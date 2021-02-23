The PBL Lady Panther’s girls basketball team hosted Dwight on Feb. 22 where they were able to pick up the win 55-50.
Dwight’s Rylee Farris put up the first two points of the game at the 6:45 mark, followed by a successful three-point shot to make the score 5-0. Two stolen balls that resulted in layups from Dwight’s Kayla Kodat put the Panthers at a 9-0 deficit and forced a PBL timeout. After play resumed, PBL’s Baylee Cosgrove was sent to the line with just under four minutes left in the first quarter to make both shots and put the Panthers on the board 9-2. However, another steal from Dwight’s Kodat resulted in yet another layup making the score 11-2. PBL then managed to score at about the 2:30 mark, however Dwight’s Kassy Kodat responded with a basket of her own. The teams continued to battle as PBL continued to make key maneuvers that allowed them to trail by just six points, 15-9 with thirty seconds left in the first quarter. A three pointer from Cosgrove followed by a buzzer beating half court shot also by Cosgrove tied the game up 15-15 to start quarter two.
Dwight’s Kassy Kodat was sent to the line to make one of her two free throws after a foul from the Panthers’ Hannah Schwarz at 6:45 in the second quarter, making the score 16-15. Another foul from the Panthers under the hoop resulted in another successful free throw show from Dwight, but was quickly answered with a PBL three-pointer to take the lead 18-17 with 6:20 left in the half. At the 5:46 mark, PBL’s Schwarz was able to put up a successful layup to extend the Panther’s lead to five points 22-17 and resulted in a timeout from Dwight. PBL’s Cosgrove managed a layup of her own with 4:25 left in the first half. At 3:10, Dwight’s Kayla Kodat was able to knock down a three-pointer to make it a four point game 24-20. Kassy Kodat was then sent to the line to make both after a PBL foul, making the score 24-22 with 2:19 left in the second quarter of play. Another successful three-point shot from Kayla Kodat with just under a minute left gave Dwight a brief lead 25-24 but was answered with a three-pointer from the Panthers’ Schwarz made the score 27-25. Another shot from past the three-point line, this time from PBL’s Lorena Arnett gave the Panthers a 30-25 lead moving into halftime.
The Panthers were then able to put up another 25 points in the second half of the game, while holding Dwight to 25 as well and allowing them to take a close, but well-earned victory over Dwight 55-50.
Leading the Panther’s at the rim was senior Baylee Cosgrove. Cosgrove managed 24 points at the rim while junior Lorena Arnett picked up 10 points of her own. Hannah Schwarz finished her night off with eight points while Mallorie Ecker contributed six.
The PBL Lady Panthers will look to take on Clifton Central on the road on March 1 and will host Tuscola for their last regular season game of the year on March 4.