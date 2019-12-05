Listen to this article

Dwight at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7 p.m. Friday

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Flanagan-Cornell, 7 p.m. Friday

Salt Fork at Monticello, 7 p.m. Friday

Longwood at Rantoul, 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Fisher at El Paso-Gridley, 7 p.m. Friday

Cissna Park at Watseka (at St. Joseph), 5 p.m. Wednesday

St. Joseph-Ogden vs Notre Dame La Salette (at St. Joseph), 8 p.m. Wednesday

St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Cissna Park (at St. Joseph), 8 p.m. Friday

Cissna Park vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm (at St. Joseph), 10 a.m. Saturday

St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Danville Schlarman (at St. Joseph), 11:30 a.m. Saturday

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record

PBL

GCMS

Monticello

Rantoul

El Paso-Gridley

Cissna Park

SJ-O

Cissna Park

Cissna Park

SJ-O

Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Gibson CityMelvin-Sibley should each get off to a winning start in conference play.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette

PBL

GCMS

Monticello

Rantoul

El Paso-Gridley

Watseka

SJ-O

SJ-O

Cissna Park

SJ-O

My early season basketball picks are, well, mostly guesses. Much too soon to really know how these teams will fare, but I'm obviously high on the Spartans this week.

Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican

PBL

GCMS

Monticello

Rantoul

Fisher

Cissna Park

SJ-O

Cissna Park

Cissna Park

SJ-O

The Sages will go as senior point guard Garrett Kepley goes. Monticello coach Kevin Roy knows how to restock a roster and keep the success coming.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette

PBL

GCMS

Monticello

Rantoul

Fisher

Cissna Park

St. Joseph-Ogden

St. Joseph-Ogden

Cissna Park

St. Joseph-Ogden

Didn't football season just end? Sure feels like it. But it's always an exciting time of the year when high school gyms open up, so fans can get a break from the cold and enjoy some hotly-contested games. Bust out the popcorn, lay off the referees and take in what should be an exciting three months worth of action.

Ryan Birch, Rantoul Press

PBL

GCMS

Monticello

Rantoul

EPG

Watseka

SJO

SJO

Cissna

SJO

The Eagles have got off to a tough start but look for them to get their first win in the home opener.