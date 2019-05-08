CLIFTON -- With a 7-1 victory over Clifton Central on Tuesday, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team clinched a share of the Sangamon Valley Conference title.
Mason Ecker and Austin Gooden combined to pitch a one-hitter. Ecker struck out 14 batters through six innings while allowing one unearned run on one hit and two walks while Gooden allowed no runs on no hits and no walks with one strikeout through one inning.
In the third inning, Gavin Coplea drew a hit-by-pitch before scoring on a wild pitch to give PBL (17-6, 10-1 SVC) a 1-0 lead. Ecker hit a two-out double to left field in the fifth inning before scoring on a Drake Schrodt base hit to left field to extend the lead to 2-0.
The Panthers scored two more runs in the sixth inning as Trey VanWinkle and Tommy Quinn each singled before VanWinkle scored on an error and Quinn crossed home plate on a bunt single by Keyn Humes.
In the seventh inning, PBL scored three more runs.
Ben Jarboe reached base on an error and VanWinkle drew a walk before both runners crossed home plate on an error on a ground ball hit by Quinn. After Dalton Busboom singled to right field, Coplea grounded out to send Quinn across home plate.
PBL 7, Clifton Central 1
PBL 001 012 3 -- 7 7 2
CC 000 010 0 -- 1 1 5
W -- Mason Ecker, 6 IP, H, R, 0 ER, 14 K, 2 BB. L -- Jay Lemenager, 4.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 11 K, 3 BB.
PBL (17-6, 10-1) -- Keyn Humes 1-4, RBI. Mason Ecker 1-3, 2B, R. Drake Schrodt 1-4, R. Ben Jarboe 1-4, R. Trey VanWinkle 1-1, 2 R. Tommy Quinn 1-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Dalton Busboom 1-3. Gavin Coplea R.
Clifton Central -- Trevor Meier 1-3. Jacob Shoven R.