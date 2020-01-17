Mackenzie Bruns
Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ basketball
Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The senior hasn’t slowed down since reaching her 1,000th career point late last month. Bruns scored 14 points in a triumph against Iroquois West, piled up 34 points on 16 of 17 free throw shooting in an overtime win versus Centennial and generated 26 points in a loss to Eureka.
From Bruns: “I was just really focused (in the Centennial game) and knew that I had to score so that we would have a chance at winning. (My season) is going much better for me than I expected, for sure. I just focus on playing as a team and knowing that if I get mine, that’s awesome — but I focus more on the team just winning than myself.”
I need tickets to see ... a Chicago Blackhawks game. I’ve always wanted to go to one but haven’t had the opportunity yet.
One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “The Blind Side.” I love that movie. I just like seeing the struggle that (Michael Oher) went through and how he overcame it all.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... flying, because I could go anywhere.
The social media platform I use most is ... Instagram. It just keeps me more in touch with my friends and seeing what they’re up to.
My biggest pet peeve is ... when people chew with their mouth open.
My best basketball memory is ... winning the Sangamon Valley Conference tournament my sophomore year, because we weren’t expected to win and we pulled it out. I think we won by only two points.
My most embarrassing basketball memory is ... last year, I airballed a free throw. Me and my teammates just kind of laughed.
Before a game ... I try and eat some pasta, then just relax and listen to music with my teammates and get hyped.
After a game ... I go home with my family and eat supper, and then just relax with them.
In five years, I see myself ... in college studying business, though I haven’t decided where yet.