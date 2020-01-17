PEORIA — It will be a two-city race between Champaign and Peoria to win the right to host the high school boys’ basketball state finals.
The deadline to submit bids was Jan. 10, and the Illinois High School Association on Thursday released the cities that submitted bids.
As expected, Champaign put in a bid for the boys’ finals at State Farm Center. The current site for the boys’ finals, the Peoria Civic Center, put in two bids: one to host just the boys’ finals and another to host the boys’ and girls’ finals.
And the current site for the girls’ finals, Redbird Arena in Normal, submitted a bid to keep that event.
No northern Illinois towns put their hat in the ring. The Register Star reported last June that Rockford was thinking about doing so.
In the last round of bids, in 2015, the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates was among the hopefuls.
The IHSA does not release specifics on the bids, which are for three years starting in 2021. But it is certain that each has a big financial commitment.
IHSA officials will now visit the sites and make a recommendation to the group’s board for a final vote on April 21.