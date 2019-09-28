ST. JOSEPH — Ryder James set a school record with a time of 14:55.32 for the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys cross country team at the Spartan Classic on Saturday.
As a team, the PBL boys placed seventh with a score of 205.
Nik Schnabel finished 34th with a time of 16:47.29 while Ashton Goss finished 44th with a time of 17:00.72. Daniel Busby finished 53rd with a time of 17:10.69 while Paul Clearly placed 80th with a time of 17:43.18, Jesse Barfield finished 84th with a time of 17:46.13 and Keagan Busboom finished 126th with a time of 18:45.49.
The PBL girls placed 11th with a score of 358 and won the Fred Guyot Comeback award.
Madeline Royer finished 35th individually for the PBL girls with a time of 20:18.02, followed by teammates Lorena Arnett (58th, 21:20.01), Alexis Putnam (69th, 22:03.04), Gracie Smith (80th, 22:54.08), Jordan Parrish (116th, 25:22.92) and Mandy Muhl (127th, 28:51.91).
SPARTAN CLASSIC
At St. Joseph
BOYS
1. Urbana University, 81; 2. Monticello, 90; 3. St. Joseph-Ogden, 132; 4. El Paso-Gridley, 138; 5. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 153; 6. La Salette, 204; 7. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 205; 8. Tolono Unity, 249; 9. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 298; 10. Tremont, 327; 11. Effingham St. Anthony, 329; 12. Carlinville, 352; 13. Tuscola, 379; 14. Heyworth, 383; 15. Seeger, 399; 16. Shelbyville, 426; 17. Cumberland, 464; 18. Teutopolis, 473; 19. Liberty, 503; 20. Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, 527; 21. Sullivan, 554; 22. Tri-Valley, 556; 23. Delavan, 563; 24. Neoga, 624; 25. Cowden-Herrick, 644; 26. Armstrong, 672.
Top individuals
1. Ryder James (PBL) 14:55.32; 2. Aryan Lalwani (UNI) 15:02.17; 3. Layton Hall (ALAH) 15:02.93; 4. Henry Kraatz (UNI) 15:21.93; 5. Lelend Sumer (TRE) 15:25.71; 6. Josh Baysore (MON) 15:31.94; 7. Colby Johnson (DM) 15:37.71; 8. Brandon Mattsey (SJO) 15:41.28; 9. Brian Dust (STA) 15:47.33; 10. Noah Penry (HEY) 16:01.79.
Other PBL results — 34. Nik Schnabel, 16:47.29; 44. Ashton Goss, 17:00.72; 53. Daniel Busby, 17:10.69; 80. Paul Cleary, 17:43.18; 84. Jesse Barfield, 17:46.13; 126. Keagan Busboom, 18:45.49.
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Unity, 48; 2. Monticello, 63; 3. St. Joseph-Ogden, 106; 4. Urbana University, 134; 5. Seeger, 149; 6. Tremont, 168; 7. Shelbyville, 195; 8. El Paso-Gridley, 215; 9. Teutopolis, 319; 10. Tri-Valley, 329; 11. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 358; 12. Cumberland, 370; 13. Maroa-Forsyth, 378; 14. Tuscola, 400; 15. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 407; 16. Effingham St. Anthony, 428; 17. Carlinville, 433; 18. Neoga, 486; 19. Heyworth, 504; 20. Cowden-Herrick, 511.
Top individuals
1. Mabry Bruhn (MON) 17:27.1; 2. Ailey Mitchell (SHEL) 17:33.11; 3. Kate Ahmari (UNI) 17:37.76; 4. Rachel Koon (MON) 17:52.69; 5. Kylie Decker (UNITY) 18:18.49; 6. Evy Atkins (UNITY) 18:20.31; 7. Jillian Plotner (SJO) 18:29.34; 8. Lizzy Freidinger (TRE) 18:30.92; 9. Jennifer Romero (SEE) 18:31.58; 10. Taylor Joop (UNITY) 18:32.17.
PBL results — 35. Madeline Royer, 20:18.02; 58. Lorena Arnett, 21:20.01; 69. Alexis Putnam, 22:03.04; 80. Gracie Smith, 22:54.08; 116. Jordan Parrish, 25:22.92; 127. Mandy Muhl, 28:51.91.