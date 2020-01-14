GILMAN — The GCMS Falcons’ girls’ basketball team defeated Iroquois West 50-34 on Saturday in Gilman.
The win improved GCMS’s record to 6-13 on the season.
Leading the Falcons was Emily Clinton with 13 points, followed by Abby Spiller, Ryleigh Brown and Hannah Hathaway with 10 points each.
For the Raiders, Shea Small had a game-high 14 points followed by 10 from Abby Kocher.
Tremont 54, GCMS 34
The Falcons fell 54-34 to Tremont on Thursday. Scoring for GCMS were Spiller (10), Hathaway (8), Emily Clinton (5), Brown (4) and Rylee Tompkins and Skyler Funk (1 each). Tremont was led by Alli Fuller with 10 points.
El Paso-Gridley up next
The Falcons will take on El Paso-Gridley at home at 7 p.m. Jan. 13.