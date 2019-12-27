MONTICELLO — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball team defeated Ridgeview 59-30 on Friday, Dec. 27, for its third win in the Monticello Holiday Hoopla.
The Panthers (9-1) outscored Ridgeview 13-6 in the first quarter as Trey VanWinkle scored six points during the quarter while Alex Rueck had three points and Colton Coy and Dalton Busboom each had two points.
In the second quarter, VanWinkle and Drake Schrodt each had seven points while Gavin Coplea made a 3-pointer and Coy added four points as PBL went into halftime leading 34-12.
VanWinkle tallied 13 more points in the third quarter while Sam Penicook had five points, Brett Giese made a 3-pointer and Rueck and Coy each added two points as the Panthers extended their lead to 59-22. VanWinkle finished the game with 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the floor while also recording two steals, an assist and a rebound.
Coy had eight points on 4-of-4 shooting from the floor along with four rebounds, three steals and one assist. Schrodt had seven points on 3-of-6 shooting from the floor along with three rebounds and two assists.
Penicook and Rueck each had five points on 2-of-4 shooting. Rueck also contributed two rebounds and two steals.
Giese and Coplea each had three points on 1-of-2 shooting. Giese recorded two rebounds while Coplea had two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Busboom had two points on 1-of-2 shooting along with four assists, three steals and two rebounds while Jarred Gronsky had four steals, one assist and one rebound.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 62, Clinton 30. Trey VanWinkle netted 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field, also chipping in five steals and three assists as the Panthers moved to 2-0 in the showcase while dropping the Maroons to 0-2. Joining VanWinkle in double figures scoring were Drake Schrodt (11 points) and Sam Penicook (10 points). Clayton Welch put up a 10-point, six-rebound effort for Clinton.
PBL 59, Ridgeview 30
PBL 13 21 25 0 — 59
RID 6 6 10 8 — 30
PBL (9-1)
Drake Schrodt 3-6 0-0 7, Gavin Coplea 1-2 0-0 3, Trey VanWinkle 11-16 1-1 26, Jarred Gronsky 0-2 0-0 0, Hank Harms 0-2 0-0 0, Levi Frichtl 0-2 0-0 0, Drew Diesburg 0-1 0-0 0, Colton Coy 4-4 0-0 8, Matthew Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Sam Penicook 2-4 0-0 5, Brett Giese 1-2 0-2 3, Dalton Busboom 1-2 0-0 2, Alex Rueck 2-4 1-1 5 Gunner Belt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-47 2-4 59.
Ridgeview (10-2)
D.J. Schroeder 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Tucker Maupin 1-1 0-0 3, Reece Ramirez 2-7 9-9 13, Zachary Cavinder 1-2 3-4 5, Levi Zimmerman 0-0 1-2 1, Nunamaker 1-7 1-2 4, Garrett Stevens 2-5 0-0 4, Kyle Barker 0-0 0-0 0, Elijah Beitz 0-1 0-0 0, Jacob Ridgeway 0-1 0-0 0, Mike Dowling 0-1 0-0 0, Jesus Rios Marciso 0-0 0-0 0, Kyle Barker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 7-28 14-17 30.
3-pointers — PBL 7-21 (VanWinkle 3-8, Schrodt 1-2, Coplea 1-2, Penicook 1-3, Giese 1-1). Ridgeview 2-9 (Nunamaker 1-6, Maupin 1-1).
Rebounds — PBL 23 (Coy 4, Schrodt 3). Ridgeview 23 (Jones 3, Nunamaker 3).
Assists — PBL 10 (Busboom 4, Schrodt 2). Ridgeview 2.
Steals — PBL 19 (Gronsky 4, Coy 3, Busboom 3, Rueck 2, VanWinkle 2).
Blocks — Ridgeview (Ramirez).