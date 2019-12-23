Tuscola vs. GCMS, 10 a.m. Thursday
Oakwood vs. Tuscola, 6 p.m. Thursday
GCMS vs. Monticello, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
GCMS vs. Oakwood, 2 p.m. Friday
Monticello vs. Tuscola, 3:30 p.m. Friday
PBL vs. Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Quincy Notre Dame vs. St. Thomas More, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Rockford Lutheran, 8 p.m. Thursday
Sterling vs. Rantoul, 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Fisher vs. Milford, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record (18-12)
Tuscola
Tuscola
GCMS
GCMS
Tuscola
PBL
STM
SJ-O
Rantoul
Milford
Both PBL and GCMS will face some stiff competition in Monticello over the holiday weekend.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (21-9)
Tuscola
Tuscola
Monticello
Oakwood
Tuscola
PBL
QND
SJ-O
Sterling
Milford
Hop on the Jalen Quinn bandwagon while there’s still room. The Tuscola sophomore standout can light up a scoreboard and get his teammates involved. The Division I recruit has Illinois, Missouri and Purdue interested in his talents, with more surely to follow.
Ryan Birch, Rantoul Press (19-11)
Tuscola
Tuscola
Monticello
GCMS
Tuscola
PBL
STM
SJ-O
Sterling
Fisher
The Bunnies have struggled to start the season, but look for them to get to 1-0 in the BSN Classic.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (21-9)
Tuscola
Tuscola
Monticello
GCMS
Tuscola
Ridgeview
QND
SJ-O
Sterling
Fisher
Well, I guess it’s pretty clear I’m driving the Tuscola bandwagon this week. Sophomore point guard Jalen Quinn is obviously a top player in the area, but the Warriors have some depth that make them even more dangerous.
Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (19-11)
Tuscola
Tuscola
GCMS
GCMS
Tuscola
PBL
QND
SJ-O
Sterling
Fisher
Monticello’s Holiday Hoopla one of my favorite events of the year. My bet to win it all: Paxton-Buckley-Loda.