're willing to get the guy who's open the shots and share the basketball with whoever's open or hot that night and let them do the scoring."
Last year, PBL won the Sangamon Valley Conference regular-season title and claimed its third Class 2A regional championship in four years.
"We don't necessarily talk a whole lot about goals. We just want to try to keep on getting better and play our best basketball at the end of the year," Schonauer said. "Ultimately, that's what you're trying to do -- win basketball games, winning the conference, winning the tournaments you have and trying to advance as far as you can in the postseason."
The Panthers will host Tri-Valley in their season opener on Tuesday before hosting Hoopeston Area on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and playing in their SVC debut at home against Dwight on Friday, Dec. 6.
"I'm looking forward to the season," Schonauer said. "We've got a really good group of kids and a lot of experience coming back. I like our schedule a lot. I thought we picked up some nice nonconference games. We play a lot of the best teams in the area, and we're usually prepared come postseason time after our season kind of plays out."
On Friday, Dec. 13, PBL will continue conference play at Clifton Central.
"Clifton Central's probably going to be one of the favorites in the conference," Schonauer said. "They had quite a bit of success last year. They return a really big core of their guys from last year -- guys who played a lot as freshmen and played big minutes as sophomores, and now they're coming back as juniors and seniors."
The Panthers will host Watseka on Friday, Feb. 14.
"I think Watseka's going to be good," Schonauer said. "Since coach (Chad) Cluver's been there, they've been winning 20-plus games, competing for a regional and competing for the conference title."
The Panthers' regular-season finale will be at Cissna Park, which PBL defeated 48-44 last year to clinch the SVC regular-season title. The Timberwolves went on to finish second in the Class 1A state tournament.
Though all five of the Timberwolves' starters from last year, including the 6-foot-7 Julian and Christian Stadeli, graduated, juniors Ian Rogers and Devin Hull and seniors Keegan Boyle and Penn Stoller are among players returning.
"Cissna Park still has a lot of good players," Schonauer said. "Although they lost the big twins, they still have a lot of experience. Those kids are going to compete and play hard all the time."
The Panthers' nonconference schedule includes three games in the Martin Luther King Tournament at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. They will play against BCC at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, against Farmington at 4 p.m. later that day and Quincy Notre Dame at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20.
"That will be against some quality programs in the state that we aren't going to see a whole lot of unless we make a deep run in the postseason," Schonauer said.
On Saturday, Feb. 15, PBL will participate in the Teutopolis Shootout.
"Our kids are excited about going down there and playing in an environment like that," Schonauer said.