LEXINGTON -- The Paxton Swedes split an Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader with Game Seven Legacy on Sunday.
Will Horve struck out 11 batters and walked on while allowing one run on five hits through seven innings to help Paxton win 5-1 in game one.
Mark Miller allowed no runs on no hits and two walks with two strikeouts through two innings.
Cam Robinson hit 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Swedes. Mark Miller hit 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored while Noah Darr went 2-for-5 with an RBI.
JC Starbody drove in a run while Hunter Phelps and Zak Hartleib each drove in a run.
In game two, Paxton lost 9-7.
Hartleib hit 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs while Robinson doubled and had two RBIs and Noah Berbaum 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Tanner Regez also drove in a run.
Pat Prina hit 1-for-3 with a run scored while Darr, Hartlieb, Berbaum, Curtis Norman, Regez and Hunter Phelps each crossed home plate as well.
On the mound, Berbaum allowed three runs -- two earned -- on one hit and four walks with six strikeouts through four innings. Robinson struck out two batters and walked three while allowing two unearned runs on one hit through one inning while Hartleib struck out one batter and walked four while allowing four unearned runs on no hits through one inning.
The Swedes will host the El Paso Warriors in next Sunday's doubleheader at 1 p.m.
Game 1
Paxton Swedes 5, Game Seven Legacy 1
PAX 030 200 000 -- 5 10 1
GSL 010 000 000 -- 1 5 3
W -- Will Horve, 7 IP, 5 H, R, 11 K, BB.
Paxton -- Mark Miller 2-3, 2 RBIs, R, 2 BB. Tanner Regez 1-4. Hunter Phelps 1-5, R. Zak Hartlieb R. Cam Robinson 3-5, RBI, 2 R. Noah Darr 2-5, RBI. JC Starbody 1-4, RBI.
Game 2
Game Seven Legacy 9, Paxton Swedes 7
PAX 100 100 5 -- 7 6 5
GSL 120 006 x -- 9 2 2
L -- Noah Berbaum, 4 IP, H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 4 BB.
Paxton (1-5) -- Curtis Norman R. Tanner Regez RBI, R. Hunter Phelps R. Zak Hartleib 2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, R. Cam Robinson 1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs. Noah Darr 1-2, R, 2 BB. Noah Berbaum 2-3, 2B, RBI, R. Pat Prina 1-3, R.