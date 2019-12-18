PAXTON -- The Paxton Knights of Columbus Council #8229 will host a free-throw shooting contest for boys and girls ages 9 through 14.
The contest will take place on Sunday, Jan. 12, at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.
This is a free activity. Winners of the contest are eligible for a district contest, then a regional contest, and ultimately a state contest if they keep advancing.
Those looking to participate can contact Trent Eshleman at coachesh11@gmail.com or (217) 841-5621.