At Danville
100-meter medley relay
Girls 9-10
1. Paxton (Gerane Kohl, Megan O'Dell, Alyssa Hahn, Rylie Landess), 2:03.6.
200-meter medley relay
Girls 13-14
1. Danville, 3:21.57; 2. Paxton (Tanner Graham, Kia Krumwiede, Aubrey Busboom, Joee Royer), 3:45.86; 3. Paxton (Destani McClatchey, Ryanna Parkins, Devani McClatchey, Hope Welch), 4:29.64.
Boys 13-14
1. Danville, 2:47.68.
Girls 15-18
1. Danville, 2:42.09; 2. Paxton (Kylie Parkins, Kylie Piatt, Daiton Piatt, Madeline Royer), 3:11.53.
Boys 15-18
1. Liam Schnebly, Brayden Kief, Brandon Knight, Jordan Walder, 3:01.12.
25-meter freestyle
Girls 8-and-under
1. Hadley Gerdes (PAX) 31.07; 2. Katie Piatt (PAX) 34.8.
Boys 8-and-under
1. Caden Duley (PAX) 33.03; 2. Weston Gustafson (PAX) 35.87; 3. Brendan Blangin (PAX) 37.56.
Girls 9-10
1. Lilly Johnson (DAN) 18.63; 2. Kaylie Williams (DAN) 20.73; 3. Sarah Renaker (DAN) 21.38; 4. Megan O'Dell (PAX) 25.91; 5. Gerane Kohl (PAX) 26.18.
Boys 9-10
1. Lucas Tyas (DAN) 19.21; 2. Logan O'Dell (PAX) 21.71; 3. Camden Waugh (PAX) 25.91; 4. Wyatt Gustafson (PAX) 27.33; 5. Brayden Dryer (DAN) 36.12.
Girls 11-12
1. Reis McFarland (DAN) 37.71; 2. Hope Welch (PAX) 38.33; 3. Aubrey Busboom (PAX) 40.0; 4. Vivian Hunter (DAN) 43.72; 5. Kia Krumwiede (PAX) 49.96; 6. Isabella Rocotello (DAN) 1:00.53; 7. Joee Royer (PAX) 1:09.43.
Boys 11-12
1. Charles Medlin (DAN) 40.04; 2. Liam Schnebly (PAX) 42.47; 3. Brayden Kief (PAX) 43.01; 4. Vinny Staub (DAN) 46.26; 5. Tristan Miles (DAN) 50.76.
Girls 13-14
1. Hazelyn Hunter (DAN) 32.59; 2. Bailey Bruns (PAX) 36.99; 3. Addi Seggebruch (PAX) 38.33; 4. Elizabeth Hahn (PAX) 56.94.
Boys 13-14
1. Alexander Faulkner (DAN) 31.31; 2. Austin Elam (PAX) 1:14.2.
Girls 15-18
1. Isabelle Bruett (DAN) 34.89; 2. Ella Rogers (DAN) 36.22; 3. Madeline Royer (PAX) 38.15; 4. Kylie Piatt (PAX) 39.29; 5. Kylie Parkins (PAX) 51.59.
Boys 15-18
1. William Bruett (DAN) 30.0; 2. Brandon Knight (PAX) 31.86; 3. Jordan Walder (PAX) 45.8.
25-meter breaststroke
Girls 8-and-under
1. Katie Piatt (PAX) 38.96; 2. Hadley Gerdes (PAX) 46.57.
Boys 8-and-under
1. Brendan Blanigin (PAX) 42.09; 2. Caden Duley (PAX) 43.31.
Girls 9-10
1. Lilly Johnson (DAN) 27.18; 2. Sarah Renaker (DAN) 28.56; 3. Megan O'Dell (PAX) 29.2; 4. Gerane Kohl (PAX) 39.19; 5. Alyssa Hahn (PAX) 39.84.
Boys 9-10
1. Logan O'Dell (PAX) 22.08; 2. Camden Waugh (PAX) 46.92.
50-meter breaststroke
Girls 11-12
1. Vivian Hunter (DAN) 56.16; 2. Kia Krumwiede (PAX) 59.33; 3. Destani McClatchey (PAX) 1:04.54; 4. Ryanna Parkins (PAX) 1:19.25.
Boys 11-12
1. Brayden Kief (PAX) 52.33; 2. Charles Medlin (DAN) 52.6; 3. Vinny Staub (DAN) 56.5; 4. Tristan Miles (DAN) 1:03.86; 5. Liam Schnebly (PAX) 1:04.31.
Girls 13-14
1. Hazelyn Hunter (DAN) 41.62; 2. Addi Seggebruch (PAX) 47.3; 3. Bailey Bruns (PAX) 54.51; 4. Payton Schnebly (PAX) 1:18.12.
Boys 13-14
1. William Bruett (DAN) 41.94; 2. Alexander Faulkner (DAN) 42.62; 3. Austin Elam (PAX) 1:35.52.
Girls 15-18
1. Ella Rogers (DAN) 49.35; 2. Kylie Piatt (PAX) 54.52; 3. Kylie Parkins (PAX) 1:00.14.
Boys 15-18
1. Brandon Knight (PAX) 44.22; 2. Jordan Walder (PAX) 55.72.
25-meter butterfly
Girls 9-10
1. Lilly Johnson (DAN) 21.45; 2. Kaylie Williams (DAN) 28.53; 3. Sarah Renaker (DAN) 29.08; 4. Megan O'Dell (PAX) 34.92; 5. Alyssa Hahn (PAX) 36.98.
Boys 9-10
1. Lucas Tyas (DAN) 20.14; 2. Logan O'Dell (PAX) 27.99; 3. Brayden Dryer (DAN) 1:04.31.
50-meter butterfly
Girls 11-12
1. Reis McFarland (DAN) 43.62; 2. Aubrey Busboom (PAX) 49.21; 3. Vivian Hunter (DAN) 53.51; 4. Devani McClatchey (PAX) 59.33; 5. Tanner Graham (PAX) 59.4; 6. Isabella Rocotello (DAN) 1:14.32.
Boys 11-12
1. Charles Medlin (DAN) 44.64; 2. Vinny Staub (DAN) 54.9; 3. Tristan Miles (DAN) 1:06.74.
Girls 13-14
1. Bailey Bruns (PAX) 42.03; 2. Hazelyn Hunter (DAN) 42.38; 3. Mackenzie Tavenner (PAX) 1:00.73.
Girls 15-18
1. Isabelle Bruett (DAN) 37.85; 2. Daiton Piatt (PAX) 42.24; 3. Madeline Royer (PAX) 42.62; 4. Ella Rogers (DAN) 48.95.
Boys 15-18
1. William Bruett (DAN) 34.89; 2. Brandon Knight (PAX) 37.0.
25-meter backstroke
Girls 8-and-under
1. Hadley Gerdes (PAX) 38.33; 2. Katie Piatt (PAX) 38.47.
Boys 8-and-under
1. Caden Duley (PAX) 33.79; 2. Weston Gustafson (PAX) 38.35; 3. Brendan Blangin (PAX) 42.99.
Girls 9-10
1. Kaylie Williams (DAN) 21.13; 2. Alyssa Hahn (PAX) 28.02; 3. Gerane Kohl (PAX) 29.86.
Boys 9-10
1. Lucas Tyas (DAN) 22.58; 2. Logan O'Dell (PAX) 25.25; 3. Wyatt Gustafson (PAX) 39.83; 4. Camden Waugh (PAX) 47.28; 5. Brayden Dryer (DAN) 50.8.
50-meter backstroke
Girls 11-12
1. Reis McFarland (DAN) 46.23; 2. Devani McClatchey (PAX) 53.07; 3. Tanner Graham (PAX) 57.88; 4. Isabella Rocotello (DAN) 1:04.15; 5. Destani McClatchey (PAX) 1:06.05.
Boys 11-12
1. Liam Schnebly (PAX) 50.34; 2. Brayden Kief (PAX) 58.37.
Girls 13-14
1. Addi Seggebruch (PAX) 43.7; 2. Mackenzie Tavenner (PAX) 1:02.7; 3. Isabella Martinez (PAX) 1:02.73.
Boys 13-14
1. Alexander Faulkner (DAN) 38.94; 2. Austin Elam (PAX) 1:25.14.
Girls 15-18
1. Isabelle Bruett (DAN) 41.21; 2. Daiton Piatt (PAX) 51.39; 3. Katie Piatt (PAX) 56.46; 4. Katie Parkins (PAX) 58.39.
Boys 15-18
1. Jordan Walder (PAX) 47.28.
100-meter freestyle relay
Girls 9-10
1. Paxton (Rylie Landess, Alyssa Hahn, Gerane Kohl, Megan O'Dell), 1:58.7.
200-meter freestyle relay
Girls 11-12
1. Paxton (Aubrey Busboom, Tanner Graham, Kia Krumwiede, Joee Royer), 3:15.69; 2. Paxton (Destani McClatchey, Ava Elam, Devani McClatchey, Ryanna Parkins), 3:40.23.
Girls 13-14
1. Paxton (Bailey Bruns, Isabella Martinez, Mackenzie Tavenner, Addi Seggebruch), 2:50.
Boys 13-14
1. Danville, 2:35.6.
Girls 15-18
1. Danville, 2:31.33; 2. Paxton (Kylie Parkins, Kylie Piatt, Madeline Royer, Daiton Piatt), 2:54.33; 3. Danville, 3:07.24.
Boys 15-18
1. Paxton (Brayden Kief, Liam Schnebly, Jordan Walder, Brandon Knight), 2:46.73.