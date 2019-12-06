PAXTON — Paxton-Buckley-Loda continued its strong start to the season, holding the visiting Trojans to only 14 points during the final three quarters of a win in its Sangamon Valley Conference opener on Friday.
In the first quarter, PBL outscored Dwight 23-12 as Trey VanWinkle scored six points during the quarter while Gavin Coplea and Jarred Gronsky each added five points. Dalton Busboom made a 3-pointer while Sam Penicook made two free throws and Alex Rueck added a bucket.
In the second quarter, Coy scored seven points while Belt made a 3-pointer, Coplea had three points as well, Brett Giese and Rueck each contributed two points and VanWinkle made a free throw as PBL went into halftime leading 41-17.
Penicook added four points in the third quarter while VanWinkle made a 3-pointer and Drake Schrodt, Coy and Rueck each added two points. Drew Diesburg scored three points in the fourth quarter while Levi Frichtl and Giese each added two points.
Balanced scoring helped the Panthers (3-0), with VanWinkle dropping in a team-high 10 points. Coy (nine points), Coplea (eight points), Gronsky (seven points), Penicook (six points) and Rueck (six points) all played a role in the lopsided win.
Giese added four points while Belt, Busboom and Diesburg each had three points and Coplea and Frichtl each had two points.
PBL 63, Dwight 26
DWI 12 5 5 4 -- 26
PBL 23 18 15 7 -- 63
Dwight
Telford 1-0-3, Ceylor 2-0-5, Brown 1-0-2, Joncek 0-0-0, Duden 0-1-1, Kappes 1-0-2, Mesching 0-0-0, Tilley 1-0-3, Connor 0-0-0, Rieke 0-0-0, Wyatt Thompson 0-1-1, Panock 0-0-0, Lane Thompson 3-3-9. Totals 9-5-26.
PBL (3-0, 1-0)
Drake Schrodt 1-0-2, Gavin Coplea 3-1-8, Trey VanWinkle 3-2-10, Jarred Gronsky 3-1-7, Hank Harms 0-0-0, Levi Frichtl 1-0-2, Drew Diesburg 1-1-3, Colton Coy 3-3-9, Matthew Miller 0-0-0, Sam Penicook 2-2-6, Brett Giese 0-4-4, Gunner Belt 1-0-3, Dalton Busboom 1-0-3, Alex Rueck 2-2-6. Totals 21-16-63.
3-pointers -- Dwight 3 (Telford, Ceylor, Tilley). PBL 5 (VanWinkle 2, Coplea, Belt, Busboom).