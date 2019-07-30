BUCKLEY -- Storm Joop of the Gifford-Flatville Giflats was selected as the winner of the the Eastern Illinois Baseball League's Ralph Loschen Award for most outstanding player.
Joop finished his year hitting .519 through 52 at-bats -- which also earned him the Dick Franzen Award, which is awarded to the league's batting champion -- with 19 RBIs, a home run, four stolen bases and 15 runs scored.
Jake Stewart of the Buckley Dutchmasters was also nominated for the award at Tuesday's league board meeting. Stewart hit .460 through 50 at-bats with seven RBIs, seven stolen bases and 18 runs scored.
Cade Sestak, also of the Giflats, was selected as the winner of the Virgil Scheiwe Award for league's most outstanding pitcher.
Sestak finished the regular season with an earned-run average of 3.27 with 33 strikeouts, a 6-2 record and one save through 44 innings pitched. Sestak was one of five pitchers nominated for the award.
Scott Runyan (2.81 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 5-1 record, 41 2/3 innings pitched) of the Buckley Dutchmasters, Will Horve (2.63 ERA, 53 strikeouts, 3-3 record, 51 1/3 innings pitched) of the Paxton Swedes, Colton Carr (1.93 ERA, 28 strikeouts, 3-2 record, 32 2/3 innings pitched) of the Royal Giants and Ben Williamson (2.51 ERA, 54 strikeouts, 3-3 record, one save, 43 innings pitched) of Game Seven Legacy were also nominated.
The individual awards will be presented prior to game two of the EI League Tournament championship series, which is scheduled to be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at a site to be determined.