PAXTON -- Pfrang Youth Karate Class, through the Paxton Park District, competed on Nov. 23, 2019, at the Decatur Open Martial Arts Tournament.
Seven students, boys and girls, from Pfrang Karate Paxton and Rantoul classes competed in three different categories. Paxton resident Ethan Bruens of 13-14 year-old boys' white, yellow and orange belt level, earned a first-place medal in Kata/Forms, second place in sparring and a Grand Champion Trophy in his age group overall Forms.
Another Paxton competitor was Rolen Edison. He competed in the 11-12 year-old boys' white yellow and orange belt level, earned a first-place medal for Kata/Forms and second in sparring.
Twelve medals and two more Grand Champion trophies were earned by other Pfrang Karate students.
The Paxton Karate classes are taught by Sensei Tammy Pfrang, who has over 30 years karate training and teaching experience, at the Paxton Civic Center on Tuesday evenings. The next sessions of classes are set to begin Jan. 7.
Students must be registered before the Jan. 3 registration deadline. Forms can be picked up at the Civic Center or found at www.paxtonparkdistrict.com.
Beginner students are not required to have gear or a uniform, but must be at least 8 years old.