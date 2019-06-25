LAKE IROQUOIS — The Lake Escape 2019 races held at 7 a.m. Saturday, June 22, are in their second year as 5K, 10K, and kid runs around Lake Iroquois and Bayles Lakes.
On July 8, 2018, there was an inversion of the lake water at Lake Iroquois, this resulting in the tie up of water oxygen and the death of most of our game fish. To that end, the 2019 race was dedicated to raising funds to restore the lake.
According to Jim Shearl, LIA board member, the LIA members immediately stepped up and cleaned the lake of the dead fish, and have donated generously toward the restoration. The restoration plan includes adding new games fish, increasing the amount of aquatic plants to support the fish and the addition of PVC pipe structures to provide long-term fish beds.
In addition to the contributions that have been coming in since the incident, the contributions associated with the 2019 Lake Escape race have been substantial.
The Lake Escape is a shared event supported by both LIA and Bayles Lake.
The race course included running the streets of both lakes and involved 94 runners out of 133 entries. Last year, the race had 89 entries and 69 finishers.
The races for both the 5K and 10K were set up as male and female divisions and by age groups. There was also an overall male and female winner for both the 5K and 10K.
Alison Sizemore was the female open winner with a time of 20:12.3 in the 5K while Elsie Sizemore and Aaliyah Hernandez finished first and second, respectively, in the female age 14-and-under group with times of 25:34.9 and 41:23.2, Amanda Muhl and Angelina Shervino finished first and second, respectively, in the female age 15-19 group with times of 36:19.1 and 51:07.1, Julie Bleich and Rachel Morlan finished in the top two in the female age 20-29 group with times of 29:42.4 and 42:53.8, respectively, and Carolina Vance and Erica Tibbetts finished first and second, respectively, in the female age 30-39 group with times of 29:12.2 and 31:26.1.
In the female age 40-49 group, Sara Myers finished first with a time of 26:57.5, followed by Kim Bleich (30:33.6), Martha McSims (31:52.7), Dulcy Ludwig (33:46.6), Traci Wilt (37:16.2), Tammy McSims (42:58.8), Bobbi Kral (45:04.5), Heidi Shervino (51:06) and Suzzette Hesser (56:55.6).
In the female age 50-59 group, Lorri Howes finished first with a time of 30:18.1, followed by Michelle Hart (31:46.7), Deb Singleton (36:54.2) and Tammy Milburn (46:18.1). In the femage age 60-69 group, Wilma Bennett, Chris Kolakowski and Janet Vance finished in the top three with times of 33:46.6, 35:50.8 and 46:24.2, respectively.
In the male 30-39 group, Calvin Young, Jose Nambo and Cory Barham finished in the top three with times of 23:59.1, 24:26.6 and 24:36.5, respectively. in the male age 40-49 group, Marc Mills finished first with a time of 21:18.9, followed by Steven Dunlavey (40:36.7), Brian Moline (41:24.9) and Steve Shervino (51:06.6).
In the male age 50-59 group, Bradley Fairfield finished first with a time of 23:36.9, followed by David Nielsen (25:53.4) and John Neubaum (30:06.8).
In the male age 60-69 group, Irvin Bane finished first with a time of 23:37.2, followed by Jeff Howes (29:38.9), Stu Trumbo (34:37.4) and Timothy Brown (43:27).
Dustin Franckey won the male open group with a time of 37:27.7.
In the male age 14-and-under group, Taten Ludwig finished first with a time of 20:27.1, followed by Rocky Shervino (26:17.6), Waylon Jones (29:10), Frankie Shervino (51:06.4) and Killian Shearl (54:53).
In the male age 15-19 group, Derek Dayton and Ethan Freehill finished first and second, respectively, with times of 19:11.8 and 25:30.1.
Richard Catlett finished first in the male age 20-29 group with a time of 23:37.3.
Melissa Singleton finished first in the 10K’s female age 15-19 age group with a time of 57:42.
In the female age 20-29 group, Elli Sellinger finished first with a time of 44:51.7, followed by Kathryn Funderburg (52:22.2), Amy Bailey (57:14.7) and Brittany Ashmore (1:05:05.5).
In the female age 30-39 group, Emily Floess finished first with a time of 51:33.8, followed by Nikki Grohler (53:27.1), Laura Van Buer (55:20.3), Lauren Trapp (56:54), Bridget Melton (59:04.9), Erika Kramer (59:16.3), Janet Slater (1:02:43.4), Jenny Klein (1:03:04.6) and Hanah Choi (1:11:57.3).
Emily Tillmand finished first in the female open 10K race with a time of 42:11.1.
In the male age 40-49 group, Nic Carter finished first with a time of 40:32.7, Juan Salas (47:42.8), Scott Silverman (48:16.1), Jason Moser (54:38.9), David Durham (58:10.1), Christopher Korose (59:04) and Kyle Timmons (1:01:58.9).
In the male age 50-59 group, David Ammermann, Scott Hesser and Andy Boyd finished first, second and third, respectively, with times of 52:07.2, 53:56.7 and 54:20.3.
In the male age 60-69 group, Daniel Gerber finished first with a time of 58:48, followed by James Doyle (1:00:33.9) and John Schimmel (1:01:52.7).
Tom Gelsthorpe won the male open group with a time of 36:59.6. Thomas Stone won the male age 20-29 with a time of 39:25.8.
In the male age 30-39 group, Jordan Harpst finished first with a time of 42:34.2, followed by Chris Van Buer (44:19.0), Tyler Reifsteck (50:19.5) and Nate Klein (58:09.8).
In the female age 40-49 group, Alison Jones finished first with a time of 44:18, followed by Dawn Elliot (58:11.5), Jen Ingram (59:25.9), Joni Huisman (59:52.2), Katie Austman (59:52.5), Melissa Lux (1:01:03.7) and Tracy Kleparski (1:12:44.1).
In the female age 50-59 group, Kimberly Eveland, Tina Ammermann and Becky Witt finished first, second and third, respectively, with times of 1:02:29.9, 1:02:46.3 and 1:12:44.4.
Dianne Cherry and Nancy Sivertsen finished first and second, respectively, in the female age 60-69 group with times of 1:01:01.6 and 1:04:25.3.
The sponsors were Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative, Gibson Area Hospital/Paxton Community Wellness, GElite Paxton, Paxton True Value Hardware and Rental, Body N Sole Savoy, Murdock’s, IGA Paxton, Hudson Drugs, Harvest Ale, Federated Bank of Loda, ERH Enterprises, Great Harvest Bread Company in Champaign, AMC Theaters Champaign, Austin Curtis-Edward Jones Financial Services, Putt Zone Champaign, Bayer Seed Production Facility of Farmer City, McAllister’s Deli Champaign, Monical’s Pizza Paxton, Corelife Eatery Champaign and Tammy Junker Cowell Photography.
Donations were made by Perry and Deborah Draper, John Neubaum, Dianne Cherry, John Schimmel, Nancy Sivertsen, Clara Brown, Nicholas Heller, Bobbi Kral, Tom Goelsthorpe, Mark Dixon, Tyler Reifsteck and the Tracy Rodriguez family.
“A special thank you to the many volunteers from LIA and Bayles Lake who made the races possible,” Shearl stated in a press release. “Kudos to Tammy Junker Cowell Photography of Gibson City for the photos.”