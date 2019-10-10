PAXTON -- A timeout was called after Armstrong-Potomac tied the second set of Wednesday's Paxton-Buckley-Loda Volleyball Classic match at 20-20 against host PBL.
From there, the host Panthers scored five unanswered points to clinch the match victory via a 25-13, 25-20 score.
"We were able to pull away with a five-point victory after that timeout," PBL head coach Lindsay Stalowy said. "I'm happy that we could go on a 5-0 run at the end."
After a PBL sideout, Jolee Hastings recorded an ace to extend the Panthers' lead to 22-20.
The bench made its contributions for PBL as Kendra Johnson record a kill in the first set and Jaden Bender recorded an ace, among other contributions.
"Each week, I feel like we have different players who show up and stand out, and it was no different tonight," Stalowy said. "Jolee did a great job. I think Kendra Johnson did a good job of taking big swings. We have a deep bench. I'm happy with how our girls perform when they get their opportunity."
Jasmine Miles recorded a kill to give PBL a 1-0 lead in the first set. After three straight sideouts, Armstrong-Potomac took a 3-2 lead.
Addison Oyer then tied the game for PBL with a kill before Makayla Klann recorded an ace to give the Panthers a 4-3 lead.
Another kill by Oyer and an ace by Makenna Klann extended a 5-4 PBL lead to 7-4. Oyer then tallied a kill to make the score 8-5.
After the Trojans scored three straight points to tie the game at 8-8, Oyer recorded a kill, Kendra Johnson tallied her kill and Bender recorded her ace to help extend PBL's lead to 13-8. Brooke Walder then recorded a kill to make the score 15-9.
An ace by Abbie Schmidt and another kill by Walder further extended the Panthers' lead to 18-9. A kill by Hannah Schwarz made the score 22-11 before Walder tallied another kill to make it 23-13.
"Brooke had a great first set," Stalowy said. "In the second set, she played really well defensively. Brooke has been doing really well for us these past few weeks. I'm really happy with that. She's mixing up her shot. She's running different routes. She's done a really good job for us."
The Panthers tallied their 25th point of the first set via an Oyer kill.
Schmidt recorded an ace to give PBL a 1-0 lead in the second set. After A-P took a 3-1 lead, kills by Walder and Oyer tied the game before Oyer recorded a block to give the Panthers a 4-3 lead.
After the Trojans sided out to tie the game again, Walder and Oyer tallied two kills to give PBL a 8-4 advantage. The Panthers extended their lead to 11-5, and then 12-6, before A-P cut its deficit to 13-11.
Miles recorded a kill to make the score 14-11. After the Trojans scored two straight points, a kill by Walder and two kills by Oyer extended PBL's lead to 17-13.
Following two more points scored by A-P, Oyer recorded a couple of kill to make the score 18-15 and 20-16 before the Trojans scored four straight points to tie the game at 20-20.
The Panthers' match-clinching, five-point run ensued, with Schwarz recording a kill to score the 25th point.
"The second set wasn't as fast or clean as I would have liked," Stalowy said. "Armstrong did a good job of mixing up their shots and keeping us on our heels."
Later that Wednesday, PBL (20-4) won 25-12, 25-9 over Cissna Park.