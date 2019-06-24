PAXTON -- As a team, the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats finished with a combined team score of 195 while Rantoul had a score of 310 in the Wildcats' first meet of the 2019 season on Saturday.
The Paxton girls lost to Rantoul by a score of 140-115 while the boys lost 170-80.
In the girls' age 13-14 50-meter freestyle, Mackenzie Tavenner finished first with a time of 44.03 seconds for Paxton, followed by teammates Kylie Parkins (second, 54.41) and Payton Schnebly (third, 1:24.45).
Brandon Knight finished first in the boys' age 15-18 50-meter freestyle with a time of 32.25 seconds while Ashton Goss finished third with a time of 34.26 seconds.
Kylie Piatt finished first in the girls' age 8-and-under 25-meter breaststroke with a time of 36.34 seconds while Piper Siddal finished fifth with a time of 54.91 seconds.
In the girls' age 9-10 100-meter freestyle relay, Gerane Kohl, Megan O'Dell, Ryleigh O'Dell and Alyssa Hahn finished first with a time of 1:56.15.
In the girls' age 13-14 200-meter medley relay, Isabella Martinez, Kylie Parkins, Bailey Bruns and Mackenzie Tavenner finished first with a time of 3:35.9.
Brayden Kief finished first in the boys' age 11-12 50-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:00.01 while Keegan Medlock finished fourth with a time of 1:11.1.
In the girls' age 8-and-under 100-meter freestyle relay, Katie Piatt, Grace Didier, Eden Schnebly and Illithyia Slavenas finished first with a time of 3:00.46.
Mackenzie Tavenner and Payton Schnebly finished first and second, respectively, in the girls' age 13-14 50-meter breaststroke with times of 55.66 seconds and 1:30.37.
In the boys' age 8-and-under 100-meter freestyle relay, Tyshawn Cunningham, Dawson Bice, Tamire Cunningham and Ethan Peters finished first with a time of 2:56.25.
In the girls' age 9-10 100-meter freestyle relay, Ryleigh O'Dell, Payton Luebchow, Gerane Kohl and Megan O'Dell finished first with a time of 1:50.75.
Ryleigh O'Dell finished first in the girls' age 9-10 25-meter freestyle with a time of 21.44 seconds while Gerane Kohl finished third with a time of 25.75 seconds.
In the girls' 13-14 200-meter freestyle relay, Isabella Martinez, Mackenzie Tavenner, Kylie Parkins and Addi Seggebruch finished first with a time of 3:06.32.
Logan O'Dell finished first in the boys' age 9-10 25-meter butterfly with a time of 28.5 seconds while Abner Foster finished fourth with a time of 45.28 seconds.
Bailey Bruns finished first in the girls' 13-14 50-meter butterfly with a time of 41.29 seconds while Addi Seggebruch finished second with a time of 51.69 seconds.
Katie Piatt finished first in the girls' age 8-and-under 25-meter backstroke with a time of 36.16 seconds and Lanyiah Mumphrey finished fourth with a time of 57.32.
Liam Schnebly finished first in the boys' age 11-12 50-meter backstroke with a time of 51.78 seconds while Johnathon Richardson finished fifth with a time of 1:34.44.
Addi Seggebruch finished first in the girls' age 13-14 50-meter backstroke with a time of 46.53 seconds while Bailey Bruns placed second with a time of 49.06 seconds and Payton Schnebly finished third with a time of 2:36.69.
Megan O'Dell finished first in the girls' age 9-10 25-meter breaststroke with a time of 29.5 seconds while Kayleigh Harper and Rylie Landess finished fourth and fifth, respectively, with times of 36.28 and 41.47 seconds.
Carson Goss finished first in the boys' age 9-10 25-meter breaststroke with a time of 27.87 seconds while Abner Foster finished fourth with a time of 48.84 seconds.
Liam Schnebly finished second in the boys' age 11-12 50-meter butterfly with a time of 56.43 while Johnathon Richardson finished fifth with a time of 1:39.25.
Samuel Bice and Austin Elam finished second and third, respectively, in the boys' age 13-14 50-meter breaststroke with times of 1:04.53 and 1:35.19.
Caden Duley finished third in the boys' age 8-and-under 25-meter freestyle with a time of 32.44 seconds while Weston Gustafson finished fourth with a time of 1:00.38.
In the boys' age 9-10 100-meter freestyle relay, Carson Goss, Wyatt Gustafson, Abner Foster and Logan O'Dell finished second with a time of 2:02.37.
In the girls' age 15-18 200-meter freestyle relay, Katie Piatt, Bailey Bruns, Daiton Piatt and Madeline Royer finished second with a time of 2:42.59.
In the girls' age 15-18 200-meter freestyle relay, Addi Seggebruch, Kylie Piatt, Daiton Piatt and Madeline Royer finished second with a time of 3:02.
In the boys' age 15-18 200-meter medley relay, Jordan Walder, Ashton Goss, Brandon Knight and Samuel Bice finished second with a time of 2:50.
In the boys' age 15-18 200-meter freestyle relay, Ashton Goss, Samuel Bice, Jordan Walder and Brandon Knight finished second with a time of 2:53.62.
In the girls' age 11-12 200-meter medley relay, Joee Royer, Kia Krumwiede, Aubrey Busboom and Tanner Graham finished second with a time of 3:58.13.
Daiton Piatt finished second in the girls' age 15-18 50-meter butterfly with a time of 41.93 seconds while Madeline Royer finished third with a time of 44.09 seconds.
Weston Gustafson finished second in the boys' age 8-and-under 25-meter backstroke with a time of 39.69 seconds while Caden Duley finished third with a time of 41.97 seconds.
Carson Goss finished second in the boys' age 9-10 25-meter freestyle with a time of 20.88 seconds while Wyatt Gustafson finished third with a time of 24.66 seconds.
Payton Luebchow finished second in the girls' age 9-10 25-meter backstroke with a time of 28.44 seconds while Ryleigh O'Dell finished third with a time of 29.93 seconds and Gerane Kohl placed fourth with a time of 30.44 seconds.
In the girls' age 11-12 200-meter freestyle relay, Tanner Graham, Joee Royer, Kia Krumwiede and Aubrey Busboom finished second with a time of 3:21.25.
In the boys' age 11-12 200-meter medley relay, Liam Schnebly, Brayden Kief, Johnathon Richardson and Keegan Medlock finished second with a time of 4:25.03.
In the boys' age 11-12 200-meter freestyle relay, Keegan Medlock, Johnathon Richardson, Brayden Kief and Liam Schnebly finished second with a time of 3:39.5.
In the boys' age 9-10 100-meter medley relay, Logan O'Dell, Wyatt Gustafson, Abner Foster and Carson Goss finished second with a time of 2:12.5.
Logan O'Dell finished second in the boys' age 9-10 25-meter backstroke with a time of 28.18 seconds while Carson Goss placed third with a time of 28.56 seconds and Wyatt Gustafson finished fourth with a time of 49.25 seconds.
Aubrey Busboom finished second in the girls' age 11-12 50-meter freestyle with a time of 42.22 seconds while Ava Elam finished fifth with a time of 1:00.78 and Hope Welch finished sixth with a time of 1:17.91.
Brayden Kief finished second in the boys' age 11-12 50-meter freestyle with a time of 44.5 seconds while Keegan Medlock finished fourth with a time of 57.78 seconds.
Alyssa Hahn finished third in the girls' age 9-10 25-meter butterfly with a time of 31.13 seconds while Kayleigh Harper finished fourth with a time of 33.94 seconds.
Aubrey Busboom finished third in the girls' age 11-12 50-meter butterfly with a time of 56.38 seconds while Devani McClatchey finished fourth with a time of 1:01.68 and Kia Krumwiede finished sixth with a time of 1:15.06.
Brandon Knight finished third in the boys' age 15-18 50-meter butterfly with a time of 40.85 seconds while Jordan Walder finished fifth with a time of 1:04.6.
Samuel Bice finished third in the boys' 13-14 50-meter backstroke with a time of 1:21.41 while Austin Elam finished fourth with a time of 1:30.21.
Kia Krumwiede finished third in the girls' age 11-12 50-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:05.2 while Destani McClatchey finished fifth with a time of 1:07.31 and Ava Elam finished sixth with a time of 1:17.19.
Caden Duley finished third in the boys' age 8-and-under 25-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:08.78.
Isabella Martinez finished third in the girls' age 15-18 50-meter backstroke with a time of 1:03.78. In the boys' 15-18 50-meter backstroke, Ashton Goss finished fourth with a time of 49.81 seconds while Jordan Walder placed fifth with a time of 51.41 seconds.
Brandon Knight and Ashton Goss finished third and fourth, respectively, in the boys' age 15-18 50-meter breaststoke with times of 45.03 and 46.94 seconds.
Samuel Bice finished third in the boys' 13-14 50-meter freestyle with a time of 52.1 seconds while Austin Elam finished fourth with a time of 1:17.12.
Kylie Piatt and Kylie Parkins finished second and third, respectively, in the girls' age 15-18 50-meter breaststroke with times of 58.78 seconds and 1:03.35.
Tanner Graham finished fourth in the girls' age 11-12 50-meter backstroke with a time of 1:01.75 while Joee Royer placed fifth with a time of 1:09.03 and Ryanna Parkins finished sixth with a time of 1:13.31.
Piper Siddal finished fourth in the girls' age 8-and-under 25-meter freestyle with a time of 44.37 seconds while Shelby Luebchow finished fifth with a time of 46.06 seconds.
Madeline Royer finished fourth in the girls' age 15-18 50-meter freestyle with a time of 38.72 seconds while Kylie Piatt finished fifth with a time of 42.59 seconds.
At Paxton
Combined team scores
1. Rantoul, 310; 2. Paxton Aquatic Wildcats, 195.
Boys team scores
1. Rantoul, 170; 2. Paxton Aquatic Wildcats, 80.
Girls team scores
1. Rantoul, 140; 2. Paxton Aquatic Wildcats, 115.
100-meter medley relay
Girls 9-10
1. Paxton (Gerane Kohl, Megan O'Dell, Ryleigh O'Dell, Alyssa Hahn), 1:56.15; 2. Rantoul, 2:11.84.
Boys 9-10
1. Rantoul, 1:57.37; 2. Paxton (Logan O'Dell, Wyatt Gustafson, Abner Foster, Carson Goss), 2:12.5.
200-meter medley relay
Girls 11-12
1. Rantoul, 3:50; 2. Paxton (Joee Royer, Kia Krumwiede, Aubrey Busboom, Tanner Graham), 3:58.13.
Boys 11-12
1. Rantoul, 3:50.85; 2. Paxton (Liam Schnebly, Brayden Kief, Johnathon Richardson, Keegan Medlock), 4:25.03.
Girls 13-14
1. Paxton (Isabella Martinez, Kylie Parkins, Bailey Bruns, Mackenzie Tavenner), 3:35.9.
Boys 13-14
1. Rantoul, 3:00.
Girls 15-18
1. Rantoul, 2:49.34; 2. Paxton (Addi Seggebruch, Kylie Piatt, Daiton Piatt, Madeline Royer), 3:02.
Boys 15-18
1. Rantoul, 2:30.91; 2. Paxton (Jordan Walder, Ashton Goss, Brandon Knight, Samuel Bice), 2:50.
25-meter freestyle
Girls 8-and-under
1. Kadence Wiese (RAN) 34.08; 2. Annaliese Hurley (RAN) 41.97; 3. Sophia Papametro (RAN) 44.34; 4. Piper Siddal (PAX) 44.37; 5. Shelby Luebchow (PAX) 46.06.
Boys 8-and-under
1. Lewis Landon (RAN) 18.75; 2. Raylan Ihnen (RAN) 26.81; 3. Caden Duley (PAX) 32.44; 4. Weston Gustafson (PAX) 1:00.38.
Girls 9-10
1. Ryleigh O'Dell (PAX) 21.44; 2. Mady Nicoson (RAN) 22.22; 3. Gerane Kohl (PAX) 25.75; 4. Evelyn Graham (RAN) 26.81.
Boys 9-10
1. Levi Hurley (RAN) 20.43; 2. Carson Goss (PAX) 20.88; 3. Wyatt Gustafson (PAX) 24.66; 4. Charlie Huls (RAN) 26.53.
50-meter freestyle
Girls 11-12
1. Hannah Shields (RAN) 37.82; 2. 2. Aubrey Busboom (PAX) 42.22; 3. Haillie Cox (RAN) 42.41; 4. Zoe Halley (RAN) 49.75; 5. Ava Elam (PAX) 1:00.78; 6. Hope Welch (PAX) 1:17.91.
Boys 11-12
1. Carson Lykins (RAN) 43.12; 2. Brayden Kief (PAX) 44.5; 3. Noah Hurley (RAN) 53.78; 4. Keegan Medlock (PAX) 57.78; 5. Jackson Lykins (RAN) 59.25.
Girls 13-14
1. Mackenzie Tavenner (PAX) 44.03; 2. Kylie Parkins (PAX) 54.41; 3. Payton Schnebly (PAX) 1:24.25.
Boys 13-14
1. Blake Bermingham (RAN) 34.16; 2. Micah Correll (RAN) 41.1; 3. Samuel Bice (PAX) 52.1; 4. Austin Elam (PAX) 52.1.
Girls 15-18
1. Peyton Huls (RAN) 35.22; 2. Abbi Hinkle (RAN) 35.66; 3. Gabi Hudson (RAN) 36.71; 4. Madeline Royer (PAX) 38.72; 5. Kylie Piatt, 42.59.
Boys 15-18
1. Brandon Knight (PAX) 32.25; 2. Matthew Correll (RAN) 33.41; 3. Ashton Goss (PAX) 34.26; 4. Zech Luke (RAN) 35.84; 5. Sam Miller (RAN) 37.31.
25-meter breaststroke
Girls 8-and-under
1. Katie Piatt (PAX) 36.34; 2. Leah Nocoson (RAN) 44.18; 3. Sophia Papametro (RAN) 47.09; 4. Annaliese Hurley (RAN) 52.13; 5. Piper Siddal (PAX) 54.91.
Boys 8-and-under
1. Lewis Landon (RAN) 28.41; 2. Raylan Ihnen (RAN) 39.28; 3. Caden Duley (PAX) 1:08.78.
Girls 9-10
1. Megan O'Dell (PAX) 29.5; 2. Evelyn Graham (RAN) 34.5; 3. Mady Nicoson (RAN) 35.5; 4. Kayleigh Harper (PAX) 36.28; 5. Rylie Landess (PAX) 41.47.
Boys 9-10
1. Carson Goss (PAX) 27.87; 2. Levi Hurley (RAN) 31.4; 3. Charlie Huls (RAN) 43.0; 4. Abner Foster (PAX) 48.84; 5. Jackson Wahl (RAN) 49.44.
50-meter breaststroke
Girls 11-12
1. Haillie Cox (RAN) 1:00.06; 2. Lyla Frerichs (RAN) 1:00.25; 3. Kia Krumwiede (PAX) 1:05.2; 4. Amber Cox (RAN) 1:05.44; 5. Destani McClatchey (PAX) 1:07.31; 6. Ava Elam (PAX) 1:17.19.
Boys 11-12
1. Brayden Kief (PAX) 1:00.01; 2. Andrew Peck (RAN) 1:01.25; 3. Noah Hurley (RAN) 1:07.84; 4. Keegan Medlock (PAX) 1:11.1; 5. Mason Ihnen (RAN) 1:27.91.
Girls 13-14
1. Mackenzie Tavenner (PAX) 55.66; 2. Payton Schnebly (PAX) 1:30.37.
Boys 13-14
1. Micah Correll (RAN) 53.06; 2. Samuel Bice (PAX)) 1:04.53; 3. Austin Elam (PAX) 1:35.19.
Girls 15-18
1. Peyton Huls (RAN) 46.4; 2. Gabi Hudson (RAN) 50.5; 3. Kylie Piatt (PAX) 58.78; 4. Kylie Parsons (PAX) 1:03.35.
Boys 15-18
1. Dylan Taticek (RAN) 39.19; 2. Marshall Horton (RAN) 43.47; 3. Brandon Knight (PAX) 45.03; 4. Ashton Goss (PAX) 46.94; 5. Ben Hinkle (RAN) 53.04.
25-meter butterfly
Girls 8-and-under
1. Kadence Wiese (RAN), 40.25; 2. Sophia Papametro (RAN), 41.31; 3. Leah Nicoson (RAN), 41.59.
Boys 8-and-under
1. Lewis Landon (RAN) 27.97.
Girls 9-10
1. Bella Frerichs (RAN) 24.88; 2. Mady Nicoson (RAN) 26.59; 3. Alyssa Hahn (PAX) 31.13; 4. Kayleigh Harper (PAX) 33.94.
Boys 9-10
1. Logan O'Dell (PAX), 28.5; 2. Charlie Huls (RAN), 31.34; 3. Jackson Wahl (RAN) 44.56; 4. Abner Foster (PAX) 45.28.
50-meter butterfly
Girls 11-12
1. Amber Cox (RAN) 48.65; 2. Hannah Shields (RAN) 50.35; 3. Aubrey Busboom (PAX) 56.38; 4. Devani McClatchey (PAX) 1:01.68; 5. Lyla Frerichs (RAN) 1:01.93; 6. Kia Krumwiede (PAX) 1:15.06.
Boys 11-12
1. Caleb Ward (RAN) 53.12; 2. Liam Schnebly (PAX) 56.43; 3. Carson Lykins (RAN) 56.9; 4. Andrew Peck (RAN) 1:12.38; 5. Johnathon Richardson (PAX) 1:39.25.
Girls 13-14
1. Bailey Bruns (PAX) 41.29; 2. Addi Seggebruch (PAX) 51.69.
Boys 13-14
1. Blake Bermingham (RAN) 40.34.
Girls 15-18
1. Abbi Hinkle (RAN) 38.81; 2. Daiton Piatt (PAX) 41.93; 3. Madeline Royer (PAX) 44.09; 4. Gabi Hudson (RAN) 47.04.
Boys 15-18
1. Marshall Horton (RAN) 38.21; 2. Dylan Taticek (RAN) 40.25; 3. Brandon Knight (PAX) 40.85; 4. Ben Hinkle (RAN) 48.09; 5. Jordan Walder (PAX) 1:04.6.
25-meter backstroke
Girls 8-and-under
1. Katie Piatt (PAX) 36.16; 2. Leah Nicoson (RAN) 40.77; 3. Kadence Wiese (RAN) 42.93; 4. Lanyiah Mumphrey (PAX) 57.32; 5. Annaliese Hurley (RAN) 1:00.94; 6. Piper Siddal (PAX) 1:09.32.
Boys 8-and-under
1. Raylan Ihnen (RAN) 39.59; 2. Weston Gustafson (PAX) 39.69; 3. Caden Duley (PAX) 41.97.
Girls 9-10
1. Bella Frerichs (RAN) 27.65; 2. Payton Luebchow (PAX) 28.44; 3. Ryleigh O'Dell (PAX) 29.93; 4. Gerane Kohl (PAX) 30.44; 5. Evelyn Graham (RAN) 34.38.
Boys 9-10
1. Levi Hurley (RAN) 24.81; 2. Logan O'Dell (PAX) 28.18; 3. Carson Goss (PAX) 28.56; 4. Wyatt Gustafson (PAX) 49.25.
50-meter backstroke
Girls 11-12
1. Hannah Shields (RAN) 48.4; 2. Amber Cox (RAN) 48.75; 3. Lyla Frerichs (RAN) 57.81; 4. Tanner Graham (PAX) 1:01.75; 5. Joee Royer (PAX) 1:09.03; 6. Ryanna Parkins (PAX) 1:13.31.
Boys 11-12
1. Liam Schnebly (PAX) 51.78; 2. Carson Lykins (RAN) 59.35; 3. Caleb Ward (RAN) 1:01.28; 4. Jackson Lykins (RAN) 1:18.28; 5. Johnathon Richardson (PAX) 1:34.44.
Girls 13-14
1. Addi Seggebruch (PAX) 46.53; 2. Bailey Bruns (PAX) 49.06; 3. Payton Schnebly (PAX) 2:36.69.
Boys 13-14
1. Blake Bermingham (RAN) 42.97; 2. Micah Correll (RAN) 55.09; 3. Samuel Bice (PAX) 1:21.41; 4. Austin Elam (PAX) 1:30.21.
Girls 15-18
1. Peyton Huls (RAN) 42.41; 2. Abbi Hinkle (RAN) 43.44; 3. Isabella Martinez (PAX) 1:03.78.
Boys 15-18
1. Matthew Correll (RAN) 41.56; 2. Sam Miller (RAN) 44.18; 3. Zech Luke (RAN) 44.45; 4. Ashton Goss (PAX) 49.81; 5. Jordan Walder (PAX) 51.41.
100-meter freestyle relay
Girls 8-and-under
1. Paxton (Katie Piatt, Grace Didier, Eden Schnebly, Illithyia Slavenas), 3:00.46.
Boys 8-and-under
1. Paxton (Tyshawn Cunningham, Dawson Bice, Tamire Cunningham, Ethan Peters), 2:56.25.
Girls 9-10
1. Paxton (Ryleigh O'Dell, Payton Luebchow, Gerane Kohl, Megan O'Dell), 1:50.75; 2. Rantoul, 1:50.87.
Boys 9-10
1. Rantoul, 1:36.77; 2. Paxton (Carson Goss, Wyatt Gustafson, Abner Foster, Logan O'Dell), 2:02.37.
200-meter freestyle relay
Girls 11-12
1. Rantoul, 3:02.07; 2. Paxton (Tanner Graham, Joee Royer, Kia Krumwiede, Aubrey Busboom), 3:21.25.
Boys 11-12
1. Rantoul, 3:26.1; 2. Paxton (Keegan Medlock, Johnathon Richardson, Brayden Kief, Liam Schnebly), 3:39.5.
Girls 13-14
1. Paxton (Isabella Martinez, Mackenzie Tavenner, Kylie Parkins, Addi Seggebruch), 3:06.32.
Boys 13-14
1. Rantoul, 3:09.88.
Girls 15-18
1. Rantoul, 2:31.63; 2. Paxton (Katie Piatt, Bailey Bruns, Daiton Piatt, Madeline Royer), 2:42.59.
Boys 15-18
1. Rantoul, 2:21.87; 2. Paxton (Ashton Goss, Samuel Bice, Jordan Walder, Brandon Knight), 2:53.62.