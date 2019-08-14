TUESDAY, Aug. 13
Match 1 — (5) Paxton Pub def. (4) Dinks & Drinks 25-12, 25-15
Match 2 — (1) Monical’s def. (5) Paxton Pub 25-17, 24-26, 15-12
Match 3 — (3) Animal Clinic of Paxton def. (6) Can You Dig It 25-7, 25-17
Match 4 — (3) Animal Clinic of Paxton def. (2) Block Party 25-18, 25-23
TUESDAY, Aug. 20
Match 5 — Paxton Pub vs. Can You Dig It, 6:15 p.m.
Match 6 — Dinks & Drinks vs. Block Party, 6:15 p.m.
Match 7 — Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.
Match 8 — Monical’s vs. Animal Clinic, 7 p.m.
Match 9 — Winner Match 7 vs. Loser Match 8, 7:45 p.m.
Match 10 — Winner Match 8 vs. Winner Match 9, 8:30 p.m.