TOLONO — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball team won 63-33 over Tolono Unity on Saturday.
The Panthers (5-0) outscored Unity 14-8 in the first quarter as Trey VanWinkle scored eight points, including two 3-pointers, while Colton Coy had four points and Alex Rueck had two points. In the second quarter, VanWinkle tallied another seven points while Coy had five points, Sam Penicook drained a 3-pointer and Brett Giese made two free throws as PBL took a 31-12 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, VanWinkle — who finished with a game-high 21 points — scored six more points while Gunner Belt scored five points, Drake Schrodt tallied a 3-pointer and Coy and Rueck each made a free throw.
The Panthers outscored the Rockets 16-10 in the fourth quarter as Drew Diesburg scored four points, Gavin Coplea and Levi Frichtl each drained a 3-pointer and Hank Harms, Matthew Miller and Belt each added two points.
Along with VanWinkle, Coy also scored in double figures with 10 points. Belt finished with seven points while Diesburg had four points.
Schrodt, Coplea, Frichtl, Penicook and Rueck each had three points while Harms, Miller, Giese and Rueck each had two points.
PBL 62, Tolono Unity 33
PBL 14 17 16 16 — 63
UNITY 8 4 11 10 — 33
PBL (5-0)
Drake Schrodt 1-0-3, Gavin Coplea 1-0-3, Trey VanWinkle 9-0-21, Jarred Gronsky 0-0-0, Hank Harms 1-0-2, Levi Frichtl 1-0-3, Drew Diesburg 3-3-10, Matthew Miller 0-2-2, Sam Penicook 1-0-3, Brett Giese 3-0-7, Gunner Belt 3-0-7, Dalton Busboom 0-0-0, Alex Rueck 1-1-3. Totals 23-8-63.
Unity
Kimball 0-0-0, Bowers 1-0-2, Knoll 1-0-3, Routh 2-2-7, Porter 1-0-2, Drennan 2-3-9, Clark 1-0-2, Ewerks 4-0-8. Totals 12-5-33.
3-pointers — PBL 9 (VanWinkle 3, Frichtl, Schrodt, Coplea, Coy, Penicook, Belt). Unity 4 (Drennan 2, Routh, Knoll).