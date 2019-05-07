GILMAN -- A trio of Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball pitchers tosses a shutout in Monday's 8-0 win over Iroquois West.
Keyn Humes earned the win as he allowed four hits and one walk with six strikeouts through five innings pitched. Alex Rueck yielded one hit an no walks with one strikeout through one inning and Ben Jarboe allowed no hits and one walk with three strikeouts through one inning.
Humes also hit 2-for-3 at the plate while Tommy Quinn also hit 2-for-3 and Mason Ecker went 2-for-4.
Humes led off the first inning with a double before scoring on a sacrifice fly ball by Drake Schrodt. In the third inning, Humes and Ecker each singled and Schrodt drew a walk to load the bases before Humes crossed home plate on a fielder's choice ball hit by Jarboe.
Carson Dudley hit a two-out single in the fourth inning before Gavin Coplea doubled to send him home.
The Panthers (16-6, 9-1 Sangamon Valley Conference) scored three runs in the fifth inning on a two-out double by Quinn and an RBI base hit by Dalton Busboom.
In the sixth inning, Ecker and Jarboe each hit an RBI single.
PBL 8, Iroquois West 0
PBL 101 132 0 -- 8 10 1
IW 000 000 0 -- 0 5 3
W -- Keyn Humes, 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 6 K, BB. L -- Lucas Frank, 5 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 3 BB.
PBL (16-6, 9-1) -- Keyn Humes 2-3, 2B, 2 R. Mason Ecker 2-4, RBI, R. Drake Schrodt RBI, 2 BB. Ben Jarboe 1-4, 2 RBIs, R. Trey VanWinkle R. Tommy Quinn 2-3, 2B, RBI, R. Dalton Busboom 1-3, 2 RBIs. Carson Dudley 1-3, R. Gavin Coplea 1-2, 2B, RBI, R.
Iroquois West -- Auston Miller 1-3. Kaleb Pheifer 1-3. Peyton Rhodes 1-2. Josiah Harkins 1-2. Tibaldo Alvarez 1-3.