Dwight at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7 p.m. Friday
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Flanagan-Cornell, 7 p.m. Friday
Salt Fork at Monticello, 7 p.m. Friday
Longwood at Rantoul, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Fisher at El Paso-Gridley, 7 p.m. Friday
Cissna Park at Watseka (at St. Joseph), 5 p.m. Wednesday
St. Joseph-Ogden vs Notre Dame La Salette (at St. Joseph), 8 p.m. Wednesday
St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Cissna Park (at St. Joseph), 8 p.m. Friday
Cissna Park vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm (at St. Joseph), 10 a.m. Saturday
St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Danville Schlarman (at St. Joseph), 11:30 a.m. Saturday
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record
PBL
GCMS
Monticello
Rantoul
El Paso-Gridley
Cissna Park
SJ-O
Cissna Park
Cissna Park
SJ-O
Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Gibson CityMelvin-Sibley should each get off to a winning start in conference play.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette
PBL
GCMS
Monticello
Rantoul
El Paso-Gridley
Watseka
SJ-O
SJ-O
Cissna Park
SJ-O
My early season basketball picks are, well, mostly guesses. Much too soon to really know how these teams will fare, but I'm obviously high on the Spartans this week.
Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican
PBL
GCMS
Monticello
Rantoul
Fisher
Cissna Park
SJ-O
Cissna Park
Cissna Park
SJ-O
The Sages will go as senior point guard Garrett Kepley goes. Monticello coach Kevin Roy knows how to restock a roster and keep the success coming.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette
PBL
GCMS
Monticello
Rantoul
Fisher
Cissna Park
St. Joseph-Ogden
St. Joseph-Ogden
Cissna Park
St. Joseph-Ogden
Didn't football season just end? Sure feels like it. But it's always an exciting time of the year when high school gyms open up, so fans can get a break from the cold and enjoy some hotly-contested games. Bust out the popcorn, lay off the referees and take in what should be an exciting three months worth of action.
Ryan Birch, Rantoul Press
PBL
GCMS
Monticello
Rantoul
EPG
Watseka
SJO
SJO
Cissna
SJO
The Eagles have got off to a tough start but look for them to get their first win in the home opener.