CHAMPAIGN—Cross Country teams from all over the region made their way to St. Thomas More High School for the Saber Corn Classic. The day was warm with temperatures hitting 80 degrees by 9 a.m. The girls varsity race kicked off first. Iroquois West and PBL both took part. The girls team from Monticello took first place. PBL finished fourth. Trixie Johnson was the high finisher for the Panthers. She crossed the finish line fourth overall with a time of 20:12.8. Lorena Arnett (23:44.7), Mackenzie Swan (23:47.3), Sydney Pickens (25:53.2), Bailey Luebchow (26:53.8) and Kate Wilson (28:47.7) all contributed to the PBL place.
The Iroquois West girls team did not have the minimum number of runners to compete in team category. Samantha Hartke (23:414.7) placed 22nd, followed by Riley Klump (28:15.0) in 53rd, Kaylee Cote (28:35.4) in 54th and Kaylen Cote (30:08.7) in 64th.
PBL's Ryder James was the big winner on the boys side. He finished first with a time of 16:38.3. The PBL boy's team finished third behind OHS (first) and Monticello (second). Aiden Kerr (18:49.7) crossed the finish line in 11th followed by Keagan Busboom (18:55.1) in 12th. Daniel Busby (19:56.2) finished 23rd, Isaiah Busby (20:32.8) 30th and Tyson Franckey (23:52.8) 49th.