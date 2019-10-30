DECATUR -- The Millikin University Athletic Department in conjunction with the Millikin Football Advisory Committee will present the 2019 Excellence in Life Award during the Millikin Football Lettermen Dinner on Nov. 15.
The awards recognize outstanding achievement by former Millikin University football players and people related to the Big Blue football program.
Jennifer Rheeling, Class of 1990, Head of Washington, DC, School Athletic Training is receiving the Excellence in Supporting Athletics Award.
Rheeling, MS, ATC, is a 1986 graduate of Paxton High School, 1990 graduate of Millikin University (BS, Education) and 1991 graduate of Indiana State University (MS, Athletic Training).
She is one of, if not the first, certified athletic trainers to graduate from Millikin. Currently in her 29th year as athletic trainer for the District of Columbia Public School system, Rheeling has spent her entire career advocating for quality athletic healthcare for urban youth athletes.
She has received many awards for her advocacy, most recently the National Athletic Trainers' Association Most Distinguished Athletic Trainer award, the NATA Ethnic Diversity Advisory Committee's William Chisolm Professional Service Award, and induction into the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Trainers' Association's Hall of Fame.
Rheeling currently serves on the National Federation of High Schools Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC), chairs the DC State Athletic Association SMAC and will assume the chair of the NATA Secondary School Athletic Trainers' Committee in June 2020.
Rheeling has no biological children, but has many athlete-children and three Godchildren, the eldest of whom lives with her and she considers her greatest blessing.