PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team ended its regular season by splitting a doubleheader with Herscher on Saturday.
In game one, PBL walked off with a 7-6 victory.
The Panthers (19-8) went into the bottom of the seventh inning trailing 6-5.
After Gavin Coplea hit a leadoff single to left field, Keyn Humes sent him home for the tying run via a base hit to left field. Humes then scored the walk-off run via an infield single by Mason Ecker.
The Panthers started the game with a 3-0 lead via two runs in the first inning and one in the second.
In the first inning, Ecker drew a walk before Drake Schrodt sent him home with a base hit to right field and scored on an error. Tommy Quinn led off the second inning with a single to right field before crossing home plate on a Brett Giese groundout.
After Herscher tied the game with three runs in the top of the third inning, Schrodt hit a two-out double to left field and scored on a Ben Jarboe single to left field to give PBL the lead back at 4-3.
The Panthers reclaimed the lead at 5-4 in the fourth inning as Quinn hit a leadoff infield single before scoring on a Coplea base hit to right field.
Schrodt finished the game hitting 3-for-3 while Quinn and Coplea each hit 2-for-3.
On the mound, Ben Jarboe allowed no runs on no hits and one walk with one strikeout through two-thirds of an inning en route to earning the win on the mound.
Alex Rueck allowed four earned runs on two hits and six walks with three strikeouts through 3 1/3 innings while Carson Dudley allowed two earned runs on three hits and one walk with two strikeouts through three innings.
In game two, PBL lost 10-5.
Mason Ecker finished the game hitting 3-for-4. He scored on a wild pitch after singling to center field in the first inning before Ben Jarboe -- who singled to center field to get on base -- scored on a Tommy Quinn base hit to center field to cut a PBL deficit to 5-2. Quinn scored on an error on a Tanner Coe ground ball to make the score 5-3.
Ben Busby hit a one-out single before scoring on a Colton Coy groundout in the third inning. Jacob Ager hit a line-drive single to center field to lead off the fifth inning before crossing home plate on a base hit to left field hit by Ecker.
On the mound, Brett Giese allowed five runs -- three earned -- on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts through three innings. Gavin Coplea allowed five runs -- three earned -- on four hits and one walk with one strikeout through two innings.
Game 1
PBL 7, Herscher 6
HER 003 110 1 -- 6 5 1
PBL 211 100 2 -- 7 10 0
W -- Ben Jarboe, 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, K, BB. L -- Koranda, 6 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 4 K, 2 BB.
Herscher -- Engelman 2 BB. Koranda RBI. Walthers R. Wenzelman 2-3, RBI, 2 R. No. 23 1-1. Harrod 1-3. Goytia RBI, 2 BB. Westfall 1-2, 2 R. Cox R.
PBL -- Keyn Humes 1-3, RBI, R. Mason Ecker 1-3, RBI, R. Drake Schrodt 3-3, RBI, 2 R. Ben Jarboe 1-2, RBI. Tommy Quinn 2-3, 2 R. Brett Giese RBI. Gavin Coplea 2-3, RBI.
Game 2
Herscher 10, PBL 5
HER 500 32 -- 10 8 2
PBL 301 01 -- 5 9 4
W -- Wenzelman, 5 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 5 BB. L -- Brett Giese, 3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 2 BB.
Herscher -- Taube 1-3, R. Koranda 3-4, 2 R. McCormick 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Becker 1-3, RBI, R. Harrod R. McDivitt R. Cox 1-2, 2 R. Egerton 1-3.
PBL (19-8) -- Mason Ecker 3-4, RBI, R. Ben Jarboe 1-4, R. Tommy Quinn 1-3, RBI, R. Carson Dudley 1-2. Tanner Coe RBI. Ben Busby 1-3, R. Jacob Ager 1-2. Austin Gooden 1-2. Colton Coy RBI. Drake Schrodt R.