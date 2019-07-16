MILFORD -- The Paxton Aquatic Wildcats finished second in a triangular swim meet held Saturday, July 13.
The Wildcats finished with a score of 179 while Milford finished first with a score of 215 and Danville finished third with a score of 121.
In the girls' age 9-10 100-meter medley relay, Gerane Kohl, Megan O'Dell, Alyssa Hahn and Ryleigh O'Dell finished first with a time of 1:45.32 while Payton Luebchow, Katie Piatt, Rylie Landess and Kayleigh Harper finished third with a time of 2:16.15.
In the girls' age 11-12 200-meter medley relay, Tanner Graham, Kia Krumwiede, Devani McClatchey and Joee Royer finished first with a time of 3:51.26.
In the girls' age 13-14 200-meter medley relay, Addi Seggebruch, Isabella Martinez, Bailey Bruns and Mackenzie Tavenner finished first with a time of 2:59.67 while Destani McClatchey, Elizabeth Hahn, Ryanna Parkins and Hope Welch finished third with a time of 4:57.66.
In the girls' age 11-12 50-meter freestyle, Joee Royer finished first with a time of 44.03 seconds while Destani McClatchey finished third with a time of 48.5 seconds while Kia Krumwiede finished fourth with a time of 49.05 seconds.
In the boys' 11-12 50-meter freestyle, Liam Schnebly finished first with a time of 41.14 seconds while Brayden Kief finsihed third with a time of 43.12 seconds while Carson Goss finished fifth with a time of 50.68 seconds.
Megan O'Dell finished first in the girls' age 9-10 25-meter breaststroke with a time of 26.77 seconds while Gerane Kohl finished fifth with a time of 33.55 seconds and Kayleigh Harper finished sixth with a time of 38.37 seconds.
Logan O'Dell finished first in the boys' age 9-10 25-meter breaststroke with a time of 27.18 seconds while Camden Waugh finished third with a time of 37.71 seconds.
Joee Royer finished first in the girls' age 11-12 50-meter breaststroke with a time of 55.07 seconds, followed by Destani McClatchey (third, 59.54), Tanner Graham (fourth, 1:00.44) and Kia Krumwiede (fifth, 1:02.2).
Brayden Kief finished first in the boys' age 11-12 50-meter breaststroke with a time of 50.92 seconds while Carson Goss finished fourth with a time of 1:08.26.
Brandon Knight finished first in the boys' age 15-18 50-meter breaststroke with a time of 40.9 seconds while Ashton Goss finished fourth with a time of 41.86 seconds and Jordan Walder finished seventh with a time of 55.55 seconds.
Katie Piatt finished first with a time of 33.85 seconds in the girls' age 8-and-under 25-meter backstroke while Lanyial Mumphrey finished fifth with a time of 1:47.04.
In the boys' age 8-and-under 25-meter backstroke, Caden Duley finished first with a time of 35.35 seconds while Weston Gustafson finished third with a time of 45.54 seconds.
Gerane Kohl and Payton Luebchow finished first and second, respectively, in the girls' age 9-10 25-meter backstroke with times of 28.67 and 31.33 seconds and Rylie Landess finished fifth with a time of 45.26 seconds.
Devani McClatchey and Tanner Graham finished first and second, respectively, in the girls' age 11-12 50-meter backstroke with times of 54.53 and 56.13 seconds.
Liam Schnebly finished first in the boys' age 11-12 50-meter backstroke with a time of 47.58 seconds while Brayden Kief finished third with a time of 58.17 seconds.
In the girls' age 9-10 100-meter freestyle relay, Gerane Kohl, Alyssa Hahn, Megan O'Dell and Ryleigh O'Dell finished first with a time of 1:37.64 and Kayleigh Harper, Rylie Landess, Payton Luebchow and Katie Piatt finished third with a time of 1:59.35.
In the girls' age 13-14 200-meter freestyle relay, Addi Seggebruch, Isabella Martinez, Mackenzie Tavenner and Bailey Bruns finished first with a time of 2:42.41. Payton Schnebly, Elizabeth Hahn, Devani McClatchey and Ryanna Parkins finished fourth with a time of 3:51.38.
In the boys' age 9-10 100-meter medley relay, Wyatt Gustafson, Camden Waugh, Logan O'Dell and Caden Duley finished second with a time of 2:20.06.
In the boys' age 15-18 200-meter medley relay, Jordan Walder, Ashton Goss, Brandon Knight and Samuel Bice finished second with a time of 2:53.47.
In the girls' age 8-and-under 25-meter freestyle, Katie Piatt finished second with a time of 29.9 seconds while Lanyial Mumphrey finished fifth with a time of 1:22.9.
In the girls' age 9-10 25-meter freestyle, Ryleigh O'Dell finished second with a time of 21.35 seconds while Kayleigh Harper finished third with a time of 24.36 seconds and Megan O'Dell finished fifth with a time of 25.61 seconds.
In the boys' age 9-10 25-meter freestyle, Logan O'Dell finished second with a time of 21.45 seconds while Wyatt Gustafson finished third with a time of 25.16 seconds and Camden Waugh finished fourth with a time of 31.46 seconds.
Katie Piatt finished second in the girls' age 8-and-under 25-meter breaststroke with a time of 34.56 while Lanyial Mumphrey finished fifth with a time of 1:11.59.
In the girls' age 13-14 50-meter breaststroke, Addi Seggebruch finished second with a time of 44.25 seconds while Mackenzie Tavenner finished fifth with a time of 52.52 seconds while Elizabeth Hahn finished seventh with a time of 1:12.11.
Samuel Bice finished second in the boys' age 13-14 50-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:02.53.
Logan O'Dell finished second in the boys' age 9-10 25-meter butterfly with a time of 25.48 seconds.
Destani McClatchey and Tanner Graham finished second and third, respectively, in the girls' age 11-12 50-meter butterfly with times of 55.31 and 59.33 seconds.
Liam Schnebly finished second in the boys' age 11-12 50-meter butterfly with a time of 1:02.7 while Carson Goss finished fourth with a time of 1:18.67.
In the boys' age 15-18 50-meter butterfly, Brandon Knight finished second with a time of 36.24 seconds while Ashton Goss finished sixth with a time of 50.44 seconds.
Addi Seggebruch finished second in the girls' 13-14 50-meter backstroke with a time of 43.36 seconds while Isabella Martinez finished fourth with a time of 1:11.9 and Payton Schnebly finished fifth a time of 2:15.73.
In the boys' age 13-14 50-meter backstroke, Samuel Bice finished second with a time of 1:16.94.
In the boys' age 9-10 100-meter freestyle relay, Wyatt Gustafson, Camden Waugh, Caden Duley and Logan O'Dell finished second with a time of 1:58.1.
In the girls' age 11-12 200-meter freestyle relay, Tanner Graham, Destani McClatchey, Kia Krumwiede and Joee Royer finished second with a time of 3:17.52.
In the girls' age 15-18 200-meter freestyle relay, Jaden Bender, Kylie Piatt, Daiton Piatt and Madeline Royer finished second with a time of 2:44.2.
In the girls' age 15-18 200-meter medley relay, Madeline Royer, Jaden Bender, Daiton Piatt and Kylie Piatt finished third with a time of 3:11.84.
In the boys' age 8-and-under 25-meter freestyle, Caden Duley finished third with a time of 26.36 seconds while Brendan Blangin finished fifth with a time of 29.5 seconds, Weston Gustafson finished sixth with a time of 35.04 seconds and Landry Whal finished seventh with a time of 49.59 seconds.
Samuel Bice finished third in the boys' age 13-14 50-meter freestyle with a time of 49.05 seconds.
In the boys' age 8-and-under 25-meter breaststroke, Brendan Blangin finished third with a time of 35.82 seconds while Caden Duley finished fourth with a time of 48.29 seconds and Weston Gustafson finished fifth with a time of 51.53 seconds.
Bailey Bruns finished third in the girls' age 13-14 50-meter butterfly with a time of 39.47 seconds while Mackenzie Tavenner finished sixth with a time of 56.1 seconds.
In the girls' age 15-18 50-meter butterfly, Daiton Piatt finished third with a time of 40.22 seconds while Madeline Royer finished fifth with a time of 43.4 seconds.
In the boys' age 9-10 25-meter backstroke, Wyatt Gustafson finished third with a time of 45.75 seconds while Camden Waugh finished fourth with a time of 47.82 seconds.
Daiton Piatt finished third in the girls' age 15-18 50-meter backstroke with a time of 48.58 seconds while Jaden Bender finished fifth with a time of 55.89 seconds and Kylie Parkins finished seventh with a time of 59.99 seconds.
In the boys' age 15-18 50-meter backstroke, Jordan Walder and Ashton Goss finished third and fourth, respectively, with times of 46.29 and 51.16 seconds.
In the boys' 15-18 200-meter freestyle relay, Samuel Bice, Jordan Walder, Ashton Goss and Brandon Knight finished third with a time of 2:41.4.
In the girls' age 13-14 50-meter freestyle, Bailey Bruns finished fourth with a time of 34.33 seconds while Isabella Martinez finished sixth with a time of 43.42 seconds and Payton Schnebly finished eighth with a time of 1:10.94.
Jaden Bender finished fourth in the girls' age 15-18 50-meter breaststroke with a time of 53 seconds while Kylie Piatt finished fifth with a time of 55.86 seconds.
Ryleigh O'Dell finished fourth in the girls' age 9-10 25-meter butterfly with a time of 30.93 seconds.
In the girls' age 15-18 50-meter freestyle, Madeline Royer finished fifth with a time of 38.79 seconds while Jaden Bender finished sixth with a time of 40.26 seconds and Kylie Piatt finished seventh with a time of 43.91 seconds.
SATURDAY, July 13
At Milford
Combined team scores
1. Milford, 215; 2. Paxton Aquatic Wildcats, 179; 3. Danville, 121.
100-meter medley relay
Girls 8-and-under
1. Milford, 2:42.33.
Boys 8-and-under
1. Milford, 2:28.1.
Girls 9-10
1. Paxton (Gerane Kohl, Megan O'Dell, Alyssa Hahn, Ryleigh O'Dell), 1:45.32; 2. Milford, 1:54.21; 3. Paxton (Payton Luebchow, Katie Piatt, Rylie Landess, Kayleigh Harper), 2:16.15.
Boys 9-10
1. Milford, 2:00.71; 2. Paxton (Wyatt Gustafson, Camden Waugh, Logan O'Dell, Caden Duley), 2:20.06.
200-meter medley relay
Girls 11-12
1. Paxton (Tanner Graham, Kia Krumwiede, Devani McClatchey, Joee Royer), 3:51.26.
Girls 13-14
1. Paxton (Addi Seggebruch, Isabella Martinez, Bailey Bruns, Mackenzie Tavenner), 2:59.67; 2. Milford, 3:24.05; 3. Paxton (Destani McClatchey, Elizabeth Hahn, Ryanna Parkins, Hope Welch), 4:57.66.
Boys 13-14
1. Danville, 2:51.44.
Girls 15-18
1. Danville, 2:34.16; 2. Milford, 2:52.18; 3. Paxton (Madeline Royer, Jaden Bender, Daiton Piatt, Kylie Piatt), 3:11.84.
Boys 15-18
1. Milford, 2:39.68; 2. Paxton (Jordan Walder, Ashton Goss, Brandon Knight, Samuel Bice), 2:53.47.
25-meter freestyle
Girls 8-and-under
1. Ruth Harms (MIL) 26.94; 2. Katie Piatt (PAX) 29.9; 3. Jaylin Lavicka (MIL) 32.42; 4. Evelyn Morts (MIL) 42.44; 5. Lanyial Mumphrey (PAX) 1:22.9.
Boys 8-and-under
1. Jackson Lavicka (MIL) 20.88; 2. Coby Brown (MIL) 22.0; 3. Caden Duley (PAX) 26.36; 4. Isaac Gibbs (MIL) 27.08; 5. Brendan Blangin (PAX) 29.5; 6. Weston Gustafson (PAX) 35.04; . Landry Whal (PAX) 49.59.
Girls 9-10
1. Vanysah (MIL) 19.04; 2. Ryleigh O'Dell (PAX) 21.35; 3. Kayleigh Harper (PAX) 24.36; 4. Madyson Reeder (MIL) 24.59; 5. Megan O'Dell (PAX) 25.61; 6. Molley Coffey (MIL) 27.62.
Boys 9-10
1. Noah Gibbs (MIL) 16.62; Logan O'Dell (PAX) 21.45; 3. Wyatt Gustafson (PAX) 25.16; 4. Camden Waugh (PAX) 31.46; 5. Brayden Dryer (DAN) 34.83; 6. Gabe Bivins (MIL) 35.15; 7. Waylon Champion (MIL) 38.38.
50-meter freestyle
Girls 11-12
1. Joee Royer (PAX) 44.03; 2. Vivian Hunter (DAN) 44.27; 3. Destani McClatchey (PAX) 48.5; 4. Kia Krumwiede (PAX) 49.05; 5. Isabella Rocotello (DAN) 56.54.
Boys 11-12
1. Liam Schnebly (PAX) 41.14; 2. Lucas Tyas (DAN) 41.61; 3. Brayden Kief (PAX) 43.12; 4. Vinny Staub (DAN) 46.08; 5. Carson Goss (PAX) 50.68; 6. Tristan Miles (DAN) 52.55.
Girls 13-14
1. Hazelyn Hunter (DAN) 32.08; 2. Amelia Burgin (DAN) 33.45; 3. Jahni Lavicka (MIL) 33.55; 4. Bailey Bruns (PAX) 34.33; 5. Reis McFarland (DAN) 38.04; 6. Isabella Martinez (PAX) 43.42; 7. Madyson Bennett (MIL) 46.76; 8. Payton Schnebly (PAX) 1:10.94.
Boys 13-14
1. Alexander Faulkner (DAN) 30.52; 2. Weston Jensen (MIL) 48.4; 3. Samuel Bice (PAX) 49.05.
Girls 15-18
1. Caley Mowrey (MIL) 32.52; 2. Abby Tovey (MIL) 33.35; 3. Isabelle Bruett (DAN) 34.5; 4. Ella Rogers (DAN) 37.87; 5. Madeline Royer (PAX) 38.79; 6. Jaden Bender (PAX) 40.26; 7. Kylie Piatt (PAX) 43.91; 8. Kiah Jensen (MIL) 44.25.
Boys 15-18
1. William Bruett (DAN) 30.52; 2. Caleb Van Hoveln (MIL) 32.15; 3. Brandon Knight (PAX) 32.73; 4. Clayton Powell (MIL) 33.89; 5. Cooper Frerichs (MIL) 35.02; 6. Jordan Walder (PAX) 43.26.
25-meter breaststroke
Girls 8-and-under
1. Ruth Harms (MIL) 29.93; 2. Katie Piatt (PAX) 34.56; 3. Evelyn Morts (MIL) 48.13; 4. Iris Champion (MIL) 49.76; 5. Lanyial Mumphrey (PAX) 1:11.59.
Boys 8-and-under
1. Coby Brown (MIL) 28.81; 2. Isaac Gibbs (MIL) 29.38; 3. Brendan Blangin (PAX) 35.82; 4. Caden Duley (PAX) 48.29; 5. Weston Gustafson (PAX) 51.53.
Girls 9-10
1. Megan O'Dell (PAX) 26.77; 2. Vanysah Hickman (MIL) 27.15; 3. Brycea Brown (MIL) 29.02; 4. Molly Coffey (MIL) 32.15; 5. Gerane Kohl (PAX) 33.55; 6. Kayleigh Harper (PAX) 38.37.
Boys 9-10
1. Logan O'Dell (PAX) 27.18; 2. Noah Bennett (MIL) 29.31; 3. Camden Waugh (PAX) 37.71; 4. Gabe Bivins (MIL) 38.79; 5. Waylon Champion (MIL) 51.03.
50-meter breaststroke
Girls 11-12
1. Joee Royer (PAX) 55.07; 2. Vivian Hunter (DAN) 56.06; 3. Destani McClatchey (PAX) 59.54; 4. Tanner Graham (PAX) 1:00.44; 5. Kia Krumwiede (PAX) 1:02.3; 6. Isabella Rocotello (DAN) 1:17.55.
Boys 11-12
1. Brayden Kief (PAX) 50.92; 2. Vinny Staub (DAN) 54.16; 3. Lucas Tyas (DAN) 57.01; 4. Carson Goss (PAX) 1:08.26.
Girls 13-14
1. Hazelyn Hunter (DAN) 41.62; 2. Addi Seggebruch (PAX) 44.25; 3. Reis McFarland (DAN) 50.81; 4. Jahni Lavicka (MIL) 50.89; 5. Mackenzie Tavenner (PAX) 52.52; 6. Madyson Bennett (MIL) 1:11.87; 7. Elizabeth Hahn (PAX) 1:12.11.
Boys 13-14
1. Alexander Faulkner (DAN) 44.14; 2. Samuel Bice (PAX) 1:02.53; 3. Weston Jensen (MIL) 1:12.88.
Girls 15-18
1. Abby Tovey (MIL) 46.9; 2. Macy Hayes (MIL) 48.87; 3. Ella Rogers (DAN) 49.9; 4. Jaden Bender (PAX) 53.0; 5. Kylie Piatt (PAX) 55.86; 6. Kiah Jensen (MIL) 1:06.58.
Boys 15-18
1. Brandon Knight (PAX) 40.9; 2. William Bruett (DAN) 41.08; 3. Caleb Van Hoveln (MIL) 41.65; 4. Ashton Goss (PAX) 41.86; 5. Zachary Hickman (MIL) 44.41; 6. Justin McGahan (MIL) 46.72; 7. Jordan Walder (PAX) 55.55.
25-meter butterfly
Girls 8-and-under
1. Ruth Harms (MIL) 32.02; 2. Jaylin Lavicka (MIL) 34.23; 3. Tabitha Gibbs (MIL) 56.34.
Boys 8-and-under
1. Cody Brown (MIL) 29.2; 2. Jackson Lavicka (MIL) 30.55; 3. Isaac Gibbs (MIL) 31.91.
Girls 9-10
1. Vanysah Hickman (MIL) 23.16; 2. Alyssa Hahn (PAX) 30.93; 3. Brycea Brown (MIL) 32.12; 4. Ryleigh O'Dell (PAX) 32.25; 5. Madyson Reeder (MIL) 33.72.
Boys 9-10
1. Noah Gibbs (MIL) 20.05; 2. Logan O'Dell (PAX) 25.48; 3. Brayden Dryer (DAN) 54.36.
50-meter butterfly
Girls 11-12
1. Vivian Hunter (DAN) 54.22; 2. Devani McClatchey (PAX) 55.31; 3. Tanner Graham (PAX) 59.33; 4. Isabella Rocotello (DAN) 1:12.07.
Boys 11-12
1. Lucas Tyas (DAN) 48.85; 2. Liam Schnebly (PAX) 1:02.7; 3. Tristan Miles (DAN) 1:09.08; 4. Carson Goss (PAX) 1:18.67.
Girls 13-14
1. Amelia Burgin (DAN) 37.5; 2. Jahni Lavicka (MIL) 38.22; 3. Bailey Bruns (PAX) 39.47; 4. Hazelyn Hunter (DAN) 41.62; 5. Reis McFarland (DAN) 45.54; 6. Mackenzie Tavenner (PAX) 56.1.
Boys 13-14
1. Alexander Faulkner (DAN) 36.58.
Girls 15-18
1. Caley Mowrey (MIL) 38.18; 2. Isabelle Bruett (DAN) 38.72; 3. Daiton Piatt (PAX) 40.22; 4. Abby Tovey (MIL) 42.12; 5. Madeline Royer (PAX) 43.4; 6. Ella Rogers (DAN) 46.9; 7. Macy Hayes (MIL) 49.35.
Boys 15-18
1. William Bruett (DAN) 35.93; 2. Brandon Knight (PAX) 36.24; 3. Zachary Hickman (MIL) 36.72; 4. Seth Van Hoveln (MIL) 39.03; 5. Cooper Frerichs (MIL) 43.32; 6. Ashton Goss (PAX) 50.44.
25-meter backstroke
Girls 8-and-under
1. Katie Piatt (PAX) 33.85; 2. Evelyn Morts (MIL) 47.34; 3. Jaylin Lavicka (MIL) 53.13; 4. Tabitha Gibbs (MIL) 56.3; 5. Lanyial Mumphrey (PAX) 1:47.04.
Boys 8-and-under
1. Caden Duley (PAX) 35.35; 2. Jackson Lavicka (MIL) 36.54; 3. Weston Gustafson (PAX) 45.54; 4. Isaiah Jensen (MIL) 51.97; 5. Neil Champion (MIL) 53.95.
Girls 9-10
1. Gerane Kohl (PAX) 28.67; 2. Payton Luebchow (PAX) 31.33; 3. Madyson Reeder (MIL) 32.73; 4. Molly Coffey (MIL) 39.04; 5. Rylie Landess (PAX) 45.26.
Boys 9-10
1. Noah Gibbs (MIL) 25.26; 2. Brayden Dryer (DAN) 43.02; 3. Wyatt Gustafson (PAX) 45.75; 4. Camden Waugh (PAX) 47.82; 5. Gabe Bivins (MIL) 48.36; 6. Waylon Champion (MIL) 55.99.
50-meter backstroke
Girls 11-12
1. Devani McClatchey (PAX) 54.53; 2. Tanner Graham (PAX) 56.13; 3. Isabella Rocotello (DAN) 1:03.9.
Boys 11-12
1. Liam Schnebly (PAX) 47.58; 2. Lucas Tyas (DAN) 51.29; 3. Brayden Kief (PAX) 58.17; 4. Vinny Staub (DAN) 1:04.98; 5. Tristan Miles (DAN) 1:18.92.
Girls 13-14
1. Amelia Burgin (DAN) 39.95; 2. Addi Seggebruch (PAX) 43.36; 3. Madyson Bennett (MIL) 1:08.56; 4. Isabella Martinez (PAX) 1:11.9; 5. Payton Schnebly (PAX) 2:15.73.
Boys 13-14
1. Weston Jensen (MIL) 1:06.65; 2. Samuel Bice (PAX) 1:16.94.
Girls 15-18
1. Isabelle Bruett (DAN) 39.64; 2. Caley Mowrey (MIL) 42.88; 3. Daiton Piatt (PAX) 48.58; 4. Kiah Jensen (MIL) 53.13; 5. Jaden Bender (PAX) 55.89; 6. Macy Hayes (MIL) 55.97; 7. Kylie Parkins (PAX) 59.99.
Boys 15-18
1. Clayton Powell (MIL) 40.66; 2. Seth Van Hoveln (MIL) 42.47; 3. Jordan Walder (PAX) 46.29; 4. Ashton Goss (PAX) 51.16; 5. Justin McGahan (MIL) 53.13.
100-meter freestyle relay
Girls 8-and-under
1. Milford, 2:41.01.
Boys 8-and-under
1. Milford, 1:53.62.
Girls 9-10
1. Paxton (Gerane Kohl, Alyssa Hahn, Megan O'Dell, Ryleigh O'Dell), 1:37.64; 2. Milford, 1:40.04; 3. Paxton (Kayleigh Harper, Rylie Landess, Payton Luebchow, Katie Piatt), 1:59.35.
Boys 9-10
1. Milford, 1:54.04; 2. Paxton (Wyatt Gustafson, Camden Waugh, Caden Duley, Logan O'Dell), 1:58.1.
200-meter freestyle relay
Girls 11-12
1. Milford, 2:47.07; 2. Paxton (Tanner Graham, Destani McClatchey, Kia Krumwiede, Joee Royer), 3:17.52.
Girls 13-14
1. Paxton (Addi Seggebruch, Isabella Martinez, Mackenzie Tavenner, Bailey Bruns), 2:42.41; 2. Milford, 2:43.5; 3. Danville, 2:56.27; 4. Paxton (Payton Schnebly, Elizabeth Hahn, Devani McClatchey, Ryanna Parkins), 3:51.38.
Boys 13-14
1. Danville, 2:58.08.
Girls 15-18
1. Milford, 2:35.11; 2. Paxton (Jaden Bender, Kylie Piatt, Daiton Piatt, Madeline Royer), 2:44.2.
Boys 15-18
1. Milford, 2:17.47; 2. Milford, 2:35; 3. Paxton (Samuel Bice, Jordan Walder, Ashton Goss, Brandon Knight), 2:41.4.