PAXTON -- There were some tears of joy after Paxton-Buckley-Loda claimed first place in the PBL Volleyball Classic on Saturday.
The tears first came from Toni Molck, the team's bookkeeper whose granddaughter, Addison Oyer, was one of three Panthers who received all-tournament honors after PBL defeated Monticello 21-25, 25-23, 15-19 in the championship match.
“I think she was really happy for her granddaughter, Addison, so it kind of made all of us tear up," PBL head coach Lindsay Stalowy said. "On top of it, it’s been a really long day, so to be able to come out with a win after two three-set matches was an exciting afternoon for us.”
After losing the first set against Monticello, PBL trailed 6-1 in the second set. After a sideout, Oyer -- who finished the title match with 13 kills, one block, 12 digs and one ace -- recorded a kill to cut PBL's deficit to 6-3.
The Panthers scored the next three points to tie the game before another kill by Oyer tied the game at 8-8. Kendra Johnson -- who had six kills, two assists and five digs in the championship match -- tallied two kills to knot it up at 10-10.
“Kendra Johnson had an awesome last match for us," Stalowy said. "She really kept us in it. I’m really pleased with the way she played.”
Jaden Bender -- who finished the title match with one ace, three digs and one assist -- recorded an ace to give PBL an 11-10 lead before Monticello reclaimed the advantage at 14-11. After PBL sided out, the Sages scored the next two points to extend their lead to 16-12.
Brooke Walder -- who had three kills, two blocks and two digs -- tipped the ball over the net to help cut PBL's deficit to 16-14. After a Monticello sideout, the Panthers scored the next three points to tie the game at 17-17, with Oyer hitting the ball over the net to tally the game-tying point.
After the Sages reclaimed the lead at 19-17, PBL sided out before Oyer recorded a couple of kills to give the Panthers a 20-19 lead.
Another tip over the net by Oyer tied the game at 21-21. After Monticello sided out to reclaim the lead, Baylee Cosgrove -- who finished the championship match with six kills -- recorded a kill to tie the game at 22-22 and Jasmine Miles -- who had three kills, five blocks and three digs during the title match -- tallied a block to give PBL a 23-22 lead it would not surrender.
Makenna Klann -- who finished the title match with 13 assists, one kill and seven digs -- tipped the ball over the net to score PBL's 25th point of the second set.
“It was a very smart heads-up play by Makenna at that moment," Stalowy said. "We started seeing a lot of success in the middle of set two tipping on them, so we just went back to it in set three, and it worked for us.”
In the third set, Abbie Schmidt -- who finished the title match with 18 assists, four digs and one ace -- recorded an ace and Cosgrove tallied a kill to give PBL a 2-0 lead. After Monticello scored two straight points to tie the game, the Panthers (23-4) sided out to reclaim the lead at 3-2.
From there, three straight kills by oyer and one block by the Panthers helped extend their advantage to 9-2. After Monticello sided out, a kill by Miles helped PBL extend its lead to 11-3.
The Sages scored five of the next six points before Johnson recorded a kill to make the score 13-8. After Monticello scored two straight points, Bender recorded a service point and Miles recorded a kill to extend PBL's lead to 17-10.
Johnson recorded a block to make the score 18-12, before an Oyer tip and a Walder extended PBL's advantage from 19-15 to 21-15. Cosgrove recorded a kill to make the score 24-18 before the two teams traded sideouts to end the match.
It was not the first time PBL rallied from a game-one loss that Saturday, as the Panthers defeated Lexington 23-25, 25-17, 15-9 in pool play.
“This team likes to compete. I know they’re not going to give up easily," Stalowy said. "To see them come out in sets two and three against Lexington and Monticello, I was pleased with that.”
The Panthers broke a 14-14 tie in the second set with nine straight points, including a kill and a block from Oyer -- who finished the match against Lexington with 10 kills, two blocks and eight digs -- that made the score 20-14 and 22-14, respectively. After Lexington sided out to cut its deficit to 23-15, Oyer recorded another kill to extend the Panthers' lead to 24-15.
After the Minutemen scored two straight points, PBL sided out to end game two.
In game three, Oyer recorded a kill and a block and Walder -- who finished the Lexington match with three kills, five blocks and one dig -- and MIles -- who had six kills and four blocks against Lexington -- each recorded a kill to help the Panthers start with a 6-1 lead.
A block and a kill by Hannah Schwarz -- who had three kills and one block against Monticello and one kill and three blocks against Lexington -- made the score 8-2 and 10-4, respectively. Kendra Johnson -- who had seven kills and two digs against Lexington -- recorded a kill to extend PBL's advantage to 11-5.
Walder recorded a block to make the score 14-8 before the two teams traded sideouts to end the match.
In a 25-9, 25-7 victory over Rantoul, Oyer had 12 kills, one block and three digs while Jasmine Miles had seven kills and one block. Brooke Walder had four kills, one assist, one block and one dig while Makenna Klann had three aces, 10 assists and one dig and Abbie Schmidt had 10 assists, two digs and one ace.
Makayla Klann had nine digs and three assists while Carly Mutchmore had six digs and two aces.
Along with Oyer, Makayla Klann and Schmidt were also named to the all-tournament team.
“They are continuously-strong performers for us, and that’s crucial," Stalowy said.
PBL def. Monticello 21-25, 25-23, 25-19
At Paxton
For PBL (23-4), kills: Addison Oyer 13, Kendra Johnson 6, Baylee Cosgrove 6; Jasmine Miles 3, Hannah Schwarz 3, Brooke Walder 3, Makenna Klann; aces: Oyer, Schmidt, Jaden Bender; blocks: Miles 5, Walder 2, Oyer, Schwarz; digs: Makayla Klann 33, Oyer 12, Carly Mutchmore 10, Makenna Klann 7, Johnson 5, Schmidt 4, Miles 3, Bender 3, Walder 2, Jolee Hastings; assists: Schmidt 18, Makenna Klann 13, Johnson 2, Makayla Klann, Bender.
PBL def. Lexington 23-25, 25-17, 15-9
At Paxton
For PBL, kills: Addison Oyer 10, Kendra Johnson 7, Jasmine Miles 6, Brooke Walder 3, Makenna Klann, Hannah Schwarz; aces: Carly Mutchmore 3, Makayla Klann 2, Makenna Klann 2, Abbie Schmidt; blocks: Walder 5, Miles 4, Schwarz 3, Oyer 2; digs: Makayla Klann 24, Oyer 8, Mutchmore 7, Schmidt 6, Kendra Johnson 2, Makenna Klann, Walder; assists: Schmidt 15, Makenna Klann 14, Makayla Klann.
PBL def. Rantoul 25-9, 25-7
At Paxton
For PBL, kills: Addison Oyer 12, Jasmine Miles 7, Brooke Walder 4, Baylee Cosgrove, Sydney Murphy; aces: Makenna Klann 3, Carly Mutchmore 2, Abbie Schmidt, Jolee Hastings; blocks: Oyer, Miles, Walder; digs: Makayla Klann 9, Mutchmore 6, Oyer 3, Schmidt 2, Makenna Klann, Walder, Cosgrove; assists: Makenna Klann 10, Schmidt 10, Makayla Klann 3, Walder.