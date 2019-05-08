GIBSON CITY -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team won 9-3 Wednesday over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
In the first inning, PBL took a 4-0 lead.
Keyn Humes hit a leadoff double to center field before stealing third base and crossing home plate for the go-ahead run. After Mason Ecker drew a walk and stole second base, Drake Schrodt singled to send Ecker across home plate.
Trey VanWinkle doubled to send Schrodt home and Dalton Busboom singled to left field to send VanWinkle across home plate.
Gavin Coplea and Humes each drew a second-inning walk before Coplea scored on an Ecker double-play ground ball to extend PBL's lead to 5-0.
In the bottom of the third inning, Hunter Brewer and Cade Elliott each singled to left field before Layne Harden singled to right field to send Brewer home and Burton sent Elliott home with a base hit to right field to cut GCMS's deficit to 5-2.
The Panthers (18-6) extended their lead with four runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Tommy Quinn hit a one-out single to left field and Busboom singled to left field before Quinn crossed home plate on a Brett Giese groundout. Tanner Coe singled to center field to send Hunter Anderson across home plate.
Coplea singled to right field before Humes doubled to left field to send Coe and Coplea across home plate.
The Falcons (16-4) scored one run in the bottom of the seventh inning as Josh Nuss hit a leadoff double before Andrew Laughery doubled to left field to send Nuss across home plate.
Humes hit 3-for-4 at the game's end while Coe, Busboom and Coplea each hit 2-for-3 for PBL. Elliott and Ethan Garard each went 2-for-3 and Burton hit 2-for-4.
Trey VanWinkle pitched a complete game for PBL on the mound, striking out six batters and walking three while allowing three earned runs on 10 hits.
For GCMS, Daniel Jones took the loss, allowing five earned runs on four hits and three walks with one strikeout through one inning.
Ethan Garard allowed no runs on two hits and three walks with two strikeouts through four innings and Layne Harden allowed four earned runs on six hits and no walks with three strikeouts through two innings for the Falcons.
PBL 9, GCMS 3
PBL 410 000 4 -- 9 12 1
GCMS 002 000 1 -- 3 10 1
W -- Trey VanWinkle, 7 IP, 10 H, 3 ER, 6 K, 3 BB. L -- Jones, IP, 4 H, 5 ER, K, 3 BB.
PBL (18-6) -- Keyn Humes 3-4, 3 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Mason Ecker R. Drake Schrodt 1-4, RBI, R. Trey VanWinkle 1-3, 2B, RBI, R. Tommy Quinn 1-3, R. Dalton Busboom 2-3, RBI. Brett Giese RBI. Tanner Coe 2-3, RBI, R. Gavin Coplea 2-3, 2 R. Hunter Anderson R.
GCMS (16-4) -- Andrew Laughery 1-1, 2B, RBI. Hunter Brewer 1-3, R. Cade Elliott 2-3, R. Layne Harden 1-4, RBI. Wade Burton 2-4, 2B, RBI. Ethan Garard 2-3. Josh Nuss 1-3, R.