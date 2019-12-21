FAIRBURY -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity boys basketball team went onto Prairie Central's home court with an undefeated record through its previous six games.
The Hawks would improve their own record to 10-2 with a victory over PBL via a 62-48 score on Friday, Dec. 20.
“I think maybe we just thought we were a little bit better than what we were and didn’t come ready to play like we needed to be. Prairie Central’s a good basketball team and have some really good players," PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. "I guess our guys didn’t believe us when we told them that in practice, and we got exposed tonight, so we’ve got to get back and get better and probably do a little bit of running to get in better shape because we looked tired tonight.”
The Panthers (6-1) led 29-22 at halftime before Prairie Central outscored PBL 20-6 in the third quarter and 20-13 in the fourth to pull away.
“We knew this was going to be a tough game coming in," Schonauer said. "I don’t think our kids necessarily came ready to play the type of game that we needed to play.”
Payton Dunahee and Trey Bazzell each made a basket to cut Prairie Central's deficit to 29-26. After Colton Coy made a free throw for PBL with 6:08 left in the third quarter, Dunakee made a couple of 3-pointers to give the Hawks a 32-30 lead with 5:18 remaining in the quarter.
After Trey VanWinkle -- who led PBL in scoring with nine points on 3-for-12 shooting from the floor, including 1-for-5 from beyond the arc -- committed his third foul with 4:46 left in the third quarter, Austin Sweich made a free throw to extend Prairie Central's lead to 33-30.
Sam Penicook made two free throws with 3:49 remaining in the third quarter before Rylie Vaughn drained another 3-pointer for the Hawks with 2:44 left in the third quarter to extend his team's lead to 36-32. Vaughan left the game with an injury with 4:20 left in the second quarter, while fellow Prairie Central starter Connor Haab got injured with 6:47 left in the first quarter and did not return.
“They did what good teams do. They rallied around each other," Schonauer said. "They energized each other and came out and played. Unfortunately, our guys didn’t do that tonight. We kind of laid down and took it when they were on the run, and our response was not what we expect out of our senior leaders.”
Penicook made a jump shot before Bazzell and Dunahee each made a trey to extend Prairie Central's lead to 42-34 with 2:06 left in the third quarter. Brett Giese grabbed an offensive rebound and made a free throw with 57 seconds remaining in the quarter to cut PBL's deficit to 42-35.
Prairie Central's Cooper Palmore and PBL's Colton Coy -- who had eight points on 3-for-7 shooting from the floor, along with eight rebounds and three assists -- exchanged baskets to make the score 44-37 before Vaughan and Bazzell each made a two-point shot and Logan Goad drained a 3-pointer to extend the Hawks' lead to 51-37.
VanWinkle made two free throws with 4:25 remaining in the game before picking up his fourth foul with 23 seconds later. Drake Schrodt -- who finished with eight points on 3-for-4 shooting from the floor, along with four assists and two rebounds -- converted on a three-point play with 4:14 to cut PBL's deficit to 51-42.
Dunahee scored on a transition layup and Bazzell tallied a basket to extend Prairie Central's lead to 55-41. Schrodt and the Hawks' Kaden King exchanged buckets before Palmore drained a 3-pointer to extend Prairie Central's lead to 60-44.
Jarred Gronsky made a free throw for PBL with 2:38 remaining in the game before Bazzell made a basket and PBL's Levi Frichtl drained a 3-pointer for his game-total three points.
“They’re a good basketball team. They made shots in the second half, and our guys just did not respond well to their run," Schonauer said. "They just played a whole lot harder and with a whole lot more passion. We looked like we were just sleepwalking out there in the second half.”
Dalton Busboom -- who finished with seven points for PBL on 3-for-7 shooting from the floor, along with six assists, four rebounds and two steals -- made a basket to start the game's scoring before a bucket by Palmore and a 3-pointer by Vaughan gave Prairie Central a 5-2 lead. VanWinkle drained a game-tying 3-pointer before Coy scored while being fouled with 3:52 left in the first quarter and VanWinkle made a layup via an assist by Schrodt to give the Panthers a 9-5 lead.
Palmore made a couple of baskets to tie the game before Busboom scored two points via an assist by Penicook -- who finished with six points on 2-for-8 shooting from the floor -- to give PBL a 11-9 lead before Bazzell tallied a game-tying bucket. Busboom made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:11 left in the first quarter before Bazzell made a basket and Coy drained a free throw to make the score 15-13 as the opening quarter came to an end.
Goad made a game-tying basket before Bazzell made a go-ahead free throw with 7:18 left in the second quarter before VanWinkle committed his second foul via a charge nearly 30 seconds later. Gronsky -- who finished with four points on 1-for-4 shooting from the floor -- made a 3-pointer to give PBL an 18-16 lead with 6:17 left in the second quarter before Bazzell made a game-tying basket.
Schrodt made a 3-pointer to give the Panthers a 21-18 lead before Giese -- who scored three points on 1-for-2 shooting from the floor -- made a basket and Penicook scored on a driving layup to extend the lead to 25-18. After Dunahee drained a 3-pointer, Coy made a bucket before VanWinkle scored off a Prairie Central turnover to extend PBL's lead to 29-21 and Bazzell made a free throw with 5.1 remaining in the second quarter.
Alex Rueck finished the game with four rebounds and two steals.
“We’ve got to refocus and be ready to go next week," Schonauer said. "The good news is we’ve still got games to play. If you do that in February or March, you’re going home and turning in your uniform.”
Junior varsity
The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity boys basketball team lost 51-45 to Prairie Central on Friday, Dec. 20.
Brandon Knight finished with 22 points for PBL while Mason Bruns had eight points, Cory DeGarmo had seven points, Keagan Busboom had four points and Jacob Gronsky and Kayden Snelling each had two points.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY BOYS
Prairie Central 62, PBL 48
PBL 15 14 6 13 -- 48
PC 13 9 20 20 -- 62
PBL (6-1)
Drake Schrodt 3-4 1-1 8, Gavin Coplea 0-1 0-0 0, Trey VanWinkle 3-12 2-2 9, Jarred Gronsky 1-4 1-2 4, Hank Harms 0-0 0-0 0, Levi Frichtl 1-1 0-0 3, Drew Diesburg 0-0 0-0 0, Colton Coy 3-7 2-5 8, Matthew Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Sam Penicook 2-8 2-2 6, Brett Giese 1-2 1-3 3, Gunner Belt 0-0 0-0 0, Dalton Busboom 3-7 0-0 7, Alex Rueck 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-45 9-16 48.
Prairie Central (10-2)
Trey Bazzell 8 2-4 19, Jake Bachtold 0 0-0 0, Haberkorn 0 0-0 0, Rylie Vaughan 3 0-0 8, Payton Dunahee 7 0-0 18, Logan Goad 1 0-0 3, Dylan Bazzell 0 0-0 0, Caleb Embry 0 0-0 0, Connor Haab 0 0-0 0, Cooper Palmore 5 0-0 11, Austin Sweich 0 1-2 1, Kaden King 1 0-0 2, Noah Volk 0 0-0 0, Brady Quinn 0 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 3-6 62.
3-pointers -- PBL 5-17 (Schrodt 1-1, VanWinkle 1-5, Gronsky 1-2, Frichtl 1-1, Busboom 1-3). Prairie Central 9-22 (Dunahee 4, Vaughan 2, T. Bazzell, Goad, Palmore).
Rebounds -- PBL 24 (Coy 8, Busboom 4, Rueck 4, Schrodt 2, VanWinkle 2, Coplea, Gronsky, Frichtl, Giese). Prairie Central 29.
Turnovers -- PBL 13. Prairie Central 17.
Assists -- PBL 15 (Busboom 6, Schrodt 4, Coy 3, Penicook, VanWinkle). Prairie Central 14.
Steals -- PBL 9 (Busboom 2, Rueck 2, Giese, Penicook, Miller, VanWinkle, Schrodt). Prairie Central 4.
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS
Prairie Central 51, PBL 45
PBL 8 12 14 11 -- 45
PC 19 9 8 16 -- 51
PBL
Keagan Busboom 2-0-4, Mason Bruns 4-0-8, Cory DeGarmo 3-0-7, Garrett Sanders 0-0-0, Jacob Gronsky 0-2-2, Jeremiah Ager 0-0-0, Mason Medlock 0-0-0, Brandon Knight 11-0-22, Kayden Snelling 1-0-2. Totals 21-2-45.
Prairie Central
Grant Fogarty 0-0-0, Carson Friedman 0-0-0, Drew Haberkorn 4-6-15, Dylan Bazzell 7-4-18, Drew Fehr 4-2-10, Camden Palmore 0-3-3, Kadyn Diemer 0-0-0, Isiah Adams 0-0-0, Kruz 2-1-5. Austin Hansen 0-0-0. Totals 17-16-51.
3-pointers -- PBL (DeGarmo). Prairie Central (Haberkorn).