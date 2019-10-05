CLIFTON -- Ryder James set a meet record at the Twin Valley Conference Meet.
The Paxton-Buckley-Loda sophomore boys cross country runner finished Saturday's meet with a time of 15:43. The original record was set last year by Clifton Central's Isaiah Ditta, who finished Saturday's conference meet in second place with a time of 15:51.
Maddie Royer had a first-place finish for PBL on the girls' side with a time of 20:26.
The PBL boys finished second as a team with a score of 42, behind first-place Clifton Central (22). The PBL girls placed second with a score of 51, behind Beecher (20).
Nik Schnabel and Ashton Goss each finished in the top 10 in the boys' race. Schnabel finished eighth with a time of 17:20 while Goss placed 10th with a time of 17:41.
Keagan Busboom finished 11th with a time of 17:56 while Liam McMullin finished 13th with a time of 18:02, Daniel Busby placed 15th with a time of 18:08 and Paul Cleary finished 21st with a time of 19:17.
Lorena Arnett placed in the top 10 on the girls' side with a 10th-place time of 22:09, followed by Alexis Putnam (14th, 23:21), Gracie Smith (15th, 24:27), Jordan Parrish (20th, 27:00) and Mandy Muhl (23rd, 30:34).
TWIN VALLEY CONFERENCE MEET
At Clifton
BOYS
Team scores
1. Clifton Central, 22; 2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 42; 3. Iroquois West, 75; 4. Beecher, 107.
Top individuals
1. Ryder James (PBL) 15:43; 2. Isaiah Ditta (CC) 15:51; 3. Trevor Swanson (CC) 16:12; 4. Mari Anthony (CC) 16:20; 5. Connor Price (IW) 16:51; 6. Jerod Snejberg (CC) 17:01; 7. Blake Stua (CC) 17:10; 8. Nik Schnabel (PBL) 17:20; 9. Caden Chamness (CC) 17:28; 10. Ashton Goss (PBL) 17:41.
Other PBL results -- 11. Keagan Busboom, 17:56; 13. Liam McMullin, 18:02; 15. Daniel Busby, 18:08; 21. Paul Cleary, 19:17.
Tri-Point results -- 19. Jose Amador, 18:41; 32. Ayden McNeil, 24:48.
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Beecher, 20; 2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 51; 3. Iroquois West, 53.
Top individuals
1. Maddie Royer (PBL) 20:26; 2. Tori Fasano (BEE) 20:37; 3. Sidney Marquie (CC) 20:54; 4. Madison Marquie (CC) 21:17; 5. Sydney Bonham (BEE) 21:19; 6. Trinity bonham (BEE) 21:26; 7. Kasey Swanson (BEE) 21:42; 8. Christina Wang (BEE) 21:45; 9. Samantha Hartke (IW) 21:46; 10. Lorena Arnett (PBL) 22:09.
PBL results -- 14. Alexis Putnam, 23:21; 15. Gracie Smith, 24:27; 20. Jordan Parrish, 27:00; 23. Mandy Muhl, 30:34.
Tri-Point results -- 21. Mikaayla English, 28:12; 22. Margie Billerback, 29:03.