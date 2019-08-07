PAXTON — Block Party defeated Monical’s 25-14, 16-25, 15-11 on Tuesday, Aug. 6, in the last week of regular season matches in the Paxton Park District Sand Volleyball League.
League standings entering the postseason tournament are as follows:
Monical’s 9-1
Block Party 8-2
Animal Clinic of Paxton 5-5
Dinks & Drinks 5-5
Paxton Pub 3-7
Can You Dig It 0-10
The tournament schedule is as follows:
TUESDAY, Aug. 13
Match 1 — Dinks & Drinks vs. Paxton Pub, 6:15 p.m.
Match 2 — Monical’s vs. Winner Match 1, 7 p.m.
Match 3 — Animal Clinic vs. Can You Dig It, 7:45 p.m.
Match 4 — Block Party vs. Winner Match 3, 8:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, Aug. 20
Match 5 — Loser Match 2 vs. Loser Match 3, 6:15 p.m.
Match 6 — Loser March 1 vs. Loser Match 4, 6:15 p.m.
Match 7 — Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.
Match 8 — Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 4, 7 p.m.
Match 9 — Winner Match 7 vs. Loser Match 8, 7:45 p.m.
Match 10 — Winner Match 8 vs. Winner Match 9, 8:30 p.m.