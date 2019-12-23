Listen to this article

Tuscola vs. GCMS, 10 a.m. Thursday

Oakwood vs. Tuscola, 6 p.m. Thursday

GCMS vs. Monticello, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

GCMS vs. Oakwood, 2 p.m. Friday

Monticello vs. Tuscola, 3:30 p.m. Friday

PBL vs. Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Quincy Notre Dame vs. St. Thomas More, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Rockford Lutheran, 8 p.m. Thursday

Sterling vs. Rantoul, 5:30 p.m. Thursday

Fisher vs. Milford, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record (18-12)

Tuscola

Tuscola

GCMS

GCMS

Tuscola

PBL

STM

SJ-O

Rantoul

Milford

Both PBL and GCMS will face some stiff competition in Monticello over the holiday weekend.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (21-9)

Tuscola

Tuscola

Monticello

Oakwood

Tuscola

PBL

QND

SJ-O

Sterling

Milford

Hop on the Jalen Quinn bandwagon while there’s still room. The Tuscola sophomore standout can light up a scoreboard and get his teammates involved. The Division I recruit has Illinois, Missouri and Purdue interested in his talents, with more surely to follow.

Ryan Birch, Rantoul Press (19-11)

Tuscola

Tuscola

Monticello

GCMS

Tuscola

PBL

STM

SJ-O

Sterling

Fisher

The Bunnies have struggled to start the season, but look for them to get to 1-0 in the BSN Classic.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (21-9)

Tuscola

Tuscola

Monticello

GCMS

Tuscola

Ridgeview

QND

SJ-O

Sterling

Fisher

Well, I guess it’s pretty clear I’m driving the Tuscola bandwagon this week. Sophomore point guard Jalen Quinn is obviously a top player in the area, but the Warriors have some depth that make them even more dangerous.

Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (19-11)

Tuscola

Tuscola

GCMS

GCMS

Tuscola

PBL

QND

SJ-O

Sterling

Fisher

Monticello’s Holiday Hoopla one of my favorite events of the year. My bet to win it all: Paxton-Buckley-Loda.