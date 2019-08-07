PAXTON — Block Party defeated Monical’s 25-14, 16-25, 15-11 on Tuesday, Aug. 6, in the last week of regular season matches in the Paxton Park District Sand Volleyball League.

League standings entering the postseason tournament are as follows:

Monical’s         9-1

Block Party         8-2

Animal Clinic of Paxton     5-5

Dinks & Drinks         5-5

Paxton Pub         3-7

Can You Dig It         0-10

The tournament schedule is as follows:

TUESDAY, Aug. 13

Match 1 — Dinks & Drinks vs. Paxton Pub, 6:15 p.m.

Match 2 — Monical’s vs. Winner Match 1, 7 p.m.

Match 3 — Animal Clinic vs. Can You Dig It, 7:45 p.m.

Match 4 — Block Party vs. Winner Match 3, 8:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, Aug. 20

Match 5 — Loser Match 2 vs. Loser Match 3, 6:15 p.m.

Match 6 — Loser March 1 vs. Loser Match 4, 6:15 p.m.

Match 7 — Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.

Match 8 — Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 4, 7 p.m.

Match 9 — Winner Match 7 vs. Loser Match 8, 7:45 p.m.

Match 10 — Winner Match 8 vs. Winner Match 9, 8:30 p.m.