WATSEKA — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team lost 8-7 to Watseka Glenn Raymond on Thursday.
Noah Steiner hit 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored while Connor Vaughn went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Steiner hit an RBI double to center field in the top of the first inning before scoring on a Lucas Krumwiede groundout.
In the second inning, Brayden Griggs drew a walk before scoring on an error on a Brady Young bunt.
The Panthers scored four more runs in the fifth inning as Vaughn, Jake Swan and Tyler Cole each hit an RBI single and Krumwiede scored on an error.
On the mound, Noah Steiner allowed three runs — two earned — on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts through five innings pitched. Connor Vaughn allowed four runs — three earned — on no hits and four walks through one-third of an inning while Lucas Krumwiede allowed one unearned run on two hits and no walks through two-thirds of an inning.
In a two-inning contest played later that Thursday, PBL won 2-1.
Connor Murphy and Mason Purvis each hit 1-for-1 with an RBI.
Murphy hit his RBI single to right field to send Eli Donaldson home in the first inning. In the second inning, Purvis’ line drive to left field send Sawyer Floyd home for the game-winning run.
On the mound, Eli Donaldson allowed one unearned run on no hits and one walk through one inning while Brayden Griggs allowed no runs on no hits and no walks with two strikeouts through one inning.
Watseka Glenn Raymond 8, PBL 7
PBL 210 040 0 — 7 10 6
WAT 210 004 1 — 8 5 3
PBL pitching — Noah Steiner, 5 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 2 BB. Connor Vaughn, 0.1 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 4 BB. Lucas Krumwiede, 0.2 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB.
Watseka pitching — LaBelle, 4 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 5 K, 2 BB. Hoy, 3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, ER, K, BB.
PBL hitting — Bryar Cosgrove 1-4, R. Connor Vaughn 2-4, RBI, 2 R. Noah Steiner 3-4, 2 2B, RBI, 2 R. Lucas Krumwiede RBI, R. Jake Swan 1-3, RBI. Matthew Suaava 1-3. Tyler Cole 1-1, RBI. Brayden Griggs RBI, R. Brady Young 1-4.
Watseka hitting — Hoy 1-4, 2 R. Ketchum 1-4, R. LaBelle 1-4, 2 RBIs. Marcier RBI. Lynch 2-3, 2 2B, R. Morris RBI, R, 2 BB. Galyen R. Starkey R. Newell R.
PBL 2, Watseka Glenn Raymond 1
PBL 11 — 2 2 1
WAT 10 — 1 0 2
PBL pitching — Eli Donaldson, IP, 0 H, R, 0 ER, 0 K, BB. Brayden Griggs, IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K, 0 BB. Johnny Rodeen, 0.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 K, 0 BB.
Watseka pitching — Newell, 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, ER, 3 K, BB.
PBL hitting — Eli Donaldson R. Connor Murphy 1-1, RBI. Sawyer Floyd R. Mason Purvis 1-1, RBI.
Watseka hitting — Galyen RBI.