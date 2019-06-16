PAXTON -- Paxton Swedes manager Mark Prina had a reason to be optimistic on Sunday.
The Swedes went into Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the El Paso Warriors with a 1-5 record that included four losses during opening weekend.
There was one main difference between opening weekend and Paxton's twinbill with El Paso -- the Swedes had most of their players available, as only "one or two players" were missing, according to Prina.
As a result of the near-full roster, the Swedes were able to sweep Sunday's doubleheader.
“It was much-needed," Prina said. “I’m excited. This is why I wasn’t nervous (after) the first weekend. I knew this is the team I had on paper. When this group shows up, we can play. I told the guys that if we can get this group to come every week, then we can be as good as anybody in the league, but we have to have everybody here consistently. That’s the only thing that’s going to get us to where we can compete with the better teams in the league. Now that we’re in the swing of things in the summer, I think we’ll have this core every week, for the most part. Hopefully, we can climb back into the standings somehow.”
In game one, Paxton defeated El Paso 10-2.
In the third inning, Jake Hensgen drew a one-out walk before crossing home plate on a walk to give the Swedes a 1-0 lead. Noah Darr and Tanner Regez each drew a two-out walk in the fifth inning before Curtis Norman singled to send both runners home, extending Paxton's lead to 3-1.
In the third inning, the Swedes (3-5) tallied three more runs to extend their advantage to 6-1.
Dawson Johns drew a leadoff walk and Connor Allen got on base via base-on-balls with one out before Hensgen singled to send Johns home. After Regez was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Norman drew a walk to send Allen across home plate.
Norman was in the catcher position for the Swedes during the doubleheader.
“Norman did a great job behind the plate for us," Prina said.
In the next at-bat, Zak Hartlieb -- who finished game one hitting 3-for-4 -- singled to send Hensgen across home plate.
Paxton scored three more runs in the seventh inning.
Johns was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and Allen and Hensgen each drew a one-out walk before Darr reached base on an error that resulted in Johns crossing home plate. Regez then hit an RBI single.
Hartlieb drew a leadoff walk in the eighth inning before Cam Robinson doubled to send him across home plate.
“We got on them pretty well in the first game," Prina said. "The runs came throughout the game. We tacked on runs to put the game away, and that’s what good teams do.”
Will Horve earned the win on the mound for the Swedes in game one, striking out eight batters and walking one while allowing one earned run on two hits through seven innings. In relief, Jake Hensgen allowed one unearned run on one hit and one walk while striking out four batters through two innings.
Cam Robinson earned the win in a relief role for the Swedes in a 5-4 win in game two, striking out five batters while walking none allowing one run on two hits through three innings. Starter Colin Sullivan struck out seven batters and allowed three runs -- two earned -- on four hits through five innings.
“Our pitchers threw the ball really well all day," Prina said. "From that standpoint, I was really pleased, and the defense was a lot better.”
The Swedes rallied from two deficits. They trailed 3-0 going into the top of the sixth inning before scoring two runs through the sixth and seventh innings to force an extra inning.
After El Paso tallied one run in the top of the eighth inning, Paxton rallied back once again with two runs to clinch the victory.
“We found a way to win the second game," Prina said. "In years past, we would have found a way to lose that game. Instead, we found a way to win it. They’re growing up as baseball players.”
The first rally started with two runs in the sixth inning.
Hunter Phelps led off the inning with a double. Allen singled to left field to put runners on the corners.
In the next at-bat, Mark Miller reached base on reached base on an error that resulted in Phelps crossing home plate. Noah Berbaum then singled to send Allen -- who finished game two hitting 2-for-4 while Darr hit 2-for-4 -- across home plate.
Norman walked to lead off the seventh inning and Hartlieb was hit by a pitch before Phelps got on base via a sacrifice bunt to load the bases.
Johns hit into a fielder's choice to send the tying run across home plate.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, Darr hit a leadoff single and Regez and Norman each drew a walk to load the bases.
With two outs, Johnson drew another walk to send Darr home for the tying run. In the next at-bat, Allen was hit by a pitch to send Regez across home plate for the game-winning score.
“We capitalized on some of their mistakes late and were able to come out with a win, which was a big deal for us,” Prina said.
The Swedes went scoreless through the first five innings despite having runners on scoring position through a majority of them.
Darr hit a leadoff double to lead off the first inning and reached third base on a sacrifice bunt by Regez. Norman struck out and Hartlieb lined out to the El Paso shortstop to end the inning.
Darr was hit by a pitch to start the first inning and Regez reached base on a fielder's choice, but Norman bunted into a fielder's choice out at third base and Hartlieb and Phelps flied out and lined out, respectively.
Johns led off the third inning with a single and Allen doubled to put runners on second and third base with nobody out, but Miller popped out, Berbaum hit into a fielder's choice at home plate and Darr struck out.
“In a seven-inning game, that’s where it gets a little dangerous," Prina said. "That’s how you can lose games you shouldn’t lose, but we were able to scratch out a win. That’s a good sign.”
“I thought we should have put that team away earlier in the second game. We let them hang around. I’d like to not have it that close at the end. We should have handled their pitching better.”
Meanwhile, El Paso (1-7) scored a run in the top of the first inning via an RBI single by Cale Robinson. In the top of the sixth inning, Terry Thomas hit a leadoff double to center field and crossed home plate on a Zach Johnson sacrifice fly ball for one of the Warriors' two runs during the inning.
Kyler Edelman hit an RBI triple for El Paso in the top of the eighth inning. In game one, Cale Robinson homered in the fifth inning.
The Swedes will travel to face the Gifford-Flatville Giflats -- who lead the EI League standings with a 6-2 record -- next Sunday at Franzen Field in Gifford.
“They’re probably the best team in the league right now," Prina said. "It’ll be a good test for us. We’ll have to have everybody ready to go. Hopefully, we’ll compete with those guys and find out if we are as good as we think we are. That’s where we’re at.”
Game 1
Paxton Swedes 10, El Paso Warriors 2
ELP 000 010 010 -- 2 3 1
PAX 001 023 31x -- 10 7 3
W -- Will Horve, 7 IP, ER, 2 H, 8 K, BB.
El Paso -- Burns 1-4. Robinson 1-3, HR. Thomas 1-3.
Paxton -- Noah Darr RBI, 2 R, RBI. Tanner Regez 1-2, RBI, R, 2 BB. Curtis Norman 1-3, 3 RBIs, 2 BB. Zak Hartlieb 3-4, RBI, R, SB. Dawson Johns 2 R, 2 BB. Cam Robinson 1-5, 2B, RBI. Connor Allen 2 R, 2 BB. Jake Hensgen 1-2, RBI, 2 R, SB, 2 BB.
Game 2
Paxton Swedes 5, El Paso Warriors 4
ELP 100 002 01 -- 4 6 2
PAX 000 002 12 -- 5 8 1
W -- Cam Robinson, 3 IP, R, 2 H, 5 K, 0 BB.
El Paso -- Burns 1-4, R. Thomas 2-4, 2B, 2 R. Edelman 1-3, 3B, R. Robinson 1-4, RBI. Stoller RBI. R. Johnson 1-3.
Paxton -- Noah Darr 2-4, 2B. Tanner Regez R. Curtis Norman 1-2, 2 R, 2 BB. Hunter Phelps 1-4, 2B, R. Dawson Johns 1-3, 2 RBIs. Connor Allen 2-3, RBI, R, 2 HBP. Mark Miller RBI. Noah Berbaum 1-4, RBI.